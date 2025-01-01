Menu
Kinoafisha Films Hard Boiled Hard Boiled Movie Quotes

Superintendant Pang Give a guy a gun, he thinks he's Superman. Give him two and he thinks he's God.
[to a baby, after shooting someone]
Tequila Hey, x-rated action!
Alan [shortly after Tequila reassured Alan that the guy he shot wasn't a cop] Was that guy I shot really a cop?
Tequila Yeah.
Alan Fuck!
Tequila You're full of shit, you know that? There's a toilet over there.
Tequila [Tequila's pants leg is on fire and a baby he's holding urinates down Tequila's leg, causing the fire to go out] You saved the day there, you little pisspot. Thanks a lot.
Johnny Wong Most things go in and out of style - that is with the exception of war of course.
[in English, unexpectedly]
Superintendant Pang Attention! This is a fucking order!
Tequila What's with all these paper cranes? You bored? Maybe you feel lonely here?
Alan You know, I've always hated making cranes. I make one each time I kill somebody. How about it, shall I make you one?
Tequila No thanks. And if you'll get killed, who'll make yours?
Tequila Should I salute you?
Alan You've got the gun. I'll go and milk a cow if you want.
Tequila Sorry, I don't drink milk
Tequila Do you have any dreams?
Alan I do. I want to move to Antartica.
Tequila It's freezing there. You like that?
Alan At least I can come out of the dark. There's daylight 24 hours a day there.
Johnny Wong A cop's just a human being with a gun. He's not immortal. They've got guns. So have we. They just have .38s. Puh.
Johnny Wong The hard-boiled cop. You made it. Each side's lost some guys. We're about even so far. But when I kill this one, I win!
Mad Dog You know what I hate? Two groups of people: fucking cops and creeps who betray their old bosses.
Tequila You're really full of shit. The toilet's over there.
Johnny Wong Everything goes in and out of style, except war.
Johnny Wong [Handing Alan a gun] We either conquer the world or you kill me tonight with this gun.
Alan I have my own.
Alan Have you got a cop called Vodka?
Superintendant Pang He's called Tequila. He's a tough cop.
Alan I don't care who he is, tell him to back off. He'll ruin everything. Do you want to go to another funeral!
Tequila What are you? It's hard to call you a triad. It's even harder to call you a cop. What rank are you? Sergeant? Inspector? Joker? Should I salute you?
Alan If you like. To you, I'm a criminal. To my mum, I'm a son. To the triads, I'm a hero.
Tequila If all cops were as selfish as you, Hong Kong would be dead
Tequila Which year did you graduate? Who was your teacher?
Alan Are you testing me?
Tequila I'd just like to ask your teach how he managed to produce such a stubborn cop.
Tequila [to Alan] I hate in-house funerals. I write all the music each time. A cop dies, and I have to play a tune for him. I really don't want to do that for you.
Johnny Wong I've got more hostages than you've had hot dinners.
Tequila I can't afford any of these apartments!
Cop Why not live in a government apartment?
Tequila No way, I make too much for that! Wait... jazz bar! I'll live in the jazz bar!
Cop At least you'll get a lot of "sax".
Alan When I'm a Triad, the cops want to kill me and when I'm a cop, everyone wants to kill me! I'm a scared man.
Alan Birthdays aren't important when you don't have a real identity.
Alan Pang said you don't waste bullets.
Tequila Are you testing me?
Alan I need to do this on my own.
[walks towards explosions]
Tequila Bullshit!
Johnny Wong There is no room for failure now. The innocent must die!
Johnny Wong Maybe my next arsenal will be under a school... or a police station!
