Kinoafisha
Films
Wish You Were Here
Wish You Were Here Movie Quotes
Wish You Were Here Movie Quotes
[first lines]
Alice Flannery
So what about you?
[both laugh]
Alice Flannery
Come on, be serious.
Jeremy King
I don't really know.
Alice Flannery
I'd have to think about it. You can go anywhere you want. You can have anything your heart desires. But you can never leave. You're gonna have to stay there forever.
Jeremy King
Forever...
Alice Flannery
Mmm. It's fun, it's like the ultimate fantasy.
Jeremy King
I'd stay here then.
