Kinoafisha
Films
Guardians of the Galaxy
Guardians of the Galaxy Awards
Awards and nominations of Guardians of the Galaxy 2014
Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Make Up & Hair
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
Best Special Visual Effects
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
Nominee
Best Shirtless Performance
Nominee
Best Movie
Nominee
Best Hero
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Best Duo
Nominee
Best Comedic Performance
Nominee
