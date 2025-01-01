Menu
Kinoafisha Films Guardians of the Galaxy Guardians of the Galaxy Awards

Awards and nominations of Guardians of the Galaxy 2014

Academy Awards, USA 2015 Academy Awards, USA 2015
Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
 Best Achievement in Visual Effects
 Best Achievement in Makeup and Hairstyling
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
Best Make Up & Hair
 Best Make Up & Hair
 Best Special Visual Effects
 Best Special Visual Effects
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2015
Best On-Screen Transformation
 Best Shirtless Performance
 Best Movie
 Best Hero
 Best Musical Moment
 Best Male Performance
 Best Duo
 Best Comedic Performance
