Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Imaginaerum Imaginaerum Movie Quotes

Imaginaerum Movie Quotes

Ann - age 73 When you get old enough you don't fear death anymore, you wait for it. And, after a while, you hope for it, even if you don't admit IT. Do you know why? Because losing your mind before you go is worse than dying.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Whitman - age 70 [voiceover] I had hoped to hear the chords played again one day, without them I'm lost in this nothingness. If a song had to have a colour it would be a mixture of red and pink, forever afraid of vanishing, terrified of the silence that make it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Gem Whitman [In Tom's dream] Mr. Thomas Whitman. A composer and a poet. A bad, bad father, with bad, bad memories.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom Whitman - age 70 [about the Arabesque] E Minor! I was right, she did spin!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tin soldier We must hurry sir.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Orphan caretaker That's it. Gently.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ann - age 73 [In Tom's Dream] You used to play so beautifully Tom. You had a song for every little thing in your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Mr. White Well, well, well. It's good to see an old friend.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom - age 10 This is a dream!
Mr. White [Chuckles] This is as real as it gets for you buddy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. White [about the circus] Now this is the real deal!
[Sees Tom]
Mr. White Hey buddy! What are you doing down there, come here! They're starting!
[Tom tries to make his way, but is unable to because of the clowns]
Mr. White [Delighted] Sorry, now I get it, you're part of the act! Ooh, I've gotta see this!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Tom Whitman - age 70 [voiceover] And there forever remains that change from G to E Minor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ann [singing] Ice cream castles, lips-to-ear rhymes/ a-slumber deeper than time
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tom - age 10 But... Dad
Theodore Whitman [Harshly] Is this about your mother again?
Theodore Whitman [Harshly] Is this about your mother again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Tom - age 10 We need to turn back!
Mr. White It's too late! I can't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more