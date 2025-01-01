Menu
A Single Shot Movie Quotes

Obadiah You know how it is, John, my dick's a basset hound. I'm just the poor son of a bitch holding its chain.
[first lines]
John Moon Shit.
John Moon I don't wanna a divorce. I just want my family back.
Simon [slurring] I tell you, God's honest truth, John-o, the drunker I get, the more reasonable the most un-fuckin'-reasonable things seem to me.
John Moon I'm right here! I'm right here!
