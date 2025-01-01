Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Mermaids Movie Quotes

Mermaids Movie Quotes

Charlotte Flax I want to stay!
Rachel Flax And do what?
Charlotte Flax Finish high school!
Rachel Flax Great start! What's your major, town tramp?
Charlotte Flax No, Mom, the town already has one.
[Rachel slaps her]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Charlotte, I know you're planning a celibate life, but with half my chromosomes, I think that might be tough.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax [to Charlotte as she goes out to spend time with Joe] Don't do anything I wouldn't do...
[pause]
Rachel Flax Or don't do anything I would!
[pause]
Rachel Flax Or don't do anything I would!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Charlotte is praying at a shrine she has made in her room to the Virgin Mary]
Rachel Flax Charlotte, we're Jewish.
Rachel Flax Charlotte, we're Jewish.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Alright, you know what? I'll make you a deal. You stop being a little bitch for, let's say, oh, I don't know, an hour or two, and I won't knock the religion of your choice for a week. Deal?
Charlotte Flax Deal!
Charlotte Flax Deal!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax Oh, I'm going to hell for sure. Here he is, talking about his poor dead mother and I can't help wishing his hands were unbuttoning my dress!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax Sometimes I feel like you're the child and I'm the grown up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax I may be pregnant with the next Jewish-Italian Messiah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Reynolds [after examining Charlotte, who thinks she is pregnant after kissing Joe] Has your mother ever talked to you about sex?
Charlotte Flax [narrating] Please, God, I want to die.
[to the doctor]
Charlotte Flax Yeah, all the time.
Dr. Reynolds So you do know how babies are conceived?
Charlotte Flax Oh, yeah. We talk about everything. She's a wonderful mother.
Dr. Reynolds Then why did you think you were pregnant? You're still a virgin.
Charlotte Flax [narrating] I want to die now. Right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mary O'Brien You see that woman there?
[she points at a fat, frumpy woman]
Mary O'Brien That's my mom. But when I grow up, I want to be just like yours.
Charlotte Flax Mary, you already are!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax I'll make real sandwiches. Big ones a man can sink his teeth into and use both hands to hold 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Landsky If you care about us, would it kill you to show it?
Rachel Flax "Us"? When did YOU and *my* children become "us"? You're just YOU, Lou - me and the girls, THAT'S "us"!
Lou Landsky I was talking about you and me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax Please, God, don't let me fall in love and want to do disgusting things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Death is dwelling on the past or staying in one place too long!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Landsky [Reacting to an odd smile from Rachel as they lay in bed together] What?
Rachel Flax You're a sexy guy.
Lou Landsky Do you have to sound surprised when you say that?
Rachel Flax I *am* surprised.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Ok, I've had a little scotch... I'm real calm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax One thing you can rely on about your father: He can't be relied on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax He has the most beautiful skin in captivity, I love him because he wears moccasins in the winter even though his feet must feel like blocks of ice.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax [about to put on her mother's polka dot dress] Care to dance, Mrs. Flax? Mrs. Polka Flax?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax Act your age, not your shoe size.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax You know, Charlotte, I think you might be old enough for a boyfriend now.
Charlotte Flax If I'm old enough, maybe you're too old.
Rachel Flax Don't be ridiculous. A real woman is never too old.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax When I die, I want to be sprinkled in the ocean. I don't care if a whale eats me. I could live inside a whale like Jonah with an angel guard.
Rachel Flax Girls...
Charlotte Flax Yeah, well, what if you get a whale that doesn't have a living room inside him and you end up in someone's tuna fish sandwich?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax So Joe, tell me about the nuns in the convent. Do they wear underwear in the shower?
[narrating]
Charlotte Flax I don't believe I said that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Who's that?
Charlotte Flax That's Mr. Crane, my history teacher, and he is very nice.
Rachel Flax *He* is an asshole.
Charlotte Flax You haven't even spoken to him yet!
Rachel Flax Charlotte, I don't need to speak to him. He's driving an Edsel, for Christ's sake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax OK, how do I look?
Charlotte Flax Like a woman about to go forth in sin.
Rachel Flax Oh, good, exactly the look I was hoping for.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax OK, Mom, if you want to drive Lou away, that's your business. You want Joe, that's war.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax [after another of Charlotte's criticisms] Ooh, we're going to play my favorite game - Who's the worst mother in the world? Ooh, now, don't tell me, let me guess, who could it be? Could it be... ME?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax I'm never growing old.
Lou Landsky Well, time catches up. What can you do?
Rachel Flax Keep moving.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mother Superior Yes, dear?
[Charlotte stands in front of her, smiling awkwardly]
Charlotte Flax [narrating] I desperately wanted to ask her what color her bra was and if she had pure thoughts every second of the day, but...
[Charlotte is unable to speak]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax [stumbling in, out of the blue, with a jack-o-lantern on her head, growling] Rachel Flax!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax [wearing a mermaid costume] You know, if I were to have had this costume when you guys were little, I would have done my ironing and all your diapers in it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax A word about Mrs. Flax and food: the word is "hors d'oeurves". "Fun Finger Foods" is her main source book and that's all the woman cooks. Anything more, she says, is too big a commitment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Charlotte is going fishing with Joe]
Joe Do you want to bait your own hook or do you want me to do it?
Charlotte Flax [narrating] Mary, mother of God... he still wants to fish?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax Oklahoma was great. I liked living there.
Rachel Flax Yeah, I know, and you'll love living here when you get used to it.
Charlotte Flax Yeah, and when you get used to it, we'll move and everything'll change again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax What are you doing?
Kate Flax Sucking out the pimentos. They give me hernias.
Charlotte Flax You mean hives, fish-head.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Charlotte, you drive like old people make love.
Charlotte Flax Mom, I'm only 15. I get nervous.
Rachel Flax Driving happens to be one of the two most important skills a woman could have. You should be tickled pink that I taught you early.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax [narrating] Please, God, let him throw me on the ground and make another Joey Junior.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax I think I heard Mom say she'd be making a main course tonight.
[Rachel gets out of the car and pulls a new dress out of her shopping bag]
Kate Flax Kate Flax, Charlotte Flax: Nah!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax [wanting a glass of wine] Hit me, Sergeant!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lou Landsky Know what we did if we used the wrong fork or spoon when I was a kid?
Kate Flax What?
Lou Landsky We had to go out back and stick 'em in the ground. Even if the ground was frozen solid. We used to call it the hardware garden.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Lou is going to make dinner]
Kate Flax Anything that's hot and not shaped like a star sounds good to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax OK, how do I look?
Kate Flax Like someone drew all over you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax Charlotte Flax, Rachel Flax: [Charlotte angrily confronts her mother after catching her making out with Joe]
Charlotte Flax You kissed him? You kissed him, how could you do that?
[to Joe]
Charlotte Flax How could you let her kiss you?
Rachel Flax Charlotte, for God's sakes, it's just a little New Year's Eve kiss.
Charlotte Flax But you don't believe in New Year's.
Rachel Flax [with big grin] I know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[everyone in town is stricken by the news of President Kennedy's assassination]
Charlotte Flax [narrating] It feels like there isn't a single adult left on the entire planet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax I feel I've wasted half my life in cars. I try to be charitable, taking care of Kate and not killing mother. But, I ask you, whoever heard the word of God going 70 miles an hour on the interstate?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Rachel, Charlotte and Kate enter Lou's shoe store and meet two nuns from the convent]
Charlotte Flax [narrating] Oh, God, please let Mrs. Flax control herself.
Lou Landsky You're still a perfect seven, Reverend Mother. You know, most women's feet get bigger.
Rachel Flax Only if they marry.
Charlotte Flax [narrating] Oh, no!
Rachel Flax You know, your feet swell. When you get pregnant, your feet swell.
[Charlotte is mortified]
Charlotte Flax [narrating] How could she? How could she?
Rachel Flax I know mine got swollen when I was pregnant.
Charlotte Flax [whispering] Mother, how could you say that? She's a holy vessel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlotte Flax [narrating - while drinking from Joe's flask] Now my lips are touching his.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax [wearing a mermaid costume for the New Year's Eve party] All right, I can tell by my mermaid watch that it's time for me to get in my mermaid car and hit the mermaid road!
Kate Flax And get the mermaid outta here!
Kate Flax And get the mermaid outta here!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate Flax Got anything for sharks and jellyfish?
Carrie What, dear?
Rachel Flax She means body grease. Miss Kate's going to swim the English Channel one day.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rachel Flax Charlotte, don't aggravate me, all right? You're starting a new school on Monday and those boots aren't.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
