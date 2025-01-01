JamesI don't mind people, I just can't stand collective idiocy.
JamesMany women and men have lived empty, wasted lives in attics trying to write classic pop songs. What they don't realize is it's not for them to decide. It's God. Or, the god of music. Or, the part of God that concerns Himself with music. That's why the hit maker has to be considered part divine because the divine spoke through them.
JamesWell, they were kind of stupid if they actually stopped to think about it.
CassieYou definitely think too much. You think the fun out of things.
JamesI mean, I... I'm a lifeguard, I work at a pool with three other guys. We didn't give ourselves a name.
CassieWhat, like the Lifeboys or something? That's pretty good.
[last lines]
James[narrating]Just for a moment we were all in the right place, and the possibilities were infinite. Now I'll go back to my room. Eve will get on the train to a grown up life free from neurosis. Cassie will wonder for a few moments, "What the hell just happened?" before she gets torn back into her own living delights and active miseries. And I'll go back to my room.
Findlay[on the radio]You could argue even, you know, Nick Drake's mystique is a lot to do with him not being around, d'ya know what I mean? If Nick Drake was now on Chatty Man with Alan Carr talking about his new record, that mystique would be dissipated, wouldn't it?