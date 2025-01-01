Menu
Like Father, Like Son
Like Father, Like Son Movie Quotes
Like Father, Like Son Movie Quotes
Yudai Saiki
I can't do it any more, it's over. They've worn me out. One must have them before being 40. I am too old. You are younger than I. You should find time to be around your son.
Ryota Nonomiya
Well, there's all kinds of families in this world.
Yudai Saiki
Don't you bathe together?
Ryota Nonomiya
In our family, the idea is one must be independent.
Yudai Saiki
Well, if that's the case, of course it's very honourable. But, believe me, it's worth dedicating some time to him. Let's be honest, in these last six months I've spent more time with him than you have.
Ryota Nonomiya
Come on, there are other things besides time!
Yudai Saiki
Don't you think that, for kids, giving them time is everything.
Ryota Nonomiya
There are things at work that only I can do.
Yudai Saiki
But no one can play the role of the father other than you.
Lily Franky
Masaharu Fukuyama
