Films
As I Lay Dying
As I Lay Dying Movie Quotes
[first lines]
Addie Bundren
My father used to say that the reason for living was to get ready to stay dead for a long time.
Dr. Peabody
[examining compound leg fracture]
A man ain't so much different from a horse or a mule. Except maybe a horse or a mule might have a little more sense.
Darl Bundren
It takes two people to make you, and one people to die. It's how the world will end.
Addie Bundren
People to whom sin is just a matter of words, to them salvation is just words too.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Beth Grant
Brian Lally
James Franco
