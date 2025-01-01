Narrator I'm gonna tell you this one from my point of view so you can put yourself in there.

Narrator So the story goes:The guy falls in love with a girl the second he meets her, but it takes them a lifetime to get it together.

Narrator When they do they end up on a boat, and they realise the only way they can stay together is to never go ashore.

Narrator So they raise the yellow colour flag so no port would take them and they drift out to sea 'til the end.

Narrator And it makes you realize there are people in your life so important that they dwarf everything else.

Narrator It's up to you to figure out who they are.If you have to give up everything else and spend the rest of your days on a boat, who are the must haves, the ones you can't live without?