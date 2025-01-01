Nikos Let it play!

Stavros I can't stand it.

Nikos This is music too!

Stavros It's not the same thing!

Nikos Why not?

Stavros Rock music isn't just music! It's a concept. It's an ideology. A way of living! - Exactly! A way of living.

Nikos What kind of living?

Argyris He doesn't get it, man.

Stavros When you go to those bars, what do you do?

Nikos What do I do?

Stavros You just listen to music.

Nikos And I dance too.