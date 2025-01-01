Emil FouchonLet me review the tactical situation for you, gentlemen. Boudreaux is wounded. He's been pursued and harried across miles of open country. Now he's cornered and outnumbered 20 to 1. He's an annoying little fucking insect and I want him stepped on hard.
Pik van CleefRandal, Randal, Randal. You were going to leave without saying goodbye, huh?
Randal PoeMy momma got sick in Biloxi. I was gonna call you, Mr. Van Cleef...
Pik van CleefOf course you were, Randal. Of course you were. I know you didn't mean to... hurt... my feelings.
Emil Fouchon[One of Fouchon's men has been bitten by the rattler that Chance planted as a booby-trap]If you men would die quieter and pick up the pace, Boudreaux would have less time for these little surprises.