Standing Up Movie Quotes

Grace [leaving a phone message] Please make it okay, Mommy. Please make it okay. I *am* being tough, Mommy. I am, I swear.
[last lines]
Grace [narrating] The bullies tried to make us seem small. In a weird way. it did just the opposite. I wasn't afraid anymore. And Howie wasn't alone. God has a way of giving you what you need when times get tough.
Howie [cut to her opening her mail] In the fall, Howie found a family that adopted him in Connecticut. We stayed in touch, and the next summer Mom took us to the museum to see the cut-up people. And then to NASA to see the rockets.
Grace [reading his enclosed note] I am afraid I will never make it back to Tall Pine to pay our debt. Enclosed please find my half of the money. Did you find out who the cut-up people were in the museum> I think about them a lot.-Howie P.S. Bryce was wrong. You were a SUPER-FINE FOX.
[first lines]
Grace [narrating] I read about this monkey that the Russian government sent into outer space. They figured that after a few weeks it would die because the heat from the sun would become unbearable. They said the journey would prove to be invaluable to the advancement of the space program. I wondered how they chose that monkey - that specific one. And why, if he was so special, would they put him in a situation where he could die? If that monkey knew what they were choosing him for, would he have behaved differently? Did he cry when he realized what they had done to him?
Grace Sometimes popular kids can be really cruel. They can bully you into thinking that there's nothing special about you. They tried to do that to me at Camp Tall Pine. I thank God for sending me someone who changed my life.
Margo Cutter I don't understand how anyone could think this would be remotely funny. That poor girl told me she wanted to go home, and I convinced her to stay. I thought she'd make friends eventually.
Butch Well, she'll recover. That's just what kids do. It's a tradition.
Margo Cutter Well, tradition sucks.
Meg Two days. I need you to show me that you can handle this, honey. Tough times never last, tough people do, remember? Tough.
Grace What if he catches us?
Howie [seeing the clerk mopping his brow] If we can't run faster than him, then we deserve to get caught.
Butch I was just telling Bonnie here that she needs a real man to take care of her.
Howie Well, she's got real man!
Butch No, there's only one real man here, and I can't see him, 'cause I don't have a mirror.
Grace Tiwana, can I ask you a question?
Tiwana Sure.
Grace Why are you being so nice to me?
Tiwana Why wouldn't I?
Grace I do not know, just asking.
Grace The Museum of Science and Industry is just a couple of miles from my house. They have lots of cool exhibitions and things. They have this big heart that you can walk into. And they have all these little people sliced up in thin little slices. They're stuck in these glass doors, and when you turn the doors, you can see everything - all their insides.
Howie Are they real people? Like, really real?
Grace Yeah. There's a man and a lady, all sliced up.
Howie Well, where'd they get the bodies? I mean, who would want to be cut up and displayed like that?
Grace I do not know. I never really thought about it before.
Howie I bet they didn't have families. Maybe they were war prisoners.
Grace Maybe.
Grace [tussling and giggling] I'm brilliant, don't you think?
Howie I guess.
Grace No, say it!
Howie Okay, okay, okay.
Grace Say it...
Howie Okay. I'm brilliant.
[both cackling]
Howie Did you know that Bryce classifies all girls? You know, super-fine foxes, foxes, middle-of-the-road, dogs, and real dogs.
Grace What was that?
Howie He said that you were a dog.
Grace Oh...
[taking off her glasses]
Howie But, he didn't even really look at you, though. He couldn't have, he wouldn't have said that if he really looked at you.
Grace I feel gross. I'm gonna go take a shower...
