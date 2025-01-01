Grace[leaving a phone message]Please make it okay, Mommy. Please make it okay. I *am* being tough, Mommy. I am, I swear.
[last lines]
Grace[narrating]The bullies tried to make us seem small. In a weird way. it did just the opposite. I wasn't afraid anymore. And Howie wasn't alone. God has a way of giving you what you need when times get tough.
Howie[cut to her opening her mail]In the fall, Howie found a family that adopted him in Connecticut. We stayed in touch, and the next summer Mom took us to the museum to see the cut-up people. And then to NASA to see the rockets.
Grace[reading his enclosed note]I am afraid I will never make it back to Tall Pine to pay our debt. Enclosed please find my half of the money. Did you find out who the cut-up people were in the museum> I think about them a lot.-Howie P.S. Bryce was wrong. You were a SUPER-FINE FOX.
[first lines]
Grace[narrating]I read about this monkey that the Russian government sent into outer space. They figured that after a few weeks it would die because the heat from the sun would become unbearable. They said the journey would prove to be invaluable to the advancement of the space program. I wondered how they chose that monkey - that specific one. And why, if he was so special, would they put him in a situation where he could die? If that monkey knew what they were choosing him for, would he have behaved differently? Did he cry when he realized what they had done to him?
GraceSometimes popular kids can be really cruel. They can bully you into thinking that there's nothing special about you. They tried to do that to me at Camp Tall Pine. I thank God for sending me someone who changed my life.
Margo CutterI don't understand how anyone could think this would be remotely funny. That poor girl told me she wanted to go home, and I convinced her to stay. I thought she'd make friends eventually.
ButchWell, she'll recover. That's just what kids do. It's a tradition.
Margo CutterWell, tradition sucks.
MegTwo days. I need you to show me that you can handle this, honey. Tough times never last, tough people do, remember? Tough.
GraceThe Museum of Science and Industry is just a couple of miles from my house. They have lots of cool exhibitions and things. They have this big heart that you can walk into. And they have all these little people sliced up in thin little slices. They're stuck in these glass doors, and when you turn the doors, you can see everything - all their insides.