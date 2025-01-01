Menu
Eve I think you just hate people.
James I don't mind people, I just can't stand collective idiocy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Many women and men have lived empty, wasted lives in attics trying to write classic pop songs. What they don't realize is it's not for them to decide. It's God. Or, the god of music. Or, the part of God that concerns Himself with music. That's why the hit maker has to be considered part divine because the divine spoke through them.
Cassie Preposterous notion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James I dreamt I was dead and I could look back on everything I'd done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie So, is the band going to have a name?
James Oh, no, not a name conversation.
Cassie Why not a name conversation?
James Don't you think it's stupid just to give yourself a name just because you sing songs?
Eve What, so the Beatles were stupid?
James Well, they were kind of stupid if they actually stopped to think about it.
Cassie You definitely think too much. You think the fun out of things.
James I mean, I... I'm a lifeguard, I work at a pool with three other guys. We didn't give ourselves a name.
Cassie What, like the Lifeboys or something? That's pretty good.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
James [narrating] Just for a moment we were all in the right place, and the possibilities were infinite. Now I'll go back to my room. Eve will get on the train to a grown up life free from neurosis. Cassie will wonder for a few moments, "What the hell just happened?" before she gets torn back into her own living delights and active miseries. And I'll go back to my room.
Cassie [about the train] Was she on it?
James Yeah.
Cassie Do you want a lift?
James Yeah.
[they ride off on the twin bike]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Findlay [on the radio] You could argue even, you know, Nick Drake's mystique is a lot to do with him not being around, d'ya know what I mean? If Nick Drake was now on Chatty Man with Alan Carr talking about his new record, that mystique would be dissipated, wouldn't it?
Donovan No, you're absolutely right, yeah, yeah, yeah.
Findlay Age shall not wither him, you know what I mean? He's frozen at that moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie If you two don't get together, then every song and every film and every book I've ever heard, seen, and read are wrong.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cassie [resting on the river bank] We're definitely a band now.
Eve Why are we a band now?
Cassie This is something only a band would do. This is band shit. Day trips, canoeing, kayaking.
Eve What do you think, James?
James I think we are three people paddling a boat, that's all.
Eve So what makes a band then?
James You don't make a band, a band makes you. It comes up and sweeps you along.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve I know I have to eat, and I know how to eat. I know I wasn't looking after myself, but I'll do okay.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve I want to be better. I want to be well. I want to be better, I want to be well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James I like this time of night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James I bet if I touched your hands they'd be freezing cold.
Eve My hands are fine.
James [slowly reaches over a pokes her hand] Cold, knew it. I couldn't stand that, I mean, I'd get sick instantly. I've got the constitution of an abandoned rabbit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Eve [comes out of the dressing room]
Anton No, that is not suitable to your shape. Your breasts are exquisite. The dress looks like a potato sack. You're not a potato.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James I know discos are frowned upon in bird society.
Eve Oh really? How do you know that?
James I was a young ornithologist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
