Florence Carter WoodWhy? Why am I happy one day and bored the next? I can't begin to account for it, can you? It's all so... unaccountable. It is a strange feeling, having given oneself away so lightly.
AJ Munnings[giving a toast]I'm truly a very lucky man, because I get to see this wonderful woman for the rest of my life. But if you want to see Florence you don't have to go to Florence. You don't even have to go to Paris. If you want to see this beautiful woman captured for all time, all you need do is go to the Royal Academy. Yes, go directly to room nine. The rest is a load of old nonsense in my opinion. And go and see my beautiful wife.
[last lines]
AJ Munnings[in his letter about the painting]Dear Gilbert, one day you'll come back to Lamoma. I know you will. And when you do, I hope that you will accept this from your old friend, AJ.