Lone Survivor Movie Quotes

Lone Survivor Movie Quotes

Shane Patton Been around the world twice. Talked to everyone once. Seen two whales fuck, been to three world faires. And I even know a man in Thailand with a wooden cock. I pushed more peeter, more sweeter and more completer than any other peter pusher around. I'm a hard bodied, hairy chested, rootin' tootin' shootin', parachutin' demolition double cap crimpin' frogman. There ain't nothin' I can't do. No sky too high, no sea too rough, no muff too tough. Been a lot of lessons in my life. Never shoot a large caliber man with a small caliber bullet. Drove all kinds of trucks. 2by's, 4by's , 6by's and those big mother fuckers that bend and go 'Shhh Shhh' when you step on the brakes. Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing. Moderation is for cowards. I'm a lover, I'm a fighter, I'm a UDT Navy SEAL diver. I'll wine, dine, intertwine, and sneak out the back door when the refueling is done. So if you're feeling froggy, then you better jump, because this frogman's been there, done that and is going back for more. Cheers boys.
Shane Patton Anything in life worth doing is worth overdoing. Moderation is for cowards.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson [while sighting in a Taliban fighter] You can die for your country, I'm gonna live for mine.
Marcus Luttrell [after finding his lost gun in the middle of the fight] See? God's looking out for us.
Michael Murphy If this is what happens when God is looking out for us, I'd hate to see Him pissed.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson If I die I need you to make sure that Cindy knows how much I love her.
Marcus Luttrell She knows.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson And that I died with my brothers - with a full fucking heart.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson Are Mikey and Danny really dead?
Marcus Luttrell I don't know.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson Are we dead?
Marcus Luttrell Negative.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson We're good right?
Marcus Luttrell Fuck yeah. We're solid.
Shane Patton I'm a lover, I'm a fighter, I'm a UDT Navy SEAL diver. I'll wine, dine, intertwine, and sneak out the back door when the refueling is done. So if you're feeling froggy, then you better jump, because this frogman's been there, done that and is going back for more.
Michael Murphy Marcus. Never out of the fight.
Shane Patton There ain't nothing I can't do. No sky too high, no sea too rough, no muff too tough.
Marcus Luttrell The rules of engagement says we cannot touch them.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson I understand. And I don't care. I care about you. I care about you. I care about you. I care about you.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson Did they really shoot me in the fucking head?
Marcus Luttrell Yeah, buddy.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson [while sighting in a Taliban fighter] I'm the reaper.
Marcus Luttrell Hey, Mikey. I'm about ready to punch that time card.
Michael Murphy Do it.
Marcus Luttrell Marcus Luttrell. That's not a knife, that's a fucking duck!
Marcus Luttrell If I don't go home, you don't go home.
[last lines]
Marcus Luttrell You are never out of the fight.
Shane Patton I'm a hard-bodied, hairy-chested,rootin'- tootin' shootin', parachutin' demolition double-cap crimpin' frogman.
Marcus Luttrell [narrating] There's a storm inside of us. I've heard many team guys speak of this. A burning. A river. A drive. An unrelenting desire to push yourself harder and further than anyone could think possible. Pushing ourselves into those cold, dark corners, where the bad things live. Where the bad things fight. We wanted that fight at the highest volume. A loud fight. The loudest, coldest, darkest, most unpleasant of the unpleasant fights.
Danny Dietz Fuckin' look at them, man. They fuckin' hate us.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson Hey, hey, you've just won the lottery.
Erik Kristensen We know Shah killed fourteen Marines last Tuesday in Kandahar. We just pulled this video off three different Tali web sights. It will in fact be a glorious day when Ahmad Shah and his good friend Taraq are no longer members of our human community.
Erik Kristensen Let's go, guys. Everybody. Let's move. Let's really move.
Michael Murphy Do they sell Arabic horses?
Marcus Luttrell First of all, it's not an Arabic horse, okay? It's an Arabian horse.
Michael Murphy Arabic.
Marcus Luttrell It's... You're from New York, okay?
Michael Murphy How much is an Arabic horse?
Marcus Luttrell It's an Arabian horse.
Michael Murphy How much is an Arabian horse?
Marcus Luttrell No less than 15 grand.
[repeated line]
Marcus Luttrell Why are you doing this to me?
Michael Murphy We're about to get contacted!
[repeated line]
Matt 'Axe' Axelson Eyes down! Eyes down!
Matt 'Axe' Axelson You know, it's feeling like a cursed op.
Marcus Luttrell It's not a cursed op. There's no curses. It's just Afghanistan, that's all.
Matt 'Axe' Axelson [after jumping off a cliff] That sucked.
Marcus Luttrell We're falling back!
Michael Murphy [seeing cliff edge] You mean fall off?
Marcus Luttrell Yeah!
[first lines]
Seal Instructor [pulling exhausted trainee from the water] Six times three?
Seal Trainee [groans]
Seal Instructor Hurry up, Hurry up, Hurry up... Hurry up.
Seal Trainee Eighteen.
Seal Instructor Ooh!
Michael Murphy *Fuck.* Worst fucking comms.
Marcus Luttrell Well, we could light these goats on fire, smoke signal our way outta here.
Danny Dietz Yeah, I could walk down to the village, ask 'em to borrow a phone.
Marcus Luttrell You could get some interesting tile ideas down there, bro. Afghan dirt brown, goat skin blond. Shit, she'll dig that a helluva lot more than, what is it? Fucking honey cream?
Marcus Luttrell I think we're about fixin' to get into a pretty good gunfight.
Michael Murphy Copy that.
Marcus Luttrell Looks like I voted wrong.
Michael Murphy Negative. We just got the opportunity to make hell *fucking* strong contact with our front from the other side. Job well done.
Danny Dietz We do what we do, what we have to do
