LiberaceWell which half likes women? I haven't met that half yet.
[last lines]
LiberaceWhy do I love you? I love you not only for what you are, But for what I am when I'm with you. I love you not only for what you have made of yourself, But for what you are making of me. I love you for ignoring the possibilities of the fool in me, and for accepting the possibilities of the good in me. Why do I love you? I love you for closing your eyes to the discords in me, And for adding to the music in me by worshipful listening. I love you for helping me to construct of my life not a tavern but a temple. I love you because you have done so much to make me happy. You have done it without a word, without a touch, without a sign. You have done it by just being yourself. Perhaps after all, that is what love means. And that is why I love you.
LiberaceAll of a sudden we're sounding like a gay Lucy and Ricky. "Oh, Ricky, you wouldn't fuck me up the ass if you loved me!"
LiberaceBecause I'm the bandleader with the nightclub act.
LiberaceWhat a story. It's got everything but a fire at the orphanage.
Scott ThorsonBeing somebody's boyfriend, I didn't picture my life like this. I wanted to be a veterinarian.
LiberaceYou want to help animals? Pick up the dog shit.
Liberace[watching himself on TV]Oh my Christ, I look like my father! I look like my father in drag!
Scott Thorson[angrily eyeballing Cary James]There you are, you cock-sucking tenor fuck!
Scott Thorson[to Liberace over the phone while strung-out on cocaine]You scumbag piece of shit! You cheating fairy! You fucking unfaithful queen cocksucker! How dare you? How fucking dare you, Lee? I could kill you! I could fucking kill you!
Carlucci[sighs]Here's what's gonna happen. You listening? You think you're so hot and sexy with your hard ass and that bisexual bullshit. Do you know how many there have been? Bobby, Curtis, Hans, Chase... oh and some country boy stripper who was so dumb that he wore his G-string backwards. He got rid of all of them, but I'm still here. And one day, Lee is gonna call Seymour and he's gonna tell him to get rid of you.
Scott ThorsonWell, I guess I should be flattered, him wanting me to look like him.
Bob BlackImitation's the highest form. That's what they tell drag queens when they're born.
Liberace"Gimme, gimme, gimme." No one I can trust, no one I can talk to. I hate my life sometimes. I really do. No matter how many people are around, I'm all by myself. Like, I'm with people... they're not really my family or my friends. You know what that feels like?