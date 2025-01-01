Peter QuillReally? Well, on my planet, we have a legend about people like you. It's called Footloose. And in it, a great hero, named Kevin Bacon, teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that, dancing, well, is the greatest thing there is.
Rhomann DeyHimself, mostly. Wanted mostly on charges of minor assault, public intoxication and fraud...
[Quill winds up his finger and flips the bird at the screen which reads: OBSCENE GESTURE ALERT]
Peter QuillOh, I'm sorry. I don't know how this machine works...
Rocket RaccoonWhat did the galaxy ever do for you? Why would you want to save it?
Peter QuillBecause I'm one of the idiots who lives in it!
Rocket RaccoonIf we're gonna get outta here, we gonna need to get into that watch tower, and to do that, I'm gonna need a few things. The guards wear security bands to control their ins and outs. I need one.
RonanCitizens of Xandar, behold your guardians of the galaxy! What fruit have they wrought?
Peter Quill[dances]Ooh, child, things are gonna get easier. Ooh child, things will get brighter. You listen to these words. Ooh child, things are gonna get easier. Ooh child things'll get brighter. Then bring it down hard! Someday...
Peter Quill[talks with the rest of the Guardians in private when they are all in doubt]When I look around, you know what I see? Losers.
[Everyone looks at him]
Peter QuillI mean like, folks who have lost stuff. And we have, man, we have, all of us. Homes, and our families, normal lives. And you think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it's giving us something. It is giving us a chance.
RonanI only ask that you take this matter seriously.
ThanosThe only matter I do not take seriously, boy, is you. Your politics bore me! Your demeanor is that of a pouting child. And apparently you alienated my favorite daughter, Gamora. I shall honor our agreement, Kree, if you bring me the Orb. But return to me again empty handed and I will bathe the star-ways with your blood.
Peter QuillWe promised him he could stay by your side until he kills your boss. I always keep my promises when they're to muscle-bound whack-jobs who will kill me if I don't.
Yondu UdontaRemember, boy. At the end of all this, I get the stone. You cross me, we kill you all.
RonanThey call me terrorist, radical, zealot because I obey the ancient laws of my people, the Kree... and punish those who do not. Because I do not forgive your people for taking the life of my father, and his father, and his father before him. A thousand years of war between us will not be forgotten!
Nova Prime RaelRonan is destroying Xandarian outposts throughout the galaxy! I should think that would call for some slight response on the part of the Kree.
Kree AmbassadorWe signed your peace treaty, Nova Prime. What more do you want?
Nova Prime RaelAt least a statement from the Kree Empire saying that they condemn his actions. He is slaughtering children, families!
Kree AmbassadorThat is your business. Now, I have other matters to attend to.
Peter QuillWell, I mean, she's hardly the first woman to try and do that to me.
[shows a scar]
Peter QuillLook, this is from a smoking-hot Rajak girl. Stabbed me with a fork. Didn't like me skipping out on her at sunrise. I got, right here, a Kree girl tried to rip out my thorax. She caught me with this skinny little A'askavariian who worked in Nova Records. I was trying to get information. You ever see an A'askavariian? They have tentacles, and needles for teeth. If you think I'm seriously interested in that, then... You don't care. But here's the point.
Yondu UdontaWhen I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. They ain't never tasted Terran before. I saved your life!
Peter QuillOh, will you shut up about that? God! Twenty years, you've been throwing that in my face, like it's some great thing, not eating me! Normal people don't even think about eating someone else! Much less that person having to be grateful for it! You abducted me, man. You stole me from my home and from my family.
The CollectorOnce, for a moment, a group was able to share the energy amongst themselves, but even they were quickly destroyed by it. Beautiful. Beyond compare.
Rocket RaccoonBlah, blah, blah. We're all very fascinated, whitey. But we'd like to get paid.
Rocket RaccoonThey crumpled my pants up into a ball. That's rude! They folded yours.
GamoraWhatever nightmare the future holds for me will be a dream compared to my past.
Peter QuillI always keep my promises when I make them to crazy people who would kill me otherwise.
Mottled PrisonerYou can't do this! Our government signed a peace treaty!
RonanMy government knows no shame. You Xandarians and your culture are a disease.