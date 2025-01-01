Léon DoréI know Mom's not coming back. Not right away, anyway. But I decided I'd wait for her a bit. A bit all my life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Léon DoréThe Bible says: "In the beginning was the Word." I dunno, but for me, in the beginning there was nothing. I was sleeping 20,000 leagues under the sea. That was before the Word. One day, God ruined everything. The seawater drained out and life appeared at the end of the tunnel. The doctor said everything's fine, that I was a normal boy. ME, Leon Dore, a normal boy? Some doctors should be suicided by a firing squad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Léon DoréI'm used to dying from time to time. Like that time I slept in the pool. Under the water, it's quiet, like before I was born. Mom disagreed.She saved me, then killed the pool with a knife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Léon DoréDad's what they call a celebrity, a national hero. A human rights activist. He never lies. He's a lawyer.