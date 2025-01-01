Paul Connett Some people, when they see the stack of an incinerator, the chimney, they think, "Oh, dilution, dispersion!" and forget that nature reconcentrates - reconcentrates in fish, particularly mercury, and reconcentrates with any grazing animal: sheep, pigs, goats, cows, um, chickens, and so we get all this back to us. And now just to finish that story, the huge problem here is that once we get dioxins into our body, we can't get rid of them. The man can't get rid of them. The woman has a way of getting rid of them; it's called having a baby. So she's getting the dioxin from her food every day; she can't get rid of it. It accumulates in her body fat, and when she's pregnant, the dioxin that she's accumulated for twenty-five years or so in her body now moves to the fetus. And so the effective concentration of that stuff is hugely increased in the fetus: potential to interfere with the baby's mental development, the baby's immune system, and the baby's sexual development. It's not a wise thing to do.