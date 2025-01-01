Menu
Summer in February Movie Quotes

Summer in February Movie Quotes

Gilbert Evans Surely once you're married, you'll have everything you need.
Florence Carter Wood Did you know they've put a telegraph cable all the way under the sea?
[first lines]
Birdwatcher Oh, look.
Birdwatcher Common gulls, do you think?
Birdwatcher Yes, I would think... I don't know. Maybe.
[then her binoculars happen upon a nude model being painted]
Florence Carter Wood [viewing art exhibit paintings of her] The whole world knows about AJ and his women, of whom I am one.
Gilbert Evans Then why...?
Florence Carter Wood Why? Why am I happy one day and bored the next? I can't begin to account for it, can you? It's all so... unaccountable. It is a strange feeling, having given oneself away so lightly.
AJ Munnings [giving a toast] I'm truly a very lucky man, because I get to see this wonderful woman for the rest of my life. But if you want to see Florence you don't have to go to Florence. You don't even have to go to Paris. If you want to see this beautiful woman captured for all time, all you need do is go to the Royal Academy. Yes, go directly to room nine. The rest is a load of old nonsense in my opinion. And go and see my beautiful wife.
[last lines]
AJ Munnings [in his letter about the painting] Dear Gilbert, one day you'll come back to Lamoma. I know you will. And when you do, I hope that you will accept this from your old friend, AJ.
Gilbert Evans They tell me he's a genius.
Colonel Paynter Oh, Lord, not another one.
Florence Carter Wood Was it really worth all the effort of committing it to memory like that?
Gilbert Evans His bark's worse than his bite.
Florence Carter Wood That's very rude.
AJ Munnings You shouldn't have laughed, then.
