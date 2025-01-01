Pastor And though it is impossible not to feel distraught, even angry at this seemingly senseless loss, God has also given a healing gift to those of us who are believers: the knowledge that what others call death is not actually an ending but a new beginning. This young man, who we all loved so much, whom we will all miss so terribly... Chaz has begun the next stage in his amazing journey with a new life and a new flesh, more perfect than anything we can even imagine. Let us be inspired by the life of Chaz Young, to make our own lives a testament to Your glory. He was with us, we enjoyed his company, basked in his spirit, and now he's gone from us in the flesh, but his memory will remain with us forever. Let us all strive to live up to that memory, to live up to the gift which You have given us by letting us know this remarkable young man.