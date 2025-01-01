Menu
Plush Movie Quotes

Enzo First time's always free.
Enzo In order to create, you have to embrace the dark side.
Jack You cherish her?
Carter Of course.
Jack Cherish her.
Hayley This is crazy. We have to go. C'mon.
Enzo What's crazy? You and I make great music together and have even better sex?
Hayley We didn't have actual sex last night.
Enzo You know we did. It's okay. We used protection.
Hayley Enzo, I was really wasted and I... I have a husband, I have kids, and... you're... into guys.
Enzo Whoever said I was gay? And what is gay, anyway?
Carter Can't live with 'em, can't kill 'em, right?
Enzo [Benji bites his hand] Fuck, Benji!
Annie [discussing Enzo and Hayley's proximity while shooting a video] Hey! This is awkward, huh?
Carter Yeah. You know, if he wasn't gay I might just have to kill him.
Annie It's okay. It's not like you mowed down a deaf kid while texting. This is fixable.
Enzo Yes. You can struggle but you can't escape.
Hayley You fucking killed him!
Enzo I had to. I loved Jack but Jack didn't loved me back.
Hayley Fuckin' creepy fan.
Enzo I'll do anything you want, Hayley. I just want you to feel good.
Enzo Don't worry. I won't do anything - unless you want me to.
Enzo I'm really good at keeping secrets.
