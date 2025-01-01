Café-Shop Angestellte So, what it'll be?

Café-Shop Angestellte To go, right?

[pause]

Café-Shop Angestellte What kind?

Niko Fischer Just normal coffee.

Café-Shop Angestellte Wanna try something new? Today's special is the Marocchino. For 2 Euros extra, you get a doughnut or a seed roll, all homemade and organic.

Niko Fischer I think I'll stick with the coffee.

Café-Shop Angestellte Sure, we've got two kinds: the Arabica and the Columbia Morning.

Niko Fischer Which coffee tastes most like a regular coffee?

Café-Shop Angestellte I like both.

Niko Fischer I'll take the Columbia.

Café-Shop Angestellte The Columbia, then.

[pause]

Café-Shop Angestellte You want milk. We've got soy milk.

Café-Shop Angestellte Okay, then. Three Euros forty, please.

Niko Fischer Without today's special. Just the coffee.

Café-Shop Angestellte Yes, three forty.

Niko Fischer Three forty for a regular coffee?