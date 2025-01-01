SabrinaThat's it. Yes, yes. Fight it! Push your hips out, push your hips out. Now squeeze. Squeeze. Squeeze, baby, squeeze! C'mon. Hold it, Cody, hold it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joseph[Announcing the new opponent]Let us look at an initiate who could be the daughter of Sacmius herself. The violence she has endured, the pain she has suffered, Sabrina, the one to watch. Who could have expected the sheer efficiency of her most recent kill? It is to be expected; to be honored. Let us guide Sabrina into her final battle facing one who we have freshly reaped! Yes, a replacement. Now, its true the final fight against a newly-plucked initiate is unprecedented, but no more surprising than the worthiness of this new adversary. Isabelle Toss, a former collegiate athlete, who earned a full athletic scholarship to Northwestern. Now she spends her time operating a gym that she owns with her husband, and trains in Brazilian jiu jitsu. Exciting! The victor of this singular contest will be our champion!