Kinoafisha Films Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Movie Quotes

[repeated line]
Groot I am Groot.
Peter Quill I have a plan.
Rocket Raccoon You've got a plan? Okay, first of all, you're copying me from when I said I had a plan.
Peter Quill I'm not copying you, I have a plan, that's not that unique of a thing to say.
Rocket Raccoon And secondly, I don't think you even have a plan.
Peter Quill I have part of a plan.
Drax the Destroyer What percentage of a plan do you have?
Gamora You don't get to ask questions after the nonsense you pulled on Knowhere!
Drax the Destroyer I just saved Quill!
Peter Quill We've already established that you destroying the ship I'm on is not saving me!
Drax the Destroyer When did we establish that?
Peter Quill Like three seconds ago!
Drax the Destroyer Well I wasn't listening then, I was thinking of something else...
Rocket Raccoon She's right, you don't get an opinion... What percentage?
Peter Quill I dunno... Twelve percent?
Rocket Raccoon Twelve percent?
[starts laughing]
Peter Quill That's a fake laugh.
Rocket Raccoon It's real!
Peter Quill Totally fake!
Rocket Raccoon That is the most real, authentic, hysterical laugh of my entire life because THAT IS NOT A PLAN!
Gamora It's barely a concept.
Peter Quill [to Gamora] You're taking their side?
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket Raccoon So what, "It's better than eleven percent!" What the hell does that have to do with anything?
Peter Quill [to Groot] Thank you Groot, thank you. See? Groot's the only one of you who has a clue.
Groot [Groot begins to chew on a leaf protruding from his shoulder]
Peter Quill Yeah, I'll have to agree with the walking thesaurus on that one.
Drax the Destroyer DO NOT ever call me a thesaurus.
Peter Quill It's just a metaphor, dude.
Rocket Raccoon His people are completely literal. Metaphors go over his head.
Drax the Destroyer *Nothing* goes over my head...! My reflexes are too fast, I would catch it.
[Groot grows a cocoon of branches to cover his friends]
Rocket Raccoon No, Groot! You can't! You'll die! Why are you doing this? Why?
[Groot uses a thin branch to wipe away Rocket's tears]
Groot We are Groot.
Drax the Destroyer I can barely see.
Groot [Groot releases glowing spores from his body to light up the way ahead]
Drax the Destroyer Where did you learn to do that?
Peter Quill I'm pretty sure the answer is: "I am Groot".
Groot [Groot nods "yes" to Peter]
Korath the Pursuer Star-Lord!
Peter Quill Finally!
Gamora I'm a warrior, an assassin. I don't dance.
Peter Quill Really? Well, on my planet, we have a legend about people like you. It's called Footloose. And in it, a great hero, named Kevin Bacon, teaches an entire city full of people with sticks up their butts that, dancing, well, is the greatest thing there is.
Gamora ...Who put the sticks up their butts?
Groot I am Groot.
Peter Quill Well that's just as fascinating as the first 89 times you told me that. What is wrong with Giving Tree here?
Rocket Raccoon Well he don't know talkin' good like me and you, so his vocabulistics is limited to "I" and "am" and "Groot," exclusively in that order.
Peter Quill Well I tell you what, that's gonna wear real thin, real fast, bud.
Drax the Destroyer I just wanted to tell you how grateful I am that you've accepted me despite my blunders. It is good to once again be among friends. You, Quill, are my friend.
Peter Quill Thanks.
Drax the Destroyer This dumb tree is also my friend.
[Groot grunts]
Drax the Destroyer And this green whore is also...
Gamora Oh, you must stop!
Rocket Raccoon But Quill, beating Ronan... it can't be done. You're asking us to die.
Peter Quill Yeah... I guess I am.
[pause]
Gamora [stands up] Quill, I have lived most of my life surrounded my enemies. I will be grateful to die among my friends.
Drax the Destroyer [stands up] You're an honorable man, Quill. I will fight beside you. And in the end, I will see my wife and daughter.
Groot [stands up] I am Groot.
Rocket Raccoon Aww, what the hell, I don't got that long a lifespan anyway...
[stands up]
Rocket Raccoon Well now I'm standing. Happy? We're all standing now. Bunch of jackasses, standing in a circle.
Gamora I am going to die surrounded by the biggest idiots in the galaxy.
Rocket Raccoon That's for if things get really hardcore. Or if you wanna blow up moons.
Gamora No one's blowing up moons.
Rocket Raccoon You just wanna suck the joy out of everything.
Rhomann Dey Peter Jason Quill. He's also known as Star-Lord.
Nova Corps Officer Who calls him that?
Rhomann Dey Himself, mostly. Wanted mostly on charges of minor assault, public intoxication and fraud...
[Quill winds up his finger and flips the bird at the screen which reads: OBSCENE GESTURE ALERT]
Peter Quill Oh, I'm sorry. I don't know how this machine works...
Rocket Raccoon What did the galaxy ever do for you? Why would you want to save it?
Peter Quill Because I'm one of the idiots who lives in it!
Rocket Raccoon If we're gonna get outta here, we gonna need to get into that watch tower, and to do that, I'm gonna need a few things. The guards wear security bands to control their ins and outs. I need one.
Gamora Leave it to me.
Rocket Raccoon That dude there. I need his prosthetic leg.
Peter Quill His leg?
Rocket Raccoon Yeah. God knows I don't need the rest of him. Look at him. He's useless.
Peter Quill ...All right.
Rocket Raccoon And finally, on the wall back there is a black panel. Blinky yellow light. You see it?
Peter Quill Yeah.
Rocket Raccoon There's a quarnex battery behind it. Purplish box. Green wires. To get into that watch tower, I definitely need it.
Gamora How are we supposed to do that?
Rocket Raccoon Well, supposedly, these bald bodies find you attractive, so maybe you could work out some sort of trade.
[Groot starts walking toward the panel]
Gamora You must be joking.
Rocket Raccoon No, I really heard they find you attractive.
Peter Quill Look. It's 20 feet up in the air and it's in the middle of the most heavily guarded part of the prison. It's impossible to get up there without being seen.
Rocket Raccoon I got one plan, and that plan requires this frickin' quarnex battery, so FIGURE IT OUT!
[Groot removes the panel, which hits a passing inmate on the head and knocks him out]
Rocket Raccoon Can I get back to it? Thanks.
[Drax spots Groot trying to remove the battery]
Rocket Raccoon Now, this is important. Once the battery is removed, everything is gonna slam into emergency mode. Once we have it, we gotta move quickly, so you definitely need to get that last.
[Groot removes the battery, setting off the alarms]
Rocket Raccoon Or we could just get it first and improvise.
Gamora I'll get the armband.
Peter Quill Leg.
Peter Quill [about Gamora] She betrayed Ronan, he's coming for her. That's when you...
[draws his finger across his throat in a cutthroat gesture]
Drax the Destroyer ...Why would I want to put my finger on his throat?
Peter Quill No, that's the symbol for slicing his throat.
Drax the Destroyer I would not slice his throat, I would cut his head clean off.
Peter Quill It's a general expression for you killing somebody. You've heard of this. You've seen this, right? You know what that is.
Gamora I know who you are, Peter Quill, and I am not some starry-eyed waif here to succumb to your... your pelvic sorcery!
Groot We are Groot.
[last lines]
Peter Quill What should we do next: Something good, something bad? Bit of both?
Gamora We'll follow your lead, Star-Lord.
Peter Quill A bit of both!
Rhomann Dey They call themselves the Guardians of the Galaxy.
Denarian Saal What a bunch of a-holes.
Drax the Destroyer Finger on throat means death!
[kills Korath]
Drax the Destroyer Metaphor.
Peter Quill ...Sort of.
Gamora We're just like Kevin Bacon.
Ronan Citizens of Xandar, behold your guardians of the galaxy! What fruit have they wrought?
Peter Quill [dances] Ooh, child, things are gonna get easier. Ooh child, things will get brighter. You listen to these words. Ooh child, things are gonna get easier. Ooh child things'll get brighter. Then bring it down hard! Someday...
Ronan What are you doing?
Peter Quill Dance-off, bro. Me and you.
[holds out his hand for Gamora]
Peter Quill Gamora.
[she shakes her head]
Peter Quill Subtle, taking it back.
Ronan What are you doing?
Peter Quill I'm distracting you, you big turd blossom!
Gamora And Quill, your ship is filthy.
Gamora [She walks away]
Peter Quill Oh she has no idea. If I had a blacklight, this would look like a Jackson Pollock painting.
Rocket Raccoon You got issues, Quill.
Rocket Raccoon We're the fricking Guardians of the Galaxy!
Denarian Saal Peter Quill, this is Denarian Saal. For the record, I advised them against trusting you.
Peter Quill [to Gamora] They got my dick message.
Denarian Saal Prove me wrong!
[Quill struggles to control the Infinity stone]
Gamora Peter, take my hand!
[Quill grabs her hand, and Drax and Rocket do the same]
Ronan You're mortal! How...
Peter Quill You said it yourself, bitch. We're the Guardians of the Galaxy.
[the Guardians strike Ronan]
Groot I am Groot.
Rocket Raccoon Asleep for the danger, awake for the money, as per frickin' usual.
Gamora I have lived most of my life surrounded by my enemies. I would be grateful to die surrounded by my friends.
Drax the Destroyer [lets Star-Lord into the Milano] This one shows spirit. He shall make a keen ally in the battle against Ronan. Companion, what were you retrieving?
[Star-Lord hands him his stereo-player]
Drax the Destroyer You're an imbecile.
Drax the Destroyer I like your knife, I'm keeping it.
Moloka Dar That was my favorite knife.
Peter Quill [talks with the rest of the Guardians in private when they are all in doubt] When I look around, you know what I see? Losers.
[Everyone looks at him]
Peter Quill I mean like, folks who have lost stuff. And we have, man, we have, all of us. Homes, and our families, normal lives. And you think life takes more than it gives, but not today. Today it's giving us something. It is giving us a chance.
Rocket Raccoon To do what?
Peter Quill To give a shit. And I am not gonna stand by and watch as billions of lives are being wiped out.
Rocket Raccoon [to Groot] Quit smiling, ya idiot, you're supposed to be professional.
Meredith Quill [letter] Dear Peter: I know this will be hard for you, but I'm going somewhere good and nice. But know this: I will always be with you, my angel from heaven, my prince... my Star-Lord.
[from trailer]
Peter Quill So here we are: a thief, two thugs, an assassin and a maniac. But we're not going to stand by as evil wipes out the galaxy. I guess we're stuck together, partners.
Star-Lord Here you go.
[Quill presents the prosthetic leg Rocket requested]
Rocket Raccoon Oh, I was just kidding about the leg. I just need these two things.
Star-Lord What?
Rocket Raccoon [laughing] No, I thought it'd be funny! Was it funny? No, wait, what'd he look like hopping around?
Star-Lord I had to transfer him 30,000 units!
Rocket Raccoon [chittering laughter]
Peter Quill [spots a guard taking his headphones] HEY, HEY, HEY! That's mine! Hey, take those headphones off, right now!
[goes to face the guard, and gets zapped by a stun-rod]
Peter Quill Hooked on a Feeling, Blue Swede! That song belongs to me!
[gets zapped again]
Gamora You should have learned.
Peter Quill I don't learn. One of my issues.
Rocket Raccoon I live for the simple things... like how much this is going to hurt!
[zaps Quill, who falls down yelling]
Rocket Raccoon Yeah, writhe, little man.
Denarian Saal [looking at Groot] What the hell?
Rhomann Dey Groot: he's been travelling recently as Rocket's personal houseplant slash muscle.
Howard the Duck [very last lines] Why'd ya have it lick you like that? Gross!
Nebula Gamora, you've always been weak! You stupid, traitorous...
[Drax blasts Nebula]
Drax the Destroyer No one talks to my friends like that.
Ronan I only ask that you take this matter seriously.
Thanos The only matter I do not take seriously, boy, is you. Your politics bore me! Your demeanor is that of a pouting child. And apparently you alienated my favorite daughter, Gamora. I shall honor our agreement, Kree, if you bring me the Orb. But return to me again empty handed and I will bathe the star-ways with your blood.
Nebula Thanks, Dad. Sounds fair.
Rocket Raccoon [jumps on Groot who is fighting the sentry bots] You idiot! How am I supposed to fight these things without my stuff?
Drax the Destroyer Creepy little beast!
[throws a machine gun to Rocket]
Rocket Raccoon Oh yeah!
Rhomann Dey He said that he may be an... "a-hole". But he's not, and I quote, "100% a dick".
Nova Prime Rael Do you believe him?
Rhomann Dey Well, I don't know if I believe anyone is 100% a dick...
Nova Prime Rael Do you believe he's here to help?
Rhomann Dey ...Yeah, I do.
Peter Quill I come from Earth, a planet of outlaws. My name is Peter Quill. There's one other name you may know me by. Star-Lord.
Rocket Raccoon [lands with his minepod on Knowhere next to Groot and Drax] Idiot, they're all idiots. Quill just got himself captured.
[yells at Drax]
Rocket Raccoon None of this would've happened if you hadn't tried to take on an frickin' army!
Drax the Destroyer You're right. I was a fool. All that anger. All that rage. It just covered my loss.
[Drax shamefully looks onto the ground]
Rocket Raccoon [Rocket dumbly stares at Drax for a few seconds, then mocks him] "Aww, boo-hoo. My wife and child are dead."
[Groot gasps at Rocket's mockery]
Rocket Raccoon I don't care if it's mean. Everybody's got dead people! But it makes no excuse to letting everyone else around get killed along the way!
Thanos Boy, I would reconsider your current course!
Ronan [wields the Infinity Stone] You call ME, boy? I will unfurl one thousand years of Kree justice on Xandar and burn it to its core! Then, Thanos, I'm coming for you!
Rocket Raccoon [scans a small child] Look at this thing. It thinks it's so cool. It's not cool to ask for help! Walk by yourself, you little gargoyle!
Nova Prime Rael The fate of 12 billion people is in your hands.
Peter Quill Hold on a second, you're being serious right now?
Gamora [talks to Drax] You don't get opinions after that nonsense you pulled on Knowhere.
Drax the Destroyer I just saved Quill!
Peter Quill We've already established that blowing up the ship I'm on isn't saving me.
Drax the Destroyer When did we establish that?
Peter Quill Like three seconds ago!
Drax the Destroyer Well I wasn't listening then, I was thinking about something else.
Rocket Raccoon She's right; you don't get opinions.
Rhomann Dey [from trailer] Rocket: wanted on over 50 charges of vehicular theft and escape from custody.
[Rocket snarls and spits at the screen]
Peter Quill There's one other name you might know me by... Star Lord.
Korath the Pursuer ...Who?
Peter Quill Star Lord, man. Legendary Outlaw.
[Korath shrugs]
Peter Quill [deploringly] ... Guys?
Rhomann Dey [from trailer] Drax: AKA the Destroyer. Since his wife and family were killed, he's been on a rampage across the galaxy in a search for vengeance.
[scans Stan Lee]
Rocket Raccoon Where's your wife, you old codger?
Gamora Your wife and child shall rest well, knowing that you have avenged them.
Drax the Destroyer Yes. Of course Ronan was only a puppet. It's really Thanos that I need to kill.
[Quill hands the Stone over to the Ravagers]
Peter Quill [as they leave] He's going to be pissed when he finds out I switched out the orb on him.
Gamora He's going to kill you, Peter.
Peter Quill Oh I know. But he's about the only family I have.
Gamora No... he wasn't.
Denarian Saal I can't believe I'm taking orders from a hamster.
Peter Quill [to Gamora] You're a good looking girl. You should try to be more nice to people.
[a brawl takes place between Drax and Rocket]
Drax the Destroyer This vermin speaks of affairs he knows nothing about!
Rocket Raccoon That is true!
Drax the Destroyer He has no respect!
Rocket Raccoon That is also true! Keep callin' me vermin tough guy, you just want to laugh at me like everyone else!
Peter Quill Rocket, you're drunk, all right? No one's laughing at you.
Rocket Raccoon [points at Drax] He thinks I'm some stupid thing! He does!
[starts to cry]
Rocket Raccoon Well, I didn't ask to get made! I didn't ask to be torn apart and put back together over and over and turned into some little monster!
Peter Quill Rocket, no one's calling you a monster...
Rocket Raccoon He called me vermin! She called me rodent! Let's see if you can laugh after five or six good shots in your freakin' face!
[draws a gun]
Peter Quill No no no! Four billion units! Rocket, come on man, suck it up for one more lousy night and we're rich.
Rocket Raccoon Fine, but I can't promise when all of this is over I'm not going to kill every last one of you jerks.
Peter Quill See, this is exactly why none of you have any friends!
Peter Quill I was only a kid when I left Earth, and I had no idea what the universe had in store for me.
Rhomann Dey [from trailer] Gamora: soldier, assassin, wanted on over a dozen counts of murder.
Peter Quill [Yondu's robotic dart is pointing at him] If you kill me, you're gonna miss the biggest score you've ever seen.
Yondu Udonta The Stone? I hope you gotta better idea 'cause no one ain't stealing from Ronan.
Peter Quill We got a ringer.
[glances at Gamora]
Peter Quill She knows everything there is about Ronan. His ship, how to get in...
Gamora He's vulnerable.
Peter Quill So whaddaya think? Me and you, taking down scores, just like old times?
[Yondu glares at Quill... then calls off his dart and hugs Quill]
Yondu Udonta [laughs] You always had balls, son! That's why we kept you as a youngling!
Rocket Raccoon [Rocket and Star-Lord are escaping in mine pods with Necrocrafts after them] We don't have any weapons!
Peter Quill These are mine pods, they're nearly indestructible.
Rocket Raccoon Not against Necroblasters they're not!
Peter Quill That's not what I'm saying.
Rocket Raccoon ...Oh.
[Rocket starts to ram the Necrocrafts]
Rocket Raccoon Move to the watchtower!
Peter Quill That was a pretty good plan.
Gamora Whatever nightmares the future holds are but dreams compared to what's behind me.
Peter Quill If we're gonna work together you might wanna try trusting me a little bit.
Gamora How much do you trust me?
Rocket Raccoon YOU'RE... MAKING... ME... BEAT... UP... GRASS!
Drax the Destroyer [to Gamora] Spare me your foul gaze woman!
Gamora It's time we stand up for what is right.
Nebula Ha.
Nova Prime Rael Are you telling me that the fate of thirty million inhabitants is in the hands of these criminals?
Rocket Raccoon [Rocket is scooping around with his goggles and spots Peter Quill] Okay, let's see how bad does someone want ya. Forty-thousand units? Groot, we're gonna be rich!
[Groot drinks from a fountain and doesn't pay attention]
Rocket Raccoon Oh my...
[from outtake]
Star-Lord Dance-off, bro! Me and you!
Ronan It's on!
[Roman presents Quill with a rebuilt Milano]
Peter Quill Thank you.
Rhomann Dey I have a wife and child on Xandar. Thanks to you, they're still alive.
[last words]
Meredith Quill Peter, take my hand...
The Collector Carina, get away from that stone! CARINA!
Carina I will no longer be your slave!
[grabs the stone and gets obliterated]
Rocket Raccoon You killed Groot!
[attacks Ronan]
One Legged Prisoner [to Quill] You need my what?
Peter Quill A lot of people has been trying to kill me over the years. I'm not going to be brought down by a tree and a talking raccoon.
Rocket Raccoon Hold up! What's a raccoon?
Peter Quill What's a raccoon? You stupid.
Rocket Raccoon Ain't no thing like me, except me!
Nebula After Xandar, you're going to kill my father?
Ronan You dare to oppose me?
Nebula You see what he has turned me into? You kill him and I will help you destroy a thousand planets.
Gamora This was my opportunity to get away from Thanos.
Drax the Destroyer [getting drunk in a bar] Let us put more of this liquid into our bodies.
Peter Quill What are you doing?
Drax the Destroyer This vermin speaks of affairs he knows nothing about!
Rocket Raccoon That is true!
Drax the Destroyer He has no respect!
Rocket Raccoon That is also true!
Rocket Raccoon [scans an Xandarian citizen] Can you believe they call us criminals when he's assaulting us with that haircut?
Yondu Udonta We're Ravagers, we got a code.
Peter Quill Yeah, and that code is: steal from everybody.
Gamora We'll follow your lead.
[in the Broker's shop]
Yondu Udonta [looks at toy dolls] Do you got any other cute little buggers like this one? I like to stick 'em all in a row on my control console.
Bereet Peter, what happened?
Peter Quill Oh... hey, um...
[trying to figure out the name]
Bereet Bereet!
Peter Quill Bereet. I'm gonna be totally honest, I forgot you were here.
Ronan Xandar, you stand accused! Your wretched peace treaty will not save you now. It is the tinder on which you burn.
Rocket Raccoon There's one more thing we need to complete the plan: that guy's eye!
[points at a Ravager with a cybernetic eye]
Peter Quill No, no, no, we don't need that guy's eye!
Rocket Raccoon No, seriously, I need it!
[snickers, and tries to hide it]
Rocket Raccoon It's important to me...
Drax the Destroyer I recognize this animal. We'd roast them over a flame pit as children. Their flesh was quite delicious.
Rocket Raccoon Not helping!
Rocket Raccoon Let's get something clear! This one here is our booty. You wanna get to him, you go through us... or, more accurately, we go through you!
The Collector These carriers can use the stone to mow down entire civilisations like wheat in a field.
Peter Quill There's a little pee coming out of me right now.
Nebula Bring it down!
Groot I am Groot!
Rocket Raccoon I know they're the only friends we've ever had!
Yondu Udonta I may be as pretty as an angel, but I sure as hell ain't one.
Ronan With all due respect, Thanos, your daughter made this mess, and yet you summon ME?
The Other I would lower my voice, Accuser!
Ronan First, she lost a battle to some primitive...
The Other Thanos had put Gamora under your charge!
Ronan ...then she was apprehended by the Nova Corps...
The Other You are the one, here, with nothing to show for him!
Ronan Your sources say she was meant to betray us the whole time!
The Other Lower your tone! Here you won't bring in your...
[Ronan kills the Other to shut him up]
Gamora It's dangerous and illegal work, suitable only for outlaws.
Peter Quill Well, I come from a planet of outlaws: Billy the Kid, Bonnie and Clyde, John Stamos.
Peter Quill I saw you out there. I don't know what came over me, but I couldn't let you die. I found something inside of myself, something incredibly heroic. I mean, not to brag, but objectively...
Gamora [sigh] Where's the orb?
[Gun drones swarm around Groot]
Watchtower Guard Prisoner, drop the device immediately and retreat to your cell, or we will open fire!
Groot [roars] I... AM... GROOT!
Watchtower Guard Fire!
Nebula Seal all security doors!
[shouts orders in native language, then storms out]
Nebula Get out of my way!
Drax the Destroyer You! Man who has lain with an Askervarian!
Peter Quill It was one time, man.
Peter Quill Oh you wanna talk about senseless? How about trying to save us by blowing us up?
Rocket Raccoon We were only gonna blow you up if they didn't turn you over.
Peter Quill And how on earth were they gonna turn us over when you only gave them a count of five?
Rocket Raccoon Well we didn't have time to work out the minutiae of the plan.
Rocket Raccoon [over radio] Attention, idiots. The lunatic on top of this craft is holding a Hadron Enforcer, a weapon of my own design.
Yondu Udonta What the hell?
Rocket Raccoon If you don't hand over our companions now, he's gonna tear your ship a new one. A very *big* new one.
Ronan The Xandorians and your culture are a disease.
Sacrifice Nova Corpsman You will never rule Xandar.
Ronan No. I will cure it!
[first lines]
Grandpa Peter. Your momma wants to speak with you. Come on, Pete, take these fool things off.
[takes headphones]
Gamora [regarding Yondu] Why is this one here?
Peter Quill We promised him he could stay by your side until he kills your boss. I always keep my promises when they're to muscle-bound whack-jobs who will kill me if I don't.
Yondu Udonta Remember, boy. At the end of all this, I get the stone. You cross me, we kill you all.
Ronan They call me terrorist, radical, zealot because I obey the ancient laws of my people, the Kree... and punish those who do not. Because I do not forgive your people for taking the life of my father, and his father, and his father before him. A thousand years of war between us will not be forgotten!
Nova Prime Rael Ronan is destroying Xandarian outposts throughout the galaxy! I should think that would call for some slight response on the part of the Kree.
Kree Ambassador We signed your peace treaty, Nova Prime. What more do you want?
Nova Prime Rael At least a statement from the Kree Empire saying that they condemn his actions. He is slaughtering children, families!
Kree Ambassador That is your business. Now, I have other matters to attend to.
[He cuts off the transmission]
Nova Prime Rael Prick!
Gamora Nebula! Sister, help us fight Ronan. You know he's crazy!
Nebula I know you're both crazy!
Rhomann Dey Hey! If it isn't Star-Prince.
Peter Quill Star-Lord
Rhomann Dey Sorry. "Lord."
Rhomann Dey I picked this guy up a while back for petty theft. He's got a code name. Yeah. Stay out of the way.
Peter Quill Come on, man. It's a... It's an outlaw name.
Drax the Destroyer Are you not the man this wench attempted to kill?
Peter Quill Well, I mean, she's hardly the first woman to try and do that to me.
[shows a scar]
Peter Quill Look, this is from a smoking-hot Rajak girl. Stabbed me with a fork. Didn't like me skipping out on her at sunrise. I got, right here, a Kree girl tried to rip out my thorax. She caught me with this skinny little A'askavariian who worked in Nova Records. I was trying to get information. You ever see an A'askavariian? They have tentacles, and needles for teeth. If you think I'm seriously interested in that, then... You don't care. But here's the point.
Rocket Raccoon [to Groot] Put him in the bag. Put him in the bag!
Rocket Raccoon No! Not her, him! Learn genders, man.
Korath the Pursuer You don't look like a junker. You're wearing Ravager garb.
Peter Quill This is just an outfit, man.
[to Korath's henchmen who keep prodding him]
Peter Quill Ninja Turtle, you better stop poking me.
Rhomann Dey I have a family who are alive because of you. Your criminal records have also been expunged. However, I have to warn you against breaking any laws in the future.
Rocket Raccoon Question. What if I see something that I want to take, and it belongs to someone else?
Rhomann Dey Well you will be arrested.
Rocket Raccoon But what if I want it more than the person who has it?
Rhomann Dey Still illegal.
Rocket Raccoon That doesn't follow. No, I want it more, sir. Do you understand?
[to Gamora who's laughing]
Rocket Raccoon What are you laughing at? Why? I can't have a discussion with this gentleman?
Drax the Destroyer What if someone does something irksome and I decide to remove his spine?
Rhomann Dey That's... that's actually murder. It's one of the worst crimes of all, so also illegal.
Drax the Destroyer Hmm.
Yondu Udonta When I picked you up as a kid, these boys wanted to eat you. They ain't never tasted Terran before. I saved your life!
Peter Quill Oh, will you shut up about that? God! Twenty years, you've been throwing that in my face, like it's some great thing, not eating me! Normal people don't even think about eating someone else! Much less that person having to be grateful for it! You abducted me, man. You stole me from my home and from my family.
The Collector Once, for a moment, a group was able to share the energy amongst themselves, but even they were quickly destroyed by it. Beautiful. Beyond compare.
Rocket Raccoon Blah, blah, blah. We're all very fascinated, whitey. But we'd like to get paid.
Rocket Raccoon They crumpled my pants up into a ball. That's rude! They folded yours.
Drax the Destroyer Cease your yammering and relieve us from this arson confinement.
Gamora Whatever nightmare the future holds for me will be a dream compared to my past.
Peter Quill I always keep my promises when I make them to crazy people who would kill me otherwise.
Ronan They call me terrorist, radical, zealot because I obey the ancient laws of my people, the Kree, and punish those who do not. Because I do not forgive your people for taking the life of my father, and his father, and his father before him. A thousand years of war between us will not be forgotten!
Mottled Prisoner You can't do this! Our government signed a peace treaty!
Ronan My government knows no shame. You Xandarians and your culture are a disease.
Mottled Prisoner You will never rule Xandar.
Ronan No. I will cure it!
[Grunts and beheads prisoner. Blood flows slowly on floor.]
