Trini 'Gordo' GarciaIn France, we hit the beach right after D-Day and fought through all those fucking hedgerows. We finally broke out into open country. And bypassed all these Kraut divisions. We linked up with the Canadians and British and trapped an entire Kraut Army pulling back to Germany. We fucked them up. With planes and artillery. Dead Krauts and horses and busted up tanks and cars for miles. Miles. Your eyes see it but your head can't make no sense of it. We go in there. And for three whole days we shot wounded horses. All day long. Sun up to sundown. Putting down horses. Hot summer days. Ain't smelled nothing like it. The sound of it. Those fucking horses screaming. Black clouds of flies buzzing. Like being in a giant bee hive.
WardaddyI had the best Assistant Driver in the entire Ninth Army in that seat. Now I got you. I promised my crew a long time ago I'd keep them alive. You're getting in the way of that. It ain't like the newsreels up front.
Title CardIn WW2 American tanks were outgunned and out armored by the more advanced German tanks. US tank crewmen suffered staggering losses against the superior enemy vehicles.
Title CardIt is April 1945. The Allies fight deep in the heart of Nazi Germany, encountering the most fanatical resistance yet. In desperation Hitler declares total war, mobilizing every man, woman and child...
[an anti-tank round glances off Peterson's Sherman]
Sergeant Peterson[over radio]Just a ricochet. We're okay.
WardaddyBullshit! That's a Kraut high velocity gun. I can hear it whistling!
WardaddyWe're still in this fight! WE'RE STILL IN THIS FIGHT!
[last lines]
Medic #2[to a dazed Norman]Hey, you're a hero, buddy. You know that?
WardaddyRubbin' out those Heinies. Splashed 'em real good. Wasn't nothin,' right?
Norman Ellison[With an odd look in his eyes]Sure, Sergeant. Yeah, it wasn't nothin.' Fact, I kinda liked it.
WardaddyNorman, you cocksucker! Why didn't you take the shot?
Norman EllisonBecause he was just a kid. I'm really sorry, I'm sorry, Sergeant.
Wardaddy[Grabs him by the helmet]You see what a kid can do? Look!
[looks at Lt. Parker's deceased corpse]
WardaddyThat's *your* fault, That's your fuckin' fault. Next German you see with a weapon you rake the dog shit outta em'. I don't care if it's a baby with a butter knife in one hand and momma's titty in the other, you chop him up!
Boyd 'Bible' Swan[kneeling over a gravely-wounded soldier]You're all right. Close your eyes, son. Close your eyes, son. Do you believe in Jesus?
[soldier rasps]
Boyd 'Bible' SwanYou're all right, then... you're all right, then. I'm gonna pray with you, now. Our Father, Lord in Heaven, hallowed be Thy name. Thy kingdom come, They will be done, on Earth as it is in Heaven. Give us this day our daily bread, and forgive us our trespasses as we forgive those who trespass against us. Lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil. For the kingdom, the power and the glory. Forever and Ever, deal Lord. Amen.
Trini 'Gordo' Garcia[Deleted scene]Our tanks are shitboxes. German guns punch through them like butter. We get hit, we're gonna burn, burn up fast. You see that hatch right behind you? We get hit, I'm gone, right through there. I'm not waiting for you, and I'm not helping you. Got that?