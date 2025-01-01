Jep GambardellaThis is how it always ends. With death. But first there was life. Hidden beneath the blah, blah, blah. It's all settled beneath the chitter chatter and the noise. Silence and sentiment. Emotion and fear. The haggard, inconstant flashes of beauty. And then the wretched squalor and miserable humanity. All buried under the cover of the embarrassment of being in the world, blah, blah, blah... Beyond there is what lies beyond. I don't deal with what lies beyond. Therefore... let this novel begin. After all... it's just a trick. Yes, it's just a trick.
Jep GambardellaWe're all on the brink of despair. All we can do is look each other in the face, keep each other company, joke a little... Don't you agree?
Jep GambardellaThe most important thing I discovered a few days after turning 65 is that I can't waste any more time doing things I don't want to do.
Jep GambardellaTo this question, as kids, my friends always gave the same answer: "Pussy." Whereas I answered "The smell of old people's houses." The question was "What do you really like the most in life?" I was destined for sensibility. I was destined to become a writer. I was destined to become Jep Gambardella.
RomanoI spent all my summers making plans for September. Not any longer. Now I spend the summer remembering the good intentions which vanished. In part because of laziness, in part because of carelessness. What's wrong with feeling nostalgic? It's the only distraction for those who've no faith in the future. Without rain August is coming to an end, and September isn't arriving. And I'm so ordinary. But there's no need to worry. It's alright, it's okay.
Jep GambardellaThe trains at our parties are the best in Rome. They're the best 'cause they go nowhere.
Jep GambardellaWhen I came to Rome at the age of 26, I fell pretty swiftly into what might be defined as the whirl of the high life, but I didn't just want to live the high life, i wanted to be the king of the high life. I didn't just want to attend parties, i wanted the power to make them fail.
SantaMadam, I took a vow of poverty. And you can't talk about poverty... you have to live it.
Jep GambardellaStefania, mother and woman. You're 53, with a life in tatters, like the rest of us. Instead of acting superior and treating us with contempt, you should look at us with affection. We're all on the brink of despair, all we can do is look each other in the face, keep each other company, joke a little. Don't you agree?
StefaniaRome is the only city in the world where Marxism has truly existed. You can't excel over others for more than a week, you're immediately brought back to mediocrity. Rome is pure collectivism.
Jep GambardellaPure collectivism. Stefania, what utter nonsense! Do you know that Flaubert wanted to write a book about nothing? If he'd met you, we'd have had a great book, what a shame!
Jep GambardellaMany think that a funeral, is a fortuitous event, without any rules. That's not true. A funeral is a high-society event par excellence. You must never forget that at a funeral you are appearing on stage.
Jep GambardellaIn the days to come, when you feel the void, you can always count on me.
DadinaHow's the soup, Little Jep?
Jep GambardellaThe soup's good. Why did you call me Little Jep? No one's called me that for centuries.
DadinaBecause a friend, every now and again, needs to make their friend feel like they did as a child.
OriettaI'm from Milan, to be honest, I find Romans - unbearable.
EgidioI wish, we'd have a common interest. She doesn't even drink beer.
EgidioThere's my daughter, you see? She makes me so mad, I've told her a million times! You're too old for this! Now these hot young Polish girls rule the scene. They're experts at turning tricks. She's 42 and she wants to be a sophisticated stripper. But the world's no longer sophisticated. Right, Jep?