Kinoafisha Films Laurence Anyways Laurence Anyways Movie Quotes

Julienne Alia You changed your sex. I changed my address.
Fred Bellair You have crossed the borders of my life, of my town, of my street. All that's left is my front door. I think you know where to find me.
Laurence Alia So... will you still love me?
Julienne Alia Are you becoming a woman or an idiot?
Laurence Alia Our love wasn't 'safe,' but it wasn't dumb. What is it you want, Fred? What is it? A child? A house? I can give you that. I'll change.
Journaliste What are you looking for Laurence Alia?
Laurence Alia I'm looking for a person, who understands my language and speaks it. A person who, without being a pariah, will question not only the rights and the value of the marginalized, but also those of the people who claim to be normal.
[last lines]
[English subtitled version]
Laurence Alia [showing her a metal pin] Excuse me, miss. This may sound a little stupid, but... the guys over there made this. If you take it, I'll get $20.
Fred Bellair [taking and looking at the pin] What is it? Some kind of cloud?
Laurence Alia [laughing under his breath] No, it's a butterfly. But the fact you think it's a cloud minimizes my pleasure.
Fred Bellair You just made twenty bucks.
Laurence Alia Okay, here's the deal. $10 for gas, and $10 to buy you a drink after wrap. Hm? Deal?
Fred Bellair [thinking about it for a few seconds before offering her hand to shake] Fred Bellair.
Laurence Alia [shaking her hand] Laurence Alia.
Fred Bellair Laurence who?
Laurence Alia Alia. But... it's Laurence, anyways.
Andrée Bellair Frederique? Leo won't take his bath. Destroys his magic powers.
Fred Bellair Not his power to piss me off.
