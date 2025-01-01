Menu
Broken Arrow Movie Quotes

Broken Arrow Movie Quotes

Giles Prentice A Broken what?
Secretary Baird Broken Arrow. It's a Class 4 Strategic Theatre Emergency. It's what we call it when we lose a nuclear weapon.
Giles Prentice I don't know what's scarier, losing nuclear weapons, or that it happens so often there's actually a term for it.
Vic Deakins Would you mind not shooting at the thermonuclear weapons?
Vic Deakins I just realized something. I never actually killed anyone before. I mean, I dropped bombs on Baghdad, but, uh... never face to face.
[pause]
Vic Deakins . I don't know what the big deal is. I really don't.
Riley Hale You're out of your mind.
Vic Deakins Yeah. Ain't it cool?
Riley Hale I'm serious, Deak, your mind has taken a walk off the map.
Vic Deakins Maybe. But I'm still gonna kick your ass.
Vic Deakins Well, I do appreciate the money that you and your associates have invested in the operation. But this IS an operation, it's a MILITARY operation. And YOU don't know DICK about that! Now *I* have been in the military for over 20 years. I planned and flew over 100 missions in the Gulf. I put these boys together because they are *motivated* and they are *highly trained* like me! This is what I do, Mr. Pritchett! And this is BATTLE! And battle is a highly *fluid* situation. You - You plan on your contingencies, and I have. You keep your initiative, and I will. But what you don't do is *share command*! It's NEVER a good IDEA!
Pritchett It's still my money.
Vic Deakins And if we succeed, you and your friends will get a ton of it.
Pritchett *If* we're successful?
Vic Deakins Look, Mr. Pritchett, I will deliver the weapons to the destination. But I can't depend and I can't guarantee that those assholes in Washington won't do something stupid like... not pay.
Pritchett What if they don't?
Vic Deakins Well, if they don't, the southwest will be a quiet neighbourhood for, uh, about ten thousand years.
Terry Carmichael Just put it down, and I won't have to kill you.
Riley Hale This isn't a standoff. I've got the gun.
Terry Carmichael I never keep it loaded.
[Hale is momentarily distacted; Terry acquires the gun and points it at him]
Riley Hale Thought you said it wasn't loaded?
Terry Carmichael [fires a shot into the air] I LIED!
Max [Terry attacks Max with a hammer. He easily blocks her and throws her aside] We haven't met. I'm Max.
[she tries again and fails]
Max You probably thought I was a computer nerd, didn't ya?
[laughs]
Max Wrong! I was a Navy SEAL, lady. You really should see what I can do... with just my thumb.
[he draws a pistol, Terry picks up the hammer and throws it killing him]
Giles Prentice Just for the record, I'm not entirely a civilian. I was actually a lieutenant in the ROTC at Yale.
Riley Hale Well, good for you, Lieutenant.
Riley Hale You know, these exercises are fantastic. When the day comes that we have to go to war against Utah, we're really gonna kick ass, y'know?
Vic Deakins You know, Hale, I considered bringing you in on this. You know why I didn't?
Riley Hale 'Cause I would have said "no"?
Vic Deakins Nah, if you had said no, I'd have just killed you. I was afraid you were gonna say yes. 'Cause you don't have the balls to go through with something like this, we both know that.
Terry Clyde, what exactly does a suspicious truck look like?
Riley Hale There's no difference between you and a guy who shoots up a schoolyard. You've both got a-a head full of bad wiring.
Vic Deakins What was that?
Riley Hale You're fucked in the head, Deak.
Vic Deakins [Fires wildly at him] Hah.
Riley Hale I pissed him off.
Riley Hale [crawling through a small tunnel] This seems like it doesn't go anywhere
[drops into river below]
Vic Deakins Hale. Pick up. Pick up!
[wheedling]
Vic Deakins C'mon buddy, pick up the 'phone.
Riley Hale "Buddy," huh? Son of a bitch, you tried to kill me. The friendship is over.
Vic Deakins Well that doesn't mean I don't like you. Hell, I'm impressed.
Riley Hale We were only sparring, buddy.
Vic Deakins Thinking like that is exactly why you lost.
[after the nuke is detonated in the mine]
Giles Prentice Colonel Wilkins, sir? Uh, shouldn't we be evacuating?
Colonel Max Wilkins [covers his phone] We're fine, it was underground.
[into phone]
Colonel Max Wilkins Colonel Wilkins to General Creeley...
Giles Prentice Are you sure? I mean, how do you know that?
Colonel Max Wilkins [covers the phone again] Because if it had been a surface detonation, we'd have felt a different kind of ground tremor. We'd also be burned, blind, and dying.
Terry [running after Riley even though he told her to go to a phone for help] Oh, this is a bad idea.
[jumps on the roof of the truck with Hale]
Terry Hi.
Riley Hale [Bemused] Hi.
Riley Hale No, you don't understand. You see, it really *is* yours. I took it outta your wallet while you were in the shower.
Major Vic Deakins Nah, flying doesn't mean what it used to mean to me.
Capt. Riley Hale Not the flying - carrying the nukes. I know you. You love having the power of God at your fingertips. You get off on it.
Kelly [Deakins has just activated the nuke] Shut that sonuvabitch down, now! This ain't what I signed on for. I'm not ready to die, not for you.
Vic Deakins Everybody dies, Kelly. I'm as good a reason as any.
Vic Deakins [while fighting with Hale] Alright, you're bleeding, aren't ya? Well, that's good. Let's see if we can get any more out of you.
[Hale has a shotgun on Deakins, but Deakins is holding a remote for the bomb]
Riley Hale You lose.
Vic Deakins I've still got my finger on the trigger. That's the *remote* trigger. See if I push this button here
[DETONATE]
Vic Deakins *You lose!* But if I push this button here,
[CANCEL]
Vic Deakins the weapon is disarmed.
Riley Hale [cocks the shotgun] So why don't you disarm it then?
Vic Deakins I'm not in the mood.
Vic Deakins How many times do I have to say it? Please don't shoot the nuclear WEAPONS!
[on whether to disclose the loss of a stealth bomber]
Giles Prentice Wait. We're making a mistake.
Secretary Baird Giles? You, uh, have some input you wish to share with us?
Giles Prentice Yes, sir. Aviation Week has been following the development of the B3 for years. They have "stringers" - guys camping out in lawn chairs all night out by the Whiteman perimeter fence - watching just in case one of these things take off. Now, they're gonna know that one took off last night, and they're gonna know that it didn't come back. Now, we put out a press-release saying a C141 went down in Utah, they're gonna put two and two together. Aviation Week is gonna run a story, everyone's gonna know what really happened, and we're all gonna look extremely stupid. We're better off just telling the truth.
Secretary Baird The truth? How'd you get this job?
Vic Deakins It used to be that every fight went to a knockout. You know what it feels like to be knocked out? Your brain presses against your skull, and it feels like THIS.
[presses his thumb into Hale's skull]
Vic Deakins You just saved me 3 million dollars. I owe you one.
Terry Carmichael Shoot yourself. We'll call it square.
Vic Deakins Attitude! Now where's my little buddy Hale? He left you alone, didn't he? Well that's his speed, 100% PUSSY.
Vic Deakins I say goddamn what a rush!
[Deakins looks at the wreckage of the chopper]
Vic Deakins Whoo!
Kelly Son of a Bitch! Shockwave took down the damn chopper!
Vic Deakins That's EMP! Electro Magnetic Pulse! Nuclear blast sends it out for miles. Everything electrical *shuts down* including choppers and radios. Hell, we just shut down McMurran's field communications! That oughta put a *pretty little dent* in their response time, huh!
Kelly Deak, you da man!
Vic Deakins I'm da man.
Kelly Colonel Wilkins, this is Airman Kelly, sir!
Colonel Max Wilkins Go.
Kelly [faking moans into the radio] Chief Rhodes is dead! They're all dead!
Colonel Max Wilkins What the hell happened? What the hell HAPPENED?
Kelly [Deakins rubs his shaver into the microphone] It's the nuke! It's open! It's wide open!
Colonel Max Wilkins Kelly, come in! What happened?
Kelly [Deakins rubs his shaver into the microphone again] Oh God...
[fake coughs]
Kelly What am I gonna do?
[Deakins pulls the plug on Kelly's headphones]
Vic Deakins Mr. Pritchett, would you mind stepping outside?
[Pushes Pritchett's corpse out of the Humvee]
Vic Deakins Smile boys we're about to retire!
Pritchett You assured me everything would go smoothly.
Vic Deakins Everything is going smoothly, I assure you.
Pritchett Oh, God! Oh, God! How does that gunship fit into your grand strategy? You don't know what you're doing, do you? This is out of control! I must have been...!
Vic Deakins [Deakins crushes Pritchett's throat, by striking it with a Mag-lite. Pritchett falls back in his seat, choking to death] Hush... hush!
Terry Clyde, I'm standing here looking at half the valley and there's nothing going...
[the B-3 flies over her extremely low]
Terry Holy shit.
Secretary Baird Guys in lawn chairs. I dunno, Giles. Sometimes you scare me.
Giles Prentice Hell, sir. Sometimes I scare myself.
Terry Carmichael [after Hale has shot a bad guy from between Terry's legs] Wow.
Riley Hale That was a first for me, too.
Vic Deakins Care for a Coke or something?
[last lines]
Terry You know you're still under arrest, Captain.
Riley Hale [holding Terry's hand] Oh, yeah? Well, I guess you better take me in.
Vic Deakins The clock is ticking.
Riley Hale [points a gun at Baker] You can get out now.
Baker [points his gun at Terry] I don't know, looks like we got ourselves a stand-off.
Riley Hale [Hale lowers his gun and shoots Baker in the leg. Baker screams and loses control of his gun]
[ramming Baker's head into the steering wheel]
Riley Hale NO-WE-DON'T!
[Throws Baker out of the Humvee]
Riley Hale Endangered dirt. That's a new one.
