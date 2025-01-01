Menu
Hard Target Movie Quotes

Natasha Binder What kind of a name is Chance?
Chance Boudreaux Well... my momma took one...
Chance Boudreaux Now take your pig-stick and your boyfriend, and find a bus to catch.
Pik van Cleef It appears your trophy is ripping us a new orifice.
Emil Fouchon Let me review the tactical situation for you, gentlemen. Boudreaux is wounded. He's been pursued and harried across miles of open country. Now he's cornered and outnumbered 20 to 1. He's an annoying little fucking insect and I want him stepped on hard.
Pik van Cleef Randal, Randal, Randal. You were going to leave without saying goodbye, huh?
Randal Poe My momma got sick in Biloxi. I was gonna call you, Mr. Van Cleef...
Pik van Cleef Of course you were, Randal. Of course you were. I know you didn't mean to... hurt... my feelings.
Chance Boudreaux Hunting season... is over.
Pik van Cleef Boudreaux, Boudreaux, Boudreaux. I've been looking all over for you.
Chance Boudreaux You've been looking in the wrong places.
Pik van Cleef That's good, 'cause I know you wouldn't want to hurt my feelings.
Chance Boudreaux Do you still have the 30.06... the one I gave you for your birthday?
Douvee No... a gator ate it. But I still got your shot-gun.
Natasha Binder [after Douvee has been shot in the leg] Can you get up?
Douvee I cannot dance... but, I can get up.
Douvee Ooh-wee! Ha ha! Sometimes I 'maze myself! Good whiskey make jackrabbit slap de bear!
Pik van Cleaf [after punching a sleeping Poe in the stomach] Wakey wakey, you fat fuck!
Emil Fouchon You are a fucking buffalo!
Emil Fouchon I'll fuck you, then I'll eat you.
Emil Fouchon You're not angry at me, are you, Pik?
Pik van Cleef I don't get angry.
[holds up his shotgun]
Pik van Cleef I'm a professional.
Douvee [handing Natasha a flask of his moonshine] Here, drink. But do not spill. It kill de grass.
[over the chaos of an ambush, van Cleef hears a fuse burning]
Pik van Cleef GET THE FUCK DOWN!
[last lines; after Fouchon stabbed Douvee with an arrow]
Chance Boudreaux [shakes him] Douvee! Douvee!
Douvee [opens his eyes] What is this noise?
[they help him sit up]
Douvee I think I hurt pretty bad.
[He takes his flask out of his breast pocket, which has a hole punched in it]
Douvee Now this... this real catastrophe! This real bad!
Chance Boudreaux Yeah, real bad.
Pik van Cleef Randal, I come back here, I cut me a steak.
Emil Fouchon There's always some unhappy corner of the globe where we can ply our trade.
Emil Fouchon You see, Miss Binder, you I can understand. It was a matter of family.
[to Boudreaux]
Emil Fouchon You had *nothing* in common with those people. What made you want to complicate my life like that?
Chance Boudreaux Poor people get bored, too.
Waitress How's that gumbo, Chance?
Chance Boudreaux A tragedy. The coffee was tolerable, though.
Waitress It ain't free, neither.
Chance Boudreaux Yeah. I know.
Waitress Leave your wallet in your tuxedo?
Chance Boudreaux I play that one on you before?
Waitress Yeah. For the gumbo.
Chance Boudreaux That's right.
[hands her a whole bunch of change]
Chance Boudreaux Hey, pigeon.
Emil Fouchon [after a hunt] Was it worth it?
Mr. Lopacki Every nickel.
Chance Boudreaux What's your name?
Natasha Binder It's Nat.
Chance Boudreaux Nat?
Natasha Binder Mm-hmm.
Chance Boudreaux Your parents named you for a... bug?
[after blasting Stephan]
Chance Boudreaux Sorry about your shirt.
Emil Fouchon Careless is what you are, Randal. Careless and stupid; and now you're sorry, too.
Emil Fouchon [his last line] Whoops!
Emil Fouchon Load me!
Chance Boudreaux You trust me?
Natasha Binder Of course I trust you.
Chance Boudreaux Close your eyes.
Natasha Binder Why do you want me to trust you with my eyes closed?
Thug Tell your girlfriend to point her titties north, and step on the gas!
Chance Boudreaux If you understand me, just grunt.
Emil Fouchon [One of Fouchon's men has been bitten by the rattler that Chance planted as a booby-trap] If you men would die quieter and pick up the pace, Boudreaux would have less time for these little surprises.
Emil Fouchon There's no winner here!
Chance Boudreaux I don't see one.
Emil Fouchon You're looking at him!
Natasha Binder You can drive.
Chance Boudreaux I don't have a license, maam.
Stephan [his only line] The place is clean, he just left.
Douvee I help you kill all these bad guys!
Randal Poe [Lying face down on a massage table thinking the masseuse is still massaging him, not knowing that Chance is] Oh yeah, baby...
Chance Boudreaux Hello, Poe.
Randal Poe [making a startled rise from the table] What the fuck?
Chance Boudreaux [slamming Poe's face down into the head rest] You miss me?
Randal Poe Oh Christ, not again!
Chance Boudreaux It looks like you're short an ear, so you better listen very carefully. Now, who sent those apes after me?
Randal Poe [squirming in pain] I don't know what you're talking about!
Chance Boudreaux [pushes Poe's head harder into the head rest] Two million people in this city, who's gonna miss a fat slob like you, Poe?
Randal Poe Van Cleef! His name is Van Cleef!
Chance Boudreaux Good boy. Where is he?
Randal Poe I dont know where he lives, he ain't even American! Look he'll kill me if I don't do what he says, please...
Chance Boudreaux [pushes Poe's head further into the head rest] You tell your boyfriend Van Cleef that I'm going to find out who killed Douglas Binder. If you understand me, just grunt.
[Poe grunts hesitantly]
Chance Boudreaux Again.
[Poe grunts again, louder this time]
Elijah Roper Hey! Help me, man! Come on, man! Help me!
Man On The Street Hey, man! I ain't got no change, man!
Emil Fouchon [Fouchon stops Zenan from shooting Roper before the chase can begin] This is New Orleans, Mr. Zenan... not Beirut!
Chance Boudreaux Grab the bar!
Randal Poe Well, if it ain't my good friend Boudreaux. I thought you was gonna catch a ship.
Chance Boudreaux Maybe I'll stick around to run for mayor.
[successfully pulls the fuse out of a grenade]
Emil Fouchon Heh heh heh!
[the fuse arcs electricity into the grenade]
Emil Fouchon Whoops!
[the grenade explodes]
Madam Chance! What brings you here?
Chance Boudreaux [mysteriously] Secret mission.
Madam Oh...
[she motions him inside, he winks at her]
Natasha Binder Do you need a doctor?
Chance Boudreaux I hate them doctors
[first lines]
Douglas Binder [trying to open a locked door] Please...
