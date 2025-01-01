[first lines]

Alvin [about cassette tape] Hey! What are you doing?

Lance I was falling asleep. I thought it would be a good idea to change the station situation.

Alvin It wasn't. I was listening to that.

Lance I know, but it's boring for the rest of us. I was falling asleep doing the work.

Alvin So what?

Lance So, I wanna play this tape. I wanna play this play to get motivated and pumped up, ya know?

Alvin I know, I know you want to play that tape. Look, you know what, Lance, I'm not here to start a fight. That's not what I want to do. But I need to listen to my language tapes in order to become proficient and informed to the best of my abilities.

Lance What about the equal time agreement?

Alvin That doesn't apply to studies in education. The equal time boom box agreement doesn't apply in this case. That's for recreation.

Lance Oh, come on!

Alvin Hey, don't push my buttons, alright? You are not the boss here. I'm the boss. I hired you. And we have a lot of work to do. We could sit here arguing about language and music and blah, blah. But we've got a lot of work to do. A lot of lines to paint, and it's a very long road. I suggest you start the machine and keep it going.

Lance You have your tool belt on backwards.

[restarts the loud motor]