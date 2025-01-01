Nikos
Let it play!
Stavros
I can't stand it.
Nikos
This is music too!
Stavros
It's not the same thing!
Nikos
Why not?
Stavros
Rock music isn't just music! It's a concept. It's an ideology. A way of living! - Exactly! A way of living.
Nikos
What kind of living?
Argyris
He doesn't get it, man.
Stavros
When you go to those bars, what do you do?
Nikos
What do I do?
Stavros
You just listen to music.
Nikos
And I dance too.
Stavros
Okay, you dance too. Do you know what we did? 1982! Rory Gallagher concert at the Stadium of AEK. The first concert after the Junta. So, what did you do? We went crazy! We tore the whole stadium apart... And the speakers! People were running away! At the concert of the "Police" we went crazy too... We always went crazy! We didn't go just for the music! That's what rock is!