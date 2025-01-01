Menu
Playing It Cool Movie Quotes

Playing It Cool Movie Quotes

Narrator I'm gonna tell you this one from my point of view so you can put yourself in there.
Narrator So the story goes:The guy falls in love with a girl the second he meets her, but it takes them a lifetime to get it together.
Narrator When they do they end up on a boat, and they realise the only way they can stay together is to never go ashore.
Narrator So they raise the yellow colour flag so no port would take them and they drift out to sea 'til the end.
Narrator And it makes you realize there are people in your life so important that they dwarf everything else.
Narrator It's up to you to figure out who they are.If you have to give up everything else and spend the rest of your days on a boat, who are the must haves, the ones you can't live without?
Narrator Figure out your own list and then do everything you can to let them know how much they mean to you.
Narrator Love is fucked up. It is confusing and it's terrifying and it's painful. It sucks. But I'm looking at you right now and I wanna risk it. I know it could be a mistake, I know we can make each other miserable but even if we had the slightest chance of being that one time, I'm willing to regret you for the rest of my life.
Granddad love is like your 401k, it matches your investment, you love a little, you're loved a litte
Narrator I'm willing to regret you for the rest of my life.
[first lines]
Narrator [narrating] Did you know that when someone attractive enters your sight-line your pupils dilate 20 percent? Or when someone falls in love, their brain floods with dopamine? You know what else causes that chemical reaction? Narcotics. And it's crazy, right? But that's the fun shit I'm learning right now. See, I've been hired to write this romantic comedy screenplay. And the problem is I've never actually, ya know, been in love, so... it's slow-going.
Me [after bombing at the microphone] I nailed it, right?
Her Like a coffin.
Samson There's a reason Romeo killed himself, okay? Suicide was the best option for this guy.
Mallory Why?
Scott What?
Lyle No, no. Romeo set the standard for love.
Samson No, Shakespeare didn't know anything about love. The guy was a sexual deviant, okay? He couldn't keep his hands off himself. That's why his name was Shakespeare
Narrator It's true. Hardy, Dickens, Longfellow, all sex starved pen names.
Samson E. Cummings
Scott Updike
Mallory Margaret *Atewood*
Samson Dean *Cunts*
Lyle [Correcting their pronunciation] Atwood and Koontz.
Scott Balzac.
Bryan You're right. You can't put love on paper. You have a better chance of bleeding your heart out through a paper cut, than through a pen.
