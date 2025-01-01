Menu
Films
Plush
Plush Movie Quotes
Enzo
First time's always free.
Enzo
In order to create, you have to embrace the dark side.
Jack
You cherish her?
Carter
Of course.
Jack
Cherish her.
Hayley
This is crazy. We have to go. C'mon.
Enzo
What's crazy? You and I make great music together and have even better sex?
Hayley
We didn't have actual sex last night.
Enzo
You know we did. It's okay. We used protection.
Hayley
Enzo, I was really wasted and I... I have a husband, I have kids, and... you're... into guys.
Enzo
Whoever said I was gay? And what is gay, anyway?
Carter
Can't live with 'em, can't kill 'em, right?
Enzo
[Benji bites his hand]
Fuck, Benji!
Annie
[discussing Enzo and Hayley's proximity while shooting a video]
Hey! This is awkward, huh?
Carter
Yeah. You know, if he wasn't gay I might just have to kill him.
Annie
It's okay. It's not like you mowed down a deaf kid while texting. This is fixable.
Enzo
Yes. You can struggle but you can't escape.
Hayley
You fucking killed him!
Enzo
I had to. I loved Jack but Jack didn't loved me back.
Hayley
Fuckin' creepy fan.
Enzo
I'll do anything you want, Hayley. I just want you to feel good.
Enzo
Don't worry. I won't do anything - unless you want me to.
Enzo
I'm really good at keeping secrets.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Xavier Samuel
Thomas Dekker
Cam Gigandet
Emily Browning
Dawn Olivieri
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
