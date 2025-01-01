Rachel FlaxOh, good, exactly the look I was hoping for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte FlaxOK, Mom, if you want to drive Lou away, that's your business. You want Joe, that's war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax[after another of Charlotte's criticisms]Ooh, we're going to play my favorite game - Who's the worst mother in the world? Ooh, now, don't tell me, let me guess, who could it be? Could it be... ME?
[Charlotte stands in front of her, smiling awkwardly]
Charlotte Flax[narrating]I desperately wanted to ask her what color her bra was and if she had pure thoughts every second of the day, but...
[Charlotte is unable to speak]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax[stumbling in, out of the blue, with a jack-o-lantern on her head, growling]Rachel Flax!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax[wearing a mermaid costume]You know, if I were to have had this costume when you guys were little, I would have done my ironing and all your diapers in it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte FlaxA word about Mrs. Flax and food: the word is "hors d'oeurves". "Fun Finger Foods" is her main source book and that's all the woman cooks. Anything more, she says, is too big a commitment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Charlotte is going fishing with Joe]
JoeDo you want to bait your own hook or do you want me to do it?
Charlotte Flax[narrating]Mary, mother of God... he still wants to fish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate FlaxOklahoma was great. I liked living there.
Rachel FlaxYeah, I know, and you'll love living here when you get used to it.
Charlotte FlaxYeah, and when you get used to it, we'll move and everything'll change again.
[everyone in town is stricken by the news of President Kennedy's assassination]
Charlotte Flax[narrating]It feels like there isn't a single adult left on the entire planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte FlaxI feel I've wasted half my life in cars. I try to be charitable, taking care of Kate and not killing mother. But, I ask you, whoever heard the word of God going 70 miles an hour on the interstate?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel, Charlotte and Kate enter Lou's shoe store and meet two nuns from the convent]
Charlotte Flax[narrating]Oh, God, please let Mrs. Flax control herself.
Lou LandskyYou're still a perfect seven, Reverend Mother. You know, most women's feet get bigger.