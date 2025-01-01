Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Past The Past Movie Quotes

The Past Movie Quotes

Samir When two people see each other after 4 years and still fight together, it shows that there is something unsolved between them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fouad Why don't they separate her from medical instruments?
Samir Because they don't know if she wants to live with them or die.
Fouad She wants to die.
Samir Why do you say that?
Fouad She wants to die. That's why she committed suicide!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marie Brisson I'll tell them to apologize.
Samir In this way, you will teach them that always there is an escape way named apology!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shahryar There is still one little similar thing between me and my wife to not get divorce. The color of our countries flags!
[Shahryar is Iranian and his wife is Italian. The color of Iran and Italy flags is similar together]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucie Do you know why she fell in love with that jerk? Because he looked like you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ahmad Eat it now. You'll never get a chance to eat Gorme Sabzi
[an Iranian food]
Ahmad in future. Unless you'll marry to a fun Iranian husband and you Fouad, an Iranian wife.
Fouad What does an Iranian woman look like?
Ahmad Like me!
[Ahmad moves his hands like a woman! They laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Shahryar You weren't a person who gets used to this country. You should stay in one side of the stream. You can't put one of your foots on one side and the other foot in the other side! Stream will get bigger at the end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucie Don't tell me that I grew up; when you don't think that I grew up!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ahmad [in Farsi] Bah Bah, che balaly. (Wow, what a sweetcorn).
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marie Brisson Why didn't Shahryar tell me that Lucie was there?
Ahmad He couldn't tell you.
Marie Brisson Why he couldn't? He saw that I was dying from concern.
Ahmad He promised to her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Médecin In this situation, every certainty is a doubtful!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ahmad When did you meet each other?
Marie Brisson In drugstore. He came to get his wife's medicines.
[Ahmad sneers]
Marie Brisson What?
Ahmad In our culture is laughing.
Marie Brisson But in our culture is mocking!
[They discuss with each other]
Marie Brisson Just your hair became white!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
Fouad [in french] What a pain
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more