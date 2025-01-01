Menu
Films
Venus in Fur
Venus in Fur Movie Quotes
Venus in Fur Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Reviews
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Awards
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Thomas
She taught me the most valuable thing in the world.
Vanda
And what did she teach you?
Thomas
That nothing is more sensual than pain. That nothing is more exciting than degradation.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanda
Thank me.
Thomas
Thank you.
Vanda
Thanks to whom?
Thomas
Thank you, mistress.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Vanda
Any other director I know would have already jumped on me.
Thomas
I'm not "any other director".
Vanda
Bullshit. If he thought he could, he would have already done.
Thomas
Not true.
Vanda
Not even if I allowed him?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Thomas
Hail, Aphrodite!
Vanda
So, you haven't forgotten.
Thomas
Forget? My most dear and old enemy?
Vanda
You're too kind.
Thomas
Yes.
Vanda
I don't have the right to a little kiss? That's better, Thomas... Oh! I said Thomas? Oops! It's so cold in here. Every time I come to visit you, I am cold.
[sneezes]
Vanda
See? I already have an inflamed bronchi.
Thomas
If you do not passed time to walk around naked...
Vanda
However, I am Venus, I have to be naked. It's part of the job. Don't you want to take off those rough clothes, come and hold you close to me? There is so much room here under my fur.
Thomas
No, thank you.
Vanda
I brought this vision to you, directly from Olympus. It's divine. See the label? Made in Olympus.
Thomas
Why? Why should I care about your vision?
Vanda
I know your small flaw. You're not interested in women. You feel concerned for their fur, and you should marry an otter.
Thomas
I understand better with an otter than with a woman.
Vanda
But if I spread my legs under the mink, you'll refuse a little love?
Thomas
It's "a little love" you suggest? No, it's the power that interests you.
Vanda
Dare you resist me?
Thomas
Yes, I dare.
Vanda
Séferin, I want you on the ground, at my feet. Beg me.
Thomas
Never.
Vanda
You already belong to me and I will belong to you until the end of time.
Thomas
Never.
Vanda
Auf wiedersehen, my friend. The back.
[breaks from character]
Vanda
And then poof, it disappears.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Mathieu Amalric
Emmanuelle Seigner
