Léon Doré The Bible says: "In the beginning was the Word." I dunno, but for me, in the beginning there was nothing. I was sleeping 20,000 leagues under the sea. That was before the Word. One day, God ruined everything. The seawater drained out and life appeared at the end of the tunnel. The doctor said everything's fine, that I was a normal boy. ME, Leon Dore, a normal boy? Some doctors should be suicided by a firing squad.