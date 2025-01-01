You know, on the reservation we have an Indian agent to tell us what to to. I have lived all my life under that shit. And I come here, to the Winter Hospital, and it's even worse. I can't get away from all that. If a man keeps taking these things, as time goes on they pile up and one day it gets to be too much. Like you said. It pulls out in the weakest part of the body. It's like... pounding, in one spot. And that spot will be my head.