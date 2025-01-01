Menu
Prince Avalanche Movie Quotes

Prince Avalanche Movie Quotes

Alvin True love is just like a ghost - people talk about it but very few have actually seen it.
Alvin There's a difference between being lonely and being alone.
Lance So when you say something negative and insult the other person... You're really just showing that other person what an unsure-of-yourself-type person that you really feel like you are.
Truck Driver You know what? You shouldn't smoke.
Alvin Yeah, I know, it's bad for ya.
Truck Driver No, I mean *you* shouldn't smoke. You look stupid.
Alvin I was running, and then I reached the cliff, and all I know is I wanted to either fly or kill myself.
Lance Hey, Alvin. If you were in a regional beauty pageant, and you were a girl, what would your special talent be?
Alvin Triple Jump.
[last lines]
Alvin If there was a woman in that truck - I'm not saying that there is - but if there was, would you be good to her?
Truck Driver HUH?
Alvin Would you be good to her? Would you make sure that everything is okay?
Truck Driver You better believe it.
[drives away]
Title Card In 1987, 43,000 woodland acres in central Texas were burned by wildfires. Approximately 1,600 homes were destroyed and 4 lives were lost. The causes of the fires remains unknown.
[first lines]
Alvin [about cassette tape] Hey! What are you doing?
Lance I was falling asleep. I thought it would be a good idea to change the station situation.
Alvin It wasn't. I was listening to that.
Lance I know, but it's boring for the rest of us. I was falling asleep doing the work.
Alvin So what?
Lance So, I wanna play this tape. I wanna play this play to get motivated and pumped up, ya know?
Alvin I know, I know you want to play that tape. Look, you know what, Lance, I'm not here to start a fight. That's not what I want to do. But I need to listen to my language tapes in order to become proficient and informed to the best of my abilities.
Lance What about the equal time agreement?
Alvin That doesn't apply to studies in education. The equal time boom box agreement doesn't apply in this case. That's for recreation.
Lance Oh, come on!
Alvin Hey, don't push my buttons, alright? You are not the boss here. I'm the boss. I hired you. And we have a lot of work to do. We could sit here arguing about language and music and blah, blah. But we've got a lot of work to do. A lot of lines to paint, and it's a very long road. I suggest you start the machine and keep it going.
Lance Alvin.
Alvin Yeah?
Lance You have your tool belt on backwards.
[restarts the loud motor]
Alvin Let's just enjoy the silence.
Truck Driver Well, let me give you a little advice. Never sleep with the same woman more than three times in a row, no matter how good it is. Otherwise, ya start to develop feelings. Feelings. That's how you feel.
Alvin Boy, somehow in your mind, you truly do perceive yourself as a gentleman, don't you?
Alvin Gonna hit it in with your hand?
[Lance is wanking. Alvin turns to his side]
Lance Alvin! Alvin!
[No response. Lance continues wanking]
Alvin What?
Lance Never mind.
[Turns to his side]
Lance Lemme ask you question. Does it, like... Feel different having sex with a woman that's had a baby?
Alvin Mm-hmm. Yeah.
Lady All of these things are... are like memories Sometimes I feel like I'm digging in my own ashes.
Truck Driver Now look here, buddy. If there'd have been a lady in my truck, I'd hold on tight. I wouldn't let her go.
Lance I get so horny in nature...
