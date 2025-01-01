LanceSo, I wanna play this tape. I wanna play this play to get motivated and pumped up, ya know?
AlvinI know, I know you want to play that tape. Look, you know what, Lance, I'm not here to start a fight. That's not what I want to do. But I need to listen to my language tapes in order to become proficient and informed to the best of my abilities.
AlvinHey, don't push my buttons, alright? You are not the boss here. I'm the boss. I hired you. And we have a lot of work to do. We could sit here arguing about language and music and blah, blah. But we've got a lot of work to do. A lot of lines to paint, and it's a very long road. I suggest you start the machine and keep it going.
Truck DriverWell, let me give you a little advice. Never sleep with the same woman more than three times in a row, no matter how good it is. Otherwise, ya start to develop feelings. Feelings. That's how you feel.
AlvinBoy, somehow in your mind, you truly do perceive yourself as a gentleman, don't you?