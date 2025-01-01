Menu
[last lines]
Jep Gambardella This is how it always ends. With death. But first there was life. Hidden beneath the blah, blah, blah. It's all settled beneath the chitter chatter and the noise. Silence and sentiment. Emotion and fear. The haggard, inconstant flashes of beauty. And then the wretched squalor and miserable humanity. All buried under the cover of the embarrassment of being in the world, blah, blah, blah... Beyond there is what lies beyond. I don't deal with what lies beyond. Therefore... let this novel begin. After all... it's just a trick. Yes, it's just a trick.
Jep Gambardella We're all on the brink of despair. All we can do is look each other in the face, keep each other company, joke a little... Don't you agree?
Jep Gambardella The most important thing I discovered a few days after turning 65 is that I can't waste any more time doing things I don't want to do.
Jep Gambardella To this question, as kids, my friends always gave the same answer: "Pussy." Whereas I answered "The smell of old people's houses." The question was "What do you really like the most in life?" I was destined for sensibility. I was destined to become a writer. I was destined to become Jep Gambardella.
Romano I spent all my summers making plans for September. Not any longer. Now I spend the summer remembering the good intentions which vanished. In part because of laziness, in part because of carelessness. What's wrong with feeling nostalgic? It's the only distraction for those who've no faith in the future. Without rain August is coming to an end, and September isn't arriving. And I'm so ordinary. But there's no need to worry. It's alright, it's okay.
Jep Gambardella The trains at our parties are the best in Rome. They're the best 'cause they go nowhere.
Santa Do you know why I only eat roots?
Jep Gambardella No, why?
Santa Because roots are important.
Jep Gambardella I'm not a misogynist, I'm a misanthrope.
Jep Gambardella When I came to Rome at the age of 26, I fell pretty swiftly into what might be defined as the whirl of the high life, but I didn't just want to live the high life, i wanted to be the king of the high life. I didn't just want to attend parties, i wanted the power to make them fail.
Santa Madam, I took a vow of poverty. And you can't talk about poverty... you have to live it.
Jep Gambardella Madame Ardant!
Fanny Ardant [after a long pause] Bonne nuit.
Jep Gambardella What'll you do now?
Alfredo What I've always done. I'll live in adoration of her.
Jep Gambardella What's wrong with feeling nostalgic? It's the only distraction left for those who've no faith in the future.
Ramona That girl was crying.
Jep Gambardella Nonesense! That girl earns millions!
Jep Gambardella [announcing the next song at his party] La Colita!
Jep Gambardella Please, I'm a gentleman. Don't destroy my only certainty.
[to Stefania]
Talia Concept Write about how she has sex with her fiance 11 times a day, he's a talented conceptual artist, he covers basketballs with confetti! He's sensational!
Jep Gambardella It was nice not making love.
Ramona It was nice loving each other.
Jep Gambardella I'd forgotten what loving someone was about. I'd forgotten that.
Orietta Why doesn't he ever talk?
Jep Gambardella Because he listens.
Jep Gambardella Stefania, mother and woman. You're 53, with a life in tatters, like the rest of us. Instead of acting superior and treating us with contempt, you should look at us with affection. We're all on the brink of despair, all we can do is look each other in the face, keep each other company, joke a little. Don't you agree?
Stefania Rome is the only city in the world where Marxism has truly existed. You can't excel over others for more than a week, you're immediately brought back to mediocrity. Rome is pure collectivism.
Jep Gambardella Pure collectivism. Stefania, what utter nonsense! Do you know that Flaubert wanted to write a book about nothing? If he'd met you, we'd have had a great book, what a shame!
Jep Gambardella What job you do?
Orietta Me? I'm rich.
Jep Gambardella Great job.
Ramona It must be very satisfying knowing so many people.
Jep Gambardella You're guaranteed to be unhappy.
Ramona Have people let you down?
Jep Gambardella I've let them down.
Santa Why did you never write another book?
Jep Gambardella I was looking for the great beauty, but, I didn't find it.
Jep Gambardella Last night I went to bed at 10:30. Now I don't know what to do. Morning is an unknown object to me.
Jep Gambardella Re-heated rice is always tastier than freshly cooked rice.
Dadina The old is better than the new.
Romano What about you and Orietta?
Jep Gambardella Who's Orietta?
Romano Don't you know? She was at your house. A real beauty.
Jep Gambardella At my age, a real beauty isn't enough.
Jep Gambardella Many think that a funeral, is a fortuitous event, without any rules. That's not true. A funeral is a high-society event par excellence. You must never forget that at a funeral you are appearing on stage.
Jep Gambardella In the days to come, when you feel the void, you can always count on me.
Dadina How's the soup, Little Jep?
Jep Gambardella The soup's good. Why did you call me Little Jep? No one's called me that for centuries.
Dadina Because a friend, every now and again, needs to make their friend feel like they did as a child.
Orietta I'm from Milan, to be honest, I find Romans - unbearable.
Jep Gambardella The best people in Rome are the tourists.
Jep Gambardella Are you going out with that gloomy girl you're always with?
Romano I wish. I've tried it on 7,000 times. I've never even had a kiss, not one!
Jep Gambardella She's a bitch.
Romano No, she's not. She's complicated.
Jep Gambardella She's a bitch. Trust me, you're too kind. I can tell her type from a mile off, I don't even need to meet them.
Egidio Why don't you fix her up?
Jep Gambardella Me?
Egidio Don't you know any rich guys who want a beautiful wife? We could change her name, that's no problem. You'd do me a big favor.
Jep Gambardella I'm a writer, not a pimp.
Egidio Sorry, I was a bit vulgar.
Ramona What's wrong?
Jep Gambardella I feel old.
Ramona You're no spring chicken.
Jep Gambardella He asked me to find you a husband.
Ramona He's obsessed. I'm not looking for a husband.
Jep Gambardella Well, you should be. A family's a beautiful thing.
Ramona I know. But I'm not cut out for beautiful things.
Jep Gambardella Thank goodness. We still have something nice to do together. The future is marvelous.
Jep Gambardella I'm not fit for this life or this city.
Dadina Nobody's fit for shit, dammit. Take it from the queen of misfits.
Romano Unfortunately in this country, in order to be taken seriously, you have to take yourself seriously.
Lello Cava My wife and I are the only couple in Italy who are in love.
Egidio Do I seem like a loser?
Jep Gambardella No, why?
Egidio Because I can hear myself talk, I sound like a loser.
Talia Concept I don't need to read, I live on vibrations, extra-sensory ones.
Jep Gambardella Extra-sensory aside, what do you mean by vibrations?
Talia Concept The poetry of vibrations cannot be described with the vulgarity of words.
Jep Gambardella Well, try at least.
Talia Concept I'm an artist, I don't need to explain jack shit.
Lello Cava Italy - what are we famous for overseas? Fashion an pizza. A country of weavers and grocers.
Orietta I once saw Piazza Navona covered in snow.
Jep Gambardella Really? What was it like?
Orietta White!
Romano Has something happened?
Jep Gambardella No. No. Why?
Romano You want to write again after all these years, something's happened.
Jep Gambardella Something always happens in Rome. Nothing's happened.
Egidio I'm not important. It's her I worry about. I love her. And I'm not a loser there, I'm a father. And like all fathers, I'm worried. What'll she do in a few years? She can't be a stripper at 50!
Egidio She wants to keep doing this job for the money. I don't know why she always needs money and what she fucking does with it.
Jep Gambardella For drugs?
Egidio I wish, we'd have a common interest. She doesn't even drink beer.
Egidio There's my daughter, you see? She makes me so mad, I've told her a million times! You're too old for this! Now these hot young Polish girls rule the scene. They're experts at turning tricks. She's 42 and she wants to be a sophisticated stripper. But the world's no longer sophisticated. Right, Jep?
Jep Gambardella How are you?
Andrea Not well. Proust says that death may come to us this afternoon. Proust is scary. Not tomorrow, not in a year, but this afternoon.
Jep Gambardella But it's evening already so it'd be tomorrow afternoon.
Andrea Turgenev said: "Death looked at me, noticing me."
Jep Gambardella Don't take these writers so seriously.
Andrea Who should I take seriously then?
