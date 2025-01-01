Vic DeakinsWell, I do appreciate the money that you and your associates have invested in the operation. But this IS an operation, it's a MILITARY operation. And YOU don't know DICK about that! Now *I* have been in the military for over 20 years. I planned and flew over 100 missions in the Gulf. I put these boys together because they are *motivated* and they are *highly trained* like me! This is what I do, Mr. Pritchett! And this is BATTLE! And battle is a highly *fluid* situation. You - You plan on your contingencies, and I have. You keep your initiative, and I will. But what you don't do is *share command*! It's NEVER a good IDEA!
Giles PrenticeYes, sir. Aviation Week has been following the development of the B3 for years. They have "stringers" - guys camping out in lawn chairs all night out by the Whiteman perimeter fence - watching just in case one of these things take off. Now, they're gonna know that one took off last night, and they're gonna know that it didn't come back. Now, we put out a press-release saying a C141 went down in Utah, they're gonna put two and two together. Aviation Week is gonna run a story, everyone's gonna know what really happened, and we're all gonna look extremely stupid. We're better off just telling the truth.
KellySon of a Bitch! Shockwave took down the damn chopper!
Vic DeakinsThat's EMP! Electro Magnetic Pulse! Nuclear blast sends it out for miles. Everything electrical *shuts down* including choppers and radios. Hell, we just shut down McMurran's field communications! That oughta put a *pretty little dent* in their response time, huh!