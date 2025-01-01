Menu
Kinoafisha Films Like Father, Like Son Like Father, Like Son Movie Quotes

Yudai Saiki I can't do it any more, it's over. They've worn me out. One must have them before being 40. I am too old. You are younger than I. You should find time to be around your son.
Ryota Nonomiya Well, there's all kinds of families in this world.
Yudai Saiki Don't you bathe together?
Ryota Nonomiya In our family, the idea is one must be independent.
Yudai Saiki Well, if that's the case, of course it's very honourable. But, believe me, it's worth dedicating some time to him. Let's be honest, in these last six months I've spent more time with him than you have.
Ryota Nonomiya Come on, there are other things besides time!
Yudai Saiki Don't you think that, for kids, giving them time is everything.
Ryota Nonomiya There are things at work that only I can do.
Yudai Saiki But no one can play the role of the father other than you.
