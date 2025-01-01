Anne [Narrating] We are a hot-tempered family. That's my mom. And that's my dad. Dad likes Mom best when she's upset and breaks things and Dad can glue them together. Yech! If that's love, I don't get it. But I don't have to worry about that. You can't fall in love at my age. I'm Anne Lunde: 10 years old, 145 centimeters tall, and I weigh 32 kilos. I love fish sticks, especially when I fry them myself. I don't like it when Dad forgets to put clothes on. Or, when insects pretend they are dead. And I hate it that everyone keeps talking about love. But that was before I met Jørgen Ruge. And before I ruined everything.