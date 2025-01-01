Menu
Kinoafisha Films Fury Fury Movie Quotes

Fury Movie Quotes

Wardaddy Ideals are peaceful. History is violent.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Here's a Bible verse I think about sometimes. Manytimes. It goes: And I heard the voice of Lord saying: Whom shall I send and who will go for Us? And... I said: Here am I , send me!
Norman Ellison [Mumbling] Send me.
Wardaddy Book of Isaiah, Chapter six.
Wardaddy I started this war killing Germans in Africa. Then France. Then Belgium. Now I'm killing Germans in Germany. It will end, soon. But before it does, a lot more people gotta die.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Wait until you see it.
Norman Ellison See what?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan What a man can do to another man.
Wardaddy Best job I ever had.
Wardaddy [Referring to Fury] It's my home.
Wardaddy If a man loves the world, the love of the Father ain't in him. For all in the eyes, the pride of life, is not of the Father. But of the world.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan The world and its desires pass away. But he who does God's will lives forever.
Sergeant Davis Thought you were dead, Collier.
Wardaddy The Devil watches over his own.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia Vamonos, cabron, vamonos.
Wardaddy Hey, you want to talk Mexican? Join another tank, a Mexican tank. This is an American tank, we talk American.
Norman Ellison Sergeant Collier? I think I want to surrender.
Wardaddy Please don't. They'll hurt you real bad. And kill you real bad.
[to Emma]
Norman Ellison You see this right here? That is your heart line. You're gonna have one great love in your life.
Norman Ellison You're wounded.
Wardaddy Sure am.
Norman Ellison Sergeant Collier?
Wardaddy My name's Don.
Norman Ellison Sorry. Don?
Wardaddy Yeah kid?
Norman Ellison I'm scared.
Wardaddy I'm scared too, son.
Wardaddy Shut up and send me more pigs to kill!
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia In France, we hit the beach right after D-Day and fought through all those fucking hedgerows. We finally broke out into open country. And bypassed all these Kraut divisions. We linked up with the Canadians and British and trapped an entire Kraut Army pulling back to Germany. We fucked them up. With planes and artillery. Dead Krauts and horses and busted up tanks and cars for miles. Miles. Your eyes see it but your head can't make no sense of it. We go in there. And for three whole days we shot wounded horses. All day long. Sun up to sundown. Putting down horses. Hot summer days. Ain't smelled nothing like it. The sound of it. Those fucking horses screaming. Black clouds of flies buzzing. Like being in a giant bee hive.
Wardaddy I had the best Assistant Driver in the entire Ninth Army in that seat. Now I got you. I promised my crew a long time ago I'd keep them alive. You're getting in the way of that. It ain't like the newsreels up front.
[repeated line]
Norman Ellison Fucking Nazis!
Wardaddy War's not going anywhere, Sir.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia Hey! Hey, start shooting!
Norman Ellison But what do I shoot at?
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia The Nazis, dumb fuck!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Norman, I'm sorry. You know? I think... I think you're a good man. That's what I think. I think maybe we ain't, but... I think you are. So, just... I wanted to tell you that.
Wardaddy I'll question him. What's your favorite color? You like chicken or beef? You a good dancer? You like fat girls?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan You from Missouri?
Norman Ellison No.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia You from Chicago?
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Nah, you're from Arkansas, ain't you?
Norman Ellison No, I'm from Pittsburgh...
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Hey, hush up, man, nobody gives a fuck where you're from.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Well, we do get $1.35 a day, right? Best job I ever had!
Wardaddy We ain't never run before. Why we gonna run now?
Wardaddy I know what I did. He's an SS. They're real assholes. I kill every SS I can. You'd seen what I seen you would too.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Damn son, you're a fighting, fucking, drinking machine!
Wardaddy Machine. That's it. That's your war name. I christen thee "Machine."
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Boyd 'Bible' Swan, Trini 'Gordo' Garcia: Machine!
Wardaddy I won't ask you to do anything I haven't done myself.
Wardaddy You think it can't get worse? It can. And it will.
Wardaddy I see it, it's a goddamn Tiger! Blow some fuckin' smoke in its face!
Irma Where are you going?
Wardaddy To take the next town. And the next one. Until you people quit.
Wardaddy Boyd, you think Jesus loves Hitler?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Do I think Jesus loves Hitler? I'd assume so. If Hitler accepted Jesus into his heart and got baptized, he'd be saved. Ain't gonna save him from Man's justice.
Norman Ellison I've never even seen the inside of a tank. I'm a clerk typist. Was heading to Fifth Corps HQ, and they pulled me off the truck. They sent me here. It's gotta be a mistake.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Mistake? Army don't make mistakes. It wouldn't do.
Wardaddy [Wardaddy throws Norman a gun] Boys, take him through that gun.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Alright.
[Wardaddy turns and leaves]
Norman Ellison What... what do I do with this?
[Travis smacks him across the head]
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Sit up. See that cover?
Norman Ellison Yeah.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Open it.
[Norman opens the cover]
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Now you killin. Close it up.
[Norman closes the cover]
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Now you ain't.
[Travis chuckles]
Wardaddy I'm sorry, Boyd. I did my best.
Title Card In WW2 American tanks were outgunned and out armored by the more advanced German tanks. US tank crewmen suffered staggering losses against the superior enemy vehicles.
Title Card It is April 1945. The Allies fight deep in the heart of Nazi Germany, encountering the most fanatical resistance yet. In desperation Hitler declares total war, mobilizing every man, woman and child...
[an anti-tank round glances off Peterson's Sherman]
Sergeant Peterson [over radio] Just a ricochet. We're okay.
Wardaddy Bullshit! That's a Kraut high velocity gun. I can hear it whistling!
Wardaddy We're still in this fight! WE'RE STILL IN THIS FIGHT!
[last lines]
Medic #2 [to a dazed Norman] Hey, you're a hero, buddy. You know that?
[repeated line]
Boyd 'Bible' Swan On the way!
Wardaddy See that? That's a whole city on fire. I bet that's where those bombers were heading. The dying's not done. The killing's not done.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan I hope you get scabies.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia It's five against three hundred!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Keep ridin' me.
Wardaddy I'm not riding you. If I was, you'd know it.
Norman Ellison First Sergeant Collier?
Wardaddy [turns to face Norman] Maybe. What the fuck are you?
Norman Ellison Private Ellison. I was told to report to you. I'm your new assistant driver.
Wardaddy [takes a long look at Norman] No, you are not.
Norman Ellison Yes, yes, I am...
Wardaddy Goddammit! Who told you this?
Norman Ellison [pointing] Master Sergeant with the clipboard...
Wardaddy Bullshit!
Norman Ellison [pointing] Right there, he...
Wardaddy What's your name?
Norman Ellison Norman.
Wardaddy [pause] How long you been in the Army?
Norman Ellison [breathes out] Eight weeks.
Wardaddy [points to Fury] That's home. Do as you're told. Don't get too close to anyone.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan I know where to fuckin' hit 'em!
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia Don might be crazier than a shithouse rat, but he's solid. We've been together since before Africa. I won't fight with anybody else.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Me neither. There ain't no crew stayed together like we have, Norman. That's 'cause of him.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis First time we got shot at, down in North Africa? Don done shit his pants full! He stunk up the tank REAL loud!
Wardaddy Norman, open this goddamn hatch, you cocksucker!
Boyd 'Bible' Swan I'm done tryin' to convert you heathens. You mind if I continue invading Germany?
Wardaddy [Norman has just killed his first enemy soldiers] Norman. It wasn't nothin,' right?
Norman Ellison Come again, Sergeant?
Wardaddy Rubbin' out those Heinies. Splashed 'em real good. Wasn't nothin,' right?
Norman Ellison [With an odd look in his eyes] Sure, Sergeant. Yeah, it wasn't nothin.' Fact, I kinda liked it.
Wardaddy Norman, you cocksucker! Why didn't you take the shot?
Norman Ellison Because he was just a kid. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry, Sergeant.
Wardaddy [Grabs him by the helmet] You see what a kid can do? Look!
[looks at Lt. Parker's deceased corpse]
Wardaddy That's *your* fault, That's your fuckin' fault. Next German you see with a weapon you rake the dog shit outta em'. I don't care if it's a baby with a butter knife in one hand and momma's titty in the other, you chop him up!
Norman Ellison Yes, Sergeant!
[Wardaddy smacks him in the head]
Wardaddy All tanks, this is Wardaddy, looks like I'm it. I'll lead the way.
Norman Ellison Which... Which way is the front?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Which way is the front?
[pause]
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Hmm... All around us, kid.
Sergeant Dillard Auf Wiedersehen, asshole.
Lieutenant Parker Sergeant? Sergeant? Where's the rest of 3rd Platoon?
Wardaddy We're it.
Wardaddy We ain't here to ask them questions.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan [kneeling over a gravely-wounded soldier] You're all right. Close your eyes, son. Close your eyes, son. Do you believe in Jesus?
[soldier rasps]
Boyd 'Bible' Swan You're all right, then... you're all right, then. I'm gonna pray with you, now. Our Father, Lord in Heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, They will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For the kingdom, the power and the glory. Forever and Ever, deal Lord. Amen.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia [Gordo is sifting though Norman's possessions] Where are your cigarettes?
Norman Ellison I don't smoke.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia You're a bastard.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia Do what you're here for!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis [Wardaddy kicks Coon-Ass in the back while Coon-Ass is working on the tank's electrics] Aah fuck! What the fuck you do that for? I'm tryin' ta fix it!
Wardaddy You know why.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis You wanna fuggin' whoop me? It ain't gonna fuggin' help anything!
Wardaddy [radio check] Probate Fox Six.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis I said, why you always whoopin' on me?
Wardaddy Because you're an animal, a dog. All you understand is the fist and boot.
Wardaddy Button up!
Wardaddy Keep walking. American lines are that way. Keep moving. Hands up high. There you go. Move.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Lord's protection!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis We got it, don't we, Boyd?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Yes, sir! Yes, sir!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis We got it. Norm mowed those fuckers down, didn't he?
Wardaddy Good job, Norman.
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Welcome to the Army, Norm!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis [to the tank] You did good. Ho Ho! Best job I ever had!
Boyd 'Bible' Swan Best job I ever had!
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia Best job I ever had!
Norman Ellison [sighs] Best job I ever had.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia [Deleted scene] Our tanks are shitboxes. German guns punch through them like butter. We get hit, we're gonna burn, burn up fast. You see that hatch right behind you? We get hit, I'm gone, right through there. I'm not waiting for you, and I'm not helping you. Got that?
Norman Ellison Yeah, I got it. Thank you.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia [notices Norman watching a pretty German refugee at the side of the road] She'll let you fuck her for a chocolate bar.
Norman Ellison [Scoffs] That's not true.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia That's not true?
Norman Ellison No.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia [shrugs] Okay. It's not true.
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis It's completely fuggin' true!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis [Watching Red's headless corpse being carried away] Boyd? Hey, Boyd? They gonna send him home, right?
Boyd 'Bible' Swan I don't know that, Grady,
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis [to German Soldiers] Like that mothafuckers!
Grady 'Coon-Ass' Travis Clear!
Boyd 'Bible' Swan On the way!
Wardaddy [Pulls out a flask.] Might as well get a little tight. Won't be around for the hangover.
[pauses. Takes shot.]
Wardaddy Aaaah! God, that's better than good. Mmm!
Wardaddy I know you hate me preachin, I know it... . But what we're doing here is a righteous act, gentlemen.
