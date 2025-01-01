Ann - age 73When you get old enough you don't fear death anymore, you wait for it. And, after a while, you hope for it, even if you don't admit IT. Do you know why? Because losing your mind before you go is worse than dying.
Tom Whitman - age 70[voiceover]I had hoped to hear the chords played again one day, without them I'm lost in this nothingness. If a song had to have a colour it would be a mixture of red and pink, forever afraid of vanishing, terrified of the silence that make it.
Gem Whitman[In Tom's dream]Mr. Thomas Whitman. A composer and a poet. A bad, bad father, with bad, bad memories.