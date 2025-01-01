Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Little Chaos A Little Chaos Movie Quotes

A Little Chaos Movie Quotes

King Louis XIV And what protection can the gardener afford this rose from the harsh elements of change?
Sabine De Barra Patience, care, and a little warmth from the sun are our best hope your Majesty.
André Le Notre What if no one person is to blame? And what use is blame? It is enough to have that happen to you. It is enough to recover from it. That is as much as we may ask of ourselves. That is enough.
André Le Notre This abundance of chaos... is this your Eden?
Sabine De Barra My search for it.
King Louis XIV Heaven shall be here.
Madame Princess Palatine Did you know that my husband and the Marquis are lovers? It has not stopped us having children, and he loved them dearly. In battle he is immensely brave. And he has a good heart. I'm happy with my choice.
Antoine Lauzun I must confess that escorting you down is something of a coup.
Sabine De Barra How so?
Antoine Lauzun There are several parties who are anxious to meet you.
Sabine De Barra I am no one. What could the interest be?
Antoine Lauzun Madam, you answer yourself. You see how they look at you? You are no one where everybody is someone, and yet you are here. That makes you more the someone. Especially if you have conversation.
Sabine De Barra Words just tumble.
André Le Notre [admiringly to Sabine] Your heart beats fiercely. Mine just ticks. I have not gifts to offer such a wonder.
André Le Notre Do you believe in order over landscape?
Madame De Montespan Have you no birth?
Sabine De Barra Not a drop. No blood whatsoever.
Madame De Montespan You are here entirely on your own merit?
Sabine De Barra I know a few men.
Madame De Montespan Ah, I see. I was going to offer you Lauzun, but you're ahead of the game
André Le Notre In my world, even anarchy is by royal command, and chaos must adhere to budget.
King Louis XIV I will go slowly mad
Sabine De Barra I must apologize if this adds to the turmoil.
André Le Notre I am trained to it. Like a good plant, I submit.
Claude Moulin Get your hands dirty, see what grows.
Sabine De Barra Master. Why me?
André Le Notre These gardens should be large enough to embrace voices other than my own.
