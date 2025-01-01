Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Java Heat
Java Heat Movie Quotes
Java Heat Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Soundtrack
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Hashim
Mr. Wilde, Allah give you two eyes and one mouth so that you might see twice as much as you speak.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake
I flew in last week, and they invited me to this party. It's informal, when I realized it's like a Hawaiian shirt party.
Hashim
Batik. It's called Batik.
Jake
Batik?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jake
"Bule"?
Hashim
Literally, "stupid white person". But, it can be a term of endearment.
Jake
Yeah, right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hashim
Americans. You are like children. Always think you are "Rambo".
Jake
You know Rambo? "I always thought the mind was the best defense."
Hashim
"Weapon"!
Jake
What?
Hashim
"I always thought the mind was the best weapon."
Jake
See? That's why we make a good team.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hashim
You have heard of us in America. We're not all terrorists.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ario Bayu
Kellan Lutz
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree