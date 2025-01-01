Hayley This is crazy. We have to go. C'mon.

Enzo What's crazy? You and I make great music together and have even better sex?

Hayley We didn't have actual sex last night.

Enzo You know we did. It's okay. We used protection.

Hayley Enzo, I was really wasted and I... I have a husband, I have kids, and... you're... into guys.