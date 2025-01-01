Menu
Hashim Mr. Wilde, Allah give you two eyes and one mouth so that you might see twice as much as you speak.
Jake I flew in last week, and they invited me to this party. It's informal, when I realized it's like a Hawaiian shirt party.
Hashim Batik. It's called Batik.
Jake Batik?
Jake "Bule"?
Hashim Literally, "stupid white person". But, it can be a term of endearment.
Jake Yeah, right.
Hashim Americans. You are like children. Always think you are "Rambo".
Jake You know Rambo? "I always thought the mind was the best defense."
Hashim "Weapon"!
Jake What?
Hashim "I always thought the mind was the best weapon."
Jake See? That's why we make a good team.
Hashim You have heard of us in America. We're not all terrorists.
