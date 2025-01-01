Menu
Liberace I have an eye for new and refreshing talent.
Scott Thorson You have an eye for new and refreshing dick.
Scott Thorson I'm bisexual.
Liberace Well which half likes women? I haven't met that half yet.
[last lines]
Liberace Why do I love you? I love you not only for what you are, But for what I am when I'm with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, But for what you are making of me. I love you for ignoring the possibilities of the fool in me, and for accepting the possibilities of the good in me. Why do I love you? I love you for closing your eyes to the discords in me, And for adding to the music in me by worshipful listening. I love you for helping me to construct of my life not a tavern but a temple. I love you because you have done so much to make me happy. You have done it without a word, without a touch, without a sign. You have done it by just being yourself. Perhaps after all, that is what love means. And that is why I love you.
Liberace All of a sudden we're sounding like a gay Lucy and Ricky. "Oh, Ricky, you wouldn't fuck me up the ass if you loved me!"
Scott Thorson Why am I the Lucy?
Liberace Because I'm the bandleader with the nightclub act.
Liberace What a story. It's got everything but a fire at the orphanage.
Scott Thorson Being somebody's boyfriend, I didn't picture my life like this. I wanted to be a veterinarian.
Liberace You want to help animals? Pick up the dog shit.
Liberace [watching himself on TV] Oh my Christ, I look like my father! I look like my father in drag!
Scott Thorson [angrily eyeballing Cary James] There you are, you cock-sucking tenor fuck!
Scott Thorson [to Liberace over the phone while strung-out on cocaine] You scumbag piece of shit! You cheating fairy! You fucking unfaithful queen cocksucker! How dare you? How fucking dare you, Lee? I could kill you! I could fucking kill you!
Scott Thorson I can't believe you're still a Catholic.
Liberace Devout.
Liberace [after Scott passes out at an adult video store] I'm not ready for apologies, OK?
Scott Thorson Apology? Fuck you! You are a well known star! Are you out of your mind, going to a place like that? I mean, what if someone would have recognized you? What if they had gone to the press?
Liberace Back in the late 1950s, when a London paper said I was gay, I took them to court and I won that law suit. They retracted the story and they paid me for it.
Scott Thorson Only because they didn't have a witness seeing you with a room full of dildos... with your dick hanging out of a glory hole! Are you out of your fucking mind?
Liberace I hate my life sometimes, I really do.
Scott Thorson [as they enter Liberace's mansion] This is a palace!
Bob Black Lee thinks he's King Ludwig II.
Scott Thorson Who's he?
Bob Black The Liberace of Bavaria.
Scott Thorson Oh, was he a piano-player too?
Carlucci Pig?
Scott Thorson What?
Carlucci Pig in a blanket, do you want a pig in a blanket?
Liberace [to Scott] Please don't be unhappy. I can't stand it when you have a face like that. Especially after the money I paid for it.
Liberace I want to be everything to you, Scott. I want to be your father, brother, lover, best friend.
Carlucci [goes outside to deliver Scott some food] He made you a pesto panini.
Scott Thorson Oh. Did you, uh... did you bring my Fresca?
[Carlucci says nothing, looks disapprovingly at him]
Scott Thorson What?
Carlucci [sighs] Here's what's gonna happen. You listening? You think you're so hot and sexy with your hard ass and that bisexual bullshit. Do you know how many there have been? Bobby, Curtis, Hans, Chase... oh and some country boy stripper who was so dumb that he wore his G-string backwards. He got rid of all of them, but I'm still here. And one day, Lee is gonna call Seymour and he's gonna tell him to get rid of you.
Liberace I love to give people a good time.
Scott Thorson Well, I guess I should be flattered, him wanting me to look like him.
Bob Black Imitation's the highest form. That's what they tell drag queens when they're born.
Liberace "Gimme, gimme, gimme." No one I can trust, no one I can talk to. I hate my life sometimes. I really do. No matter how many people are around, I'm all by myself. Like, I'm with people... they're not really my family or my friends. You know what that feels like?
Scott Thorson Are you tired of me? Am I too old for you?
Liberace Well, this song you're singing is beginning to get a little old.
Liberace I don't know how you can be gay and be such a prude.
Liberace [to Scott] Who the hell do you think you are talking to?
Liberace I don't want to see you depressed. When you have a sad face, I get sad.
Liberace I never know whether people like me for me, or what they can get out of me.
Liberace It was the only thing my father gave me. He was a French horn player. He left us for an oboist.
Scott Thorson So that's why you're so musical?
Liberace No, that man had nothing to do with it. My talent comes from God.
Liberace [to Seymour on the phone] Seymour? I told you not to call this number.
Seymour Heller [into the phone] Hi, Lee. I'm sorry, I have to talk to you about these dates. We've got six months of bookings.
Liberace I already told you the dates I would do. I'm not working after Thanksgiving during the holidays.
[quietly to Scott]
Liberace Especially now.
Seymour Heller But you can make double on holiday shows. Take a vacation later.
Liberace Seymour, I do not want to be the richest piano player in the grave. Forget it.
Scott Thorson No definitely not. You're already working too hard.
Seymour Heller Lee, give the phone to Scott. I have a question for him.
Scott Thorson [into the phone] Hey, Seymour.
Seymour Heller Hey, Scott. Why don't you stay out of my fucking business? Now give me back to Lee!
Liberace [to Seymour] OK! No, you cannot come for dinner tomorrow night, I'm making pork.
[Scott and Lee snigger]
Liberace [after plastic surgery] Will I be able to close my eyes?
Dr. Jack Startz Not entirely. But this way, you'll always be able to see people's expressions when they see how fabulous you look.
