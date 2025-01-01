Vanda So, you haven't forgotten.

Thomas Forget? My most dear and old enemy?

Vanda You're too kind.

Vanda I don't have the right to a little kiss? That's better, Thomas... Oh! I said Thomas? Oops! It's so cold in here. Every time I come to visit you, I am cold.

[sneezes]

Vanda See? I already have an inflamed bronchi.

Thomas If you do not passed time to walk around naked...

Vanda However, I am Venus, I have to be naked. It's part of the job. Don't you want to take off those rough clothes, come and hold you close to me? There is so much room here under my fur.

Thomas No, thank you.

Vanda I brought this vision to you, directly from Olympus. It's divine. See the label? Made in Olympus.

Thomas Why? Why should I care about your vision?

Vanda I know your small flaw. You're not interested in women. You feel concerned for their fur, and you should marry an otter.

Thomas I understand better with an otter than with a woman.

Vanda But if I spread my legs under the mink, you'll refuse a little love?

Thomas It's "a little love" you suggest? No, it's the power that interests you.

Vanda Dare you resist me?

Thomas Yes, I dare.

Vanda Séferin, I want you on the ground, at my feet. Beg me.

Vanda You already belong to me and I will belong to you until the end of time.

Vanda Auf wiedersehen, my friend. The back.

[breaks from character]