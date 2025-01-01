Menu
Kinoafisha Films Plato's Academy Plato's Academy Movie Quotes

Nikos Let it play!
Stavros I can't stand it.
Nikos This is music too!
Stavros It's not the same thing!
Nikos Why not?
Stavros Rock music isn't just music! It's a concept. It's an ideology. A way of living! - Exactly! A way of living.
Nikos What kind of living?
Argyris He doesn't get it, man.
Stavros When you go to those bars, what do you do?
Nikos What do I do?
Stavros You just listen to music.
Nikos And I dance too.
Stavros Okay, you dance too. Do you know what we did? 1982! Rory Gallagher concert at the Stadium of AEK. The first concert after the Junta. So, what did you do? We went crazy! We tore the whole stadium apart... And the speakers! People were running away! At the concert of the "Police" we went crazy too... We always went crazy! We didn't go just for the music! That's what rock is!
Nikos Your mother speaks Albanian.
Stavros Yes, but she had a stroke.
Nikos And whoever has a stroke starts speaking in Albanian?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Yorgos Suhes
Antonis Kafetzopoulos
