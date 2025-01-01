Laurence AliaOur love wasn't 'safe,' but it wasn't dumb. What is it you want, Fred? What is it? A child? A house? I can give you that. I'll change.
JournalisteWhat are you looking for Laurence Alia?
Laurence AliaI'm looking for a person, who understands my language and speaks it. A person who, without being a pariah, will question not only the rights and the value of the marginalized, but also those of the people who claim to be normal.
[last lines]
[English subtitled version]
Laurence Alia[showing her a metal pin]Excuse me, miss. This may sound a little stupid, but... the guys over there made this. If you take it, I'll get $20.
Fred Bellair[taking and looking at the pin]What is it? Some kind of cloud?
Laurence Alia[laughing under his breath]No, it's a butterfly. But the fact you think it's a cloud minimizes my pleasure.