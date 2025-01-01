Menu
Niko Fischer Do you know what it's like... to have the feeling that all the people around you are honestly kind of weird? But when you think it over, then it becomes clear that the problem is with yourself.
Julika Hoffmann [to a thug] what kinda guy are you? Let me guess. You were born an alcoholic because your mom couldn't stay off the booze during her pregnancy. How could she, when she got beaten up by daddy when he came home from the pub?
Café-Shop Angestellte So, what it'll be?
Niko Fischer Coffee, please.
Café-Shop Angestellte To go, right?
[pause]
Café-Shop Angestellte What kind?
Niko Fischer Just normal coffee.
Café-Shop Angestellte Wanna try something new? Today's special is the Marocchino. For 2 Euros extra, you get a doughnut or a seed roll, all homemade and organic.
Niko Fischer I think I'll stick with the coffee.
Café-Shop Angestellte Sure, we've got two kinds: the Arabica and the Columbia Morning.
Niko Fischer Which coffee tastes most like a regular coffee?
Café-Shop Angestellte I like both.
Niko Fischer I'll take the Columbia.
Café-Shop Angestellte The Columbia, then.
[pause]
Café-Shop Angestellte You want milk. We've got soy milk.
Niko Fischer No, thanks.
Café-Shop Angestellte Okay, then. Three Euros forty, please.
Niko Fischer Without today's special. Just the coffee.
Café-Shop Angestellte Yes, three forty.
Niko Fischer Three forty for a regular coffee?
Café-Shop Angestellte Yeah, that's the Columbia.
