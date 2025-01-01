Rocket Raccoon If we're gonna get outta here, we gonna need to get into that watch tower, and to do that, I'm gonna need a few things. The guards wear security bands to control their ins and outs. I need one.

Gamora Leave it to me.

Rocket Raccoon That dude there. I need his prosthetic leg.

Peter Quill His leg?

Rocket Raccoon Yeah. God knows I don't need the rest of him. Look at him. He's useless.

Rocket Raccoon And finally, on the wall back there is a black panel. Blinky yellow light. You see it?

Rocket Raccoon There's a quarnex battery behind it. Purplish box. Green wires. To get into that watch tower, I definitely need it.

Gamora How are we supposed to do that?

Rocket Raccoon Well, supposedly, these bald bodies find you attractive, so maybe you could work out some sort of trade.

[Groot starts walking toward the panel]

Gamora You must be joking.

Rocket Raccoon No, I really heard they find you attractive.

Peter Quill Look. It's 20 feet up in the air and it's in the middle of the most heavily guarded part of the prison. It's impossible to get up there without being seen.

Rocket Raccoon I got one plan, and that plan requires this frickin' quarnex battery, so FIGURE IT OUT!

[Groot removes the panel, which hits a passing inmate on the head and knocks him out]

Rocket Raccoon Can I get back to it? Thanks.

[Drax spots Groot trying to remove the battery]

Rocket Raccoon Now, this is important. Once the battery is removed, everything is gonna slam into emergency mode. Once we have it, we gotta move quickly, so you definitely need to get that last.

[Groot removes the battery, setting off the alarms]

Rocket Raccoon Or we could just get it first and improvise.