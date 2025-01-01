SamirIn this way, you will teach them that always there is an escape way named apology!
ShahryarThere is still one little similar thing between me and my wife to not get divorce. The color of our countries flags!
[Shahryar is Iranian and his wife is Italian. The color of Iran and Italy flags is similar together]
LucieDo you know why she fell in love with that jerk? Because he looked like you.
AhmadEat it now. You'll never get a chance to eat Gorme Sabzi
[an Iranian food]
Ahmadin future. Unless you'll marry to a fun Iranian husband and you Fouad, an Iranian wife.
FouadWhat does an Iranian woman look like?
AhmadLike me!
[Ahmad moves his hands like a woman! They laugh]
ShahryarYou weren't a person who gets used to this country. You should stay in one side of the stream. You can't put one of your foots on one side and the other foot in the other side! Stream will get bigger at the end.
LucieDon't tell me that I grew up; when you don't think that I grew up!
Ahmad[in Farsi]Bah Bah, che balaly. (Wow, what a sweetcorn).