Dr. Reynolds [after examining Charlotte, who thinks she is pregnant after kissing Joe] Has your mother ever talked to you about sex?

Charlotte Flax [narrating] Please, God, I want to die.

[to the doctor]

Charlotte Flax Yeah, all the time.

Dr. Reynolds So you do know how babies are conceived?

Charlotte Flax Oh, yeah. We talk about everything. She's a wonderful mother.

Dr. Reynolds Then why did you think you were pregnant? You're still a virgin.