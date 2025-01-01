[giving a toast]

I'm truly a very lucky man, because I get to see this wonderful woman for the rest of my life. But if you want to see Florence you don't have to go to Florence. You don't even have to go to Paris. If you want to see this beautiful woman captured for all time, all you need do is go to the Royal Academy. Yes, go directly to room nine. The rest is a load of old nonsense in my opinion. And go and see my beautiful wife.