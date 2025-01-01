Menu
Megan This is what I deserve, it's penance.
Alec Wow, that is officially the worst review my oatmeal has ever received.
Megan It's what I get for slutting it up.
Alec Um, so you really think God made this blizzard punish to you for being slutty?
Megan No, I don't think God did it. That's ridiculous. I think my grandmother did, and I just don't know how.
Alec Right, that makes sense. Well, I would prefer not to spend the next twenty four hours in an uncomfortable silence with you, so why don't we just pretend that we never had sex? It didn't happen. And then we can pretend that it's just the weather and not your passive-aggressive magical grandmother.
Megan No, that's like trying to get the toothpaste back into the tube - you can't do it. It is out there. I have seen your penis. You've implied I'm a slut. Those are big things.
Alec Did you just call my penis big?
Megan Uh, no, no, I did not. I called the implication of your penis big.
Alec Well, it's still nice to hear.
Megan You are an asshole in so many languages.
Megan I think you severely overestimated your ability to break hearts.
Alec She can do that? She can refuse my bail, are you serious? Okay, uh, look, I just need to talk to her.
Police Clerk You can only visit during visiting hours, and if and only if the person wants to see you, which I'm going to guess she doesn't being that she'd rather be locked in jail than see your face.
Alec Wow... rude.
Alec Look at 'em, a million tiny, little matchmakers. Thank you, snowflakes.
[while going down on a pleasantly satisfied Megan]
Alec Japanese alphabet... thank you Rosetta Stone.
Daisy [about their breakup note] I see what's going on here. You read this, and then you wanted me to find this slutty little lipstick haiku so that you could be the one who ended us.
Alec It's not a haiku; there's not enough syllables.
Alec [to Megan after he kisses her] You taste like prison.
Megan I bet you $150 bucks you're going to die alone.
Alec Well, my future smoking hot widow will gladly accept your money.
Megan [Alec put's on the song "Anything, Anything" by Dramarama on his record player] You should turn this off.
Alec You don't like this song?
Megan Oh no, I love this song. It's gonna wanna make me wanna dance.
Alec Yes you should.
Megan No.
Alec Yes.
Megan Trust me.
Alec Oh, are you like a bad dancer?
Megan Oh, no. No, no, no. I am an epic dancer, but you see... see if you see me dance, you'll follow me around like a little puppy dog and it'll be embarrassing for us both. So you have to stay here. For your own safety, trust me on that one.
Alec You couldn't just shit in the sink, huh?
[Alec blows a raspberry on Megan's stomach during sex]
Megan No! If there is one thing that you take away from this whole experience... never.
Alec Sorry, I was trying to cool you off.
Megan My dad used to give me those and now I'm just thinking about my dad.
Alec Ew, that's gross, I'm sorry.
Megan [Megan is trying to walk carefully around the overflowing toilet] It's cold and gross.
[Megan lifts up the toilet seat to see the water is overflowing so she tries to turn the valve]
Megan It just keeps coming.
Alec Hey, you gotta turn the knob!
Megan No, I mean the punishments from the universe. It's a flood, it's practically biblical. Where the fuck is your plunger?
Alec It should be right next to the, um... aw, shit, I let my buddy borrow my plunger, dammit! That's why you never let your friends borrow plungers.
Megan There's like a thousand reasons.
Megan This is a serious pattern, I am regressing. Last year I was in college and I was Chris's fiancee and I drank wine in restaurants. And now I am at home all day in my underwear, and I'm nobody's nothing and I can't even get into a bar. What is happening to me? I am going backwards! I am Benjamin Button-ing!
Faiza He moved on, so what, so can you. I say take a cab home, get on that dating site, pick a cute guy. No drinks, no dinner, just a hook-up.
Megan You can't order it. It's not Edible Arrangements!
Faiza Uh, yeah, you can. You have tits and the internet.
Faiza Cedric's friend is having this birthday thing at this bar.
Megan So then you're not cooking dinner?
Megan No...
[Faiza presses her two fingers against Megan's forehead]
Megan Yeah.
Faiza Do you wanna come?
Megan Well that kind of depends on the cake situation.
Faiza Well, the birthday boy is single. And he's not the brightest but he's pretty, so he's perfect for a one-night stand.
Megan I don't know. Do you think I'm ready?
Faiza Who cares? I'm ready for you to be ready. I mean seriously, how long has it been? Aren't you horny?
Alec Hey. I just thought of an idea that could fix everything. Do you want to get high?
[no response]
Alec Yeah, me neither. That was just a test. I didn't know if you were a cop.
Megan [looking into Alec's empty refrigerator] We're gonna starve.
Alec Not if you like mustard.
Megan [after take off her clothes] Is that sort of what you had in mind?
Alec Yeah, that's good. That's pretty good, you got the hang of that, mm-hmm.
Megan [happily] Good.
Megan [while playing ping pong] So earlier you asked what I did for a living and I kinda got a little feisty.
Alec You, feisty? Can't picture it.
Megan Well, the answer is... I am less-then-employed at the moment. I don't do anything. See, last year I was able to say, "I'm a premed student, " which sounds kind of impressive, right? Uh, but then I graduated and I'm not allowed to say it anymore.
Alec Um... I think your profile said premed student.
Megan Yeah, no, I just haven't changed it yet.
Alec But didn't you make the profile like two days ago? That's weird.
Megan What is this, like an interrogation?
Alec You got something to hide?
Megan No, I just... I think I'm just in that limbo phase. It's not like your degree has instructions on it.
Alec Women are most honest when they're trying to hurt somebody's feelings.
Megan [Alec is playing one-person ping pong and it is annoying Megan who is working on a labtop] Do you... possibly have headphones?
[Alec stops]
Megan Thank you.
Alec Um, Megan?
Megan Uh, what happened?
Alec Uh, what happened, you happened. What is that?
[they see toilet water is running under the door]
Megan God!
[puts down the laptop]
Megan Ahh!
Alec Don't worry about it, I'll take care of it.
Megan No, no, no, no, you just- you step away, you are not cleaning that up. You will just hold it over my head, go... to... your... room! I can handle this.
