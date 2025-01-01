Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Jimmy P. Jimmy P. Movie Quotes

Jimmy P. Movie Quotes

Bartender Can I see your ID?
Jimmy Picard [Shows his ID card]
Bartender If the cops show up you're Mexican.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartender So, you're at the hospital for busted heads, right?
Jimmy Picard I'm in the dark there. Nobody tells me a fucking thing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Head of Admissions Any children?
Jimmy Picard Not exactly.
Head of Admissions How can someone not exactly have children?
Jimmy Picard Another man brought up my daughter.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Georges Devereux You never make such a fuss about a white man. This is gross misconduct. I demand the oxyencephalogram for my patient!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jimmy Picard You know, on the reservation we have an Indian agent to tell us what to to. I have lived all my life under that shit. And I come here, to the Winter Hospital, and it's even worse. I can't get away from all that. If a man keeps taking these things, as time goes on they pile up and one day it gets to be too much. Like you said. It pulls out in the weakest part of the body. It's like... pounding, in one spot. And that spot will be my head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[First Lines]
Gayle Picard Jimmy. Brother. Here, Jimmy.
Gayle Picard [Shakes the sleeping Jimmy to wake him up]
Gayle Picard Jimmy! Little Brother, wake up. Wake up, Jimmy!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more