King Louis XIVAnd what protection can the gardener afford this rose from the harsh elements of change?
Sabine De BarraPatience, care, and a little warmth from the sun are our best hope your Majesty.
André Le NotreWhat if no one person is to blame? And what use is blame? It is enough to have that happen to you. It is enough to recover from it. That is as much as we may ask of ourselves. That is enough.
Madame Princess PalatineDid you know that my husband and the Marquis are lovers? It has not stopped us having children, and he loved them dearly. In battle he is immensely brave. And he has a good heart. I'm happy with my choice.
Antoine LauzunI must confess that escorting you down is something of a coup.
Antoine LauzunMadam, you answer yourself. You see how they look at you? You are no one where everybody is someone, and yet you are here. That makes you more the someone. Especially if you have conversation.