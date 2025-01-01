Shane PattonBeen around the world twice. Talked to everyone once. Seen two whales fuck, been to three world faires. And I even know a man in Thailand with a wooden cock. I pushed more peeter, more sweeter and more completer than any other peter pusher around. I'm a hard bodied, hairy chested, rootin' tootin' shootin', parachutin' demolition double cap crimpin' frogman. There ain't nothin' I can't do. No sky too high, no sea too rough, no muff too tough. Been a lot of lessons in my life. Never shoot a large caliber man with a small caliber bullet. Drove all kinds of trucks. 2by's, 4by's , 6by's and those big mother fuckers that bend and go 'Shhh Shhh' when you step on the brakes. Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing. Moderation is for cowards. I'm a lover, I'm a fighter, I'm a UDT Navy SEAL diver. I'll wine, dine, intertwine, and sneak out the back door when the refueling is done. So if you're feeling froggy, then you better jump, because this frogman's been there, done that and is going back for more. Cheers boys.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson[while sighting in a Taliban fighter]You can die for your country, I'm gonna live for mine.
Marcus Luttrell[after finding his lost gun in the middle of the fight]See? God's looking out for us.
Michael MurphyIf this is what happens when God is looking out for us, I'd hate to see Him pissed.
Marcus Luttrell[narrating]There's a storm inside of us. I've heard many team guys speak of this. A burning. A river. A drive. An unrelenting desire to push yourself harder and further than anyone could think possible. Pushing ourselves into those cold, dark corners, where the bad things live. Where the bad things fight. We wanted that fight at the highest volume. A loud fight. The loudest, coldest, darkest, most unpleasant of the unpleasant fights.
Danny DietzFuckin' look at them, man. They fuckin' hate us.
Erik KristensenWe know Shah killed fourteen Marines last Tuesday in Kandahar. We just pulled this video off three different Tali web sights. It will in fact be a glorious day when Ahmad Shah and his good friend Taraq are no longer members of our human community.