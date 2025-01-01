Café-Shop Angestellte
So, what it'll be?
Café-Shop Angestellte
To go, right?
[pause]
Café-Shop Angestellte
What kind?
Café-Shop Angestellte
Wanna try something new? Today's special is the Marocchino. For 2 Euros extra, you get a doughnut or a seed roll, all homemade and organic.
Café-Shop Angestellte
Sure, we've got two kinds: the Arabica and the Columbia Morning.
Niko Fischer
Which coffee tastes most like a regular coffee?
Café-Shop Angestellte
I like both.
Café-Shop Angestellte
The Columbia, then.
[pause]
Café-Shop Angestellte
You want milk. We've got soy milk.
Café-Shop Angestellte
Okay, then. Three Euros forty, please.
Café-Shop Angestellte
Yes, three forty.
Café-Shop Angestellte
Yeah, that's the Columbia.