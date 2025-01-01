Menu
[first lines]
Addie Bundren My father used to say that the reason for living was to get ready to stay dead for a long time.
Dr. Peabody [examining compound leg fracture] A man ain't so much different from a horse or a mule. Except maybe a horse or a mule might have a little more sense.
Darl Bundren It takes two people to make you, and one people to die. It's how the world will end.
Addie Bundren People to whom sin is just a matter of words, to them salvation is just words too.
