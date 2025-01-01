Menu
Films
Hard Boiled
Hard Boiled Movie Quotes
Superintendant Pang
Give a guy a gun, he thinks he's Superman. Give him two and he thinks he's God.
[to a baby, after shooting someone]
Tequila
Hey, x-rated action!
Alan
[shortly after Tequila reassured Alan that the guy he shot wasn't a cop]
Was that guy I shot really a cop?
Tequila
Yeah.
Alan
Fuck!
Tequila
You're full of shit, you know that? There's a toilet over there.
Tequila
[Tequila's pants leg is on fire and a baby he's holding urinates down Tequila's leg, causing the fire to go out]
You saved the day there, you little pisspot. Thanks a lot.
Johnny Wong
Most things go in and out of style - that is with the exception of war of course.
[in English, unexpectedly]
Superintendant Pang
Attention! This is a fucking order!
Tequila
What's with all these paper cranes? You bored? Maybe you feel lonely here?
Alan
You know, I've always hated making cranes. I make one each time I kill somebody. How about it, shall I make you one?
Tequila
No thanks. And if you'll get killed, who'll make yours?
Tequila
Should I salute you?
Alan
You've got the gun. I'll go and milk a cow if you want.
Tequila
Sorry, I don't drink milk
Tequila
Do you have any dreams?
Alan
I do. I want to move to Antartica.
Tequila
It's freezing there. You like that?
Alan
At least I can come out of the dark. There's daylight 24 hours a day there.
Johnny Wong
A cop's just a human being with a gun. He's not immortal. They've got guns. So have we. They just have .38s. Puh.
Johnny Wong
The hard-boiled cop. You made it. Each side's lost some guys. We're about even so far. But when I kill this one, I win!
Mad Dog
You know what I hate? Two groups of people: fucking cops and creeps who betray their old bosses.
Tequila
You're really full of shit. The toilet's over there.
Johnny Wong
Everything goes in and out of style, except war.
Johnny Wong
[Handing Alan a gun]
We either conquer the world or you kill me tonight with this gun.
Alan
I have my own.
Alan
Have you got a cop called Vodka?
Superintendant Pang
He's called Tequila. He's a tough cop.
Alan
I don't care who he is, tell him to back off. He'll ruin everything. Do you want to go to another funeral!
Tequila
What are you? It's hard to call you a triad. It's even harder to call you a cop. What rank are you? Sergeant? Inspector? Joker? Should I salute you?
Alan
If you like. To you, I'm a criminal. To my mum, I'm a son. To the triads, I'm a hero.
Tequila
If all cops were as selfish as you, Hong Kong would be dead
Tequila
Which year did you graduate? Who was your teacher?
Alan
Are you testing me?
Tequila
I'd just like to ask your teach how he managed to produce such a stubborn cop.
Tequila
[to Alan]
I hate in-house funerals. I write all the music each time. A cop dies, and I have to play a tune for him. I really don't want to do that for you.
Johnny Wong
I've got more hostages than you've had hot dinners.
Tequila
I can't afford any of these apartments!
Cop
Why not live in a government apartment?
Tequila
No way, I make too much for that! Wait... jazz bar! I'll live in the jazz bar!
Cop
At least you'll get a lot of "sax".
Alan
When I'm a Triad, the cops want to kill me and when I'm a cop, everyone wants to kill me! I'm a scared man.
Alan
Birthdays aren't important when you don't have a real identity.
Alan
Pang said you don't waste bullets.
Tequila
Are you testing me?
Alan
I need to do this on my own.
[walks towards explosions]
Tequila
Bullshit!
Johnny Wong
There is no room for failure now. The innocent must die!
Johnny Wong
Maybe my next arsenal will be under a school... or a police station!
