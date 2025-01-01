AlecUm, so you really think God made this blizzard punish to you for being slutty?
MeganNo, I don't think God did it. That's ridiculous. I think my grandmother did, and I just don't know how.
AlecRight, that makes sense. Well, I would prefer not to spend the next twenty four hours in an uncomfortable silence with you, so why don't we just pretend that we never had sex? It didn't happen. And then we can pretend that it's just the weather and not your passive-aggressive magical grandmother.
MeganNo, that's like trying to get the toothpaste back into the tube - you can't do it. It is out there. I have seen your penis. You've implied I'm a slut. Those are big things.
MeganOh, no. No, no, no. I am an epic dancer, but you see... see if you see me dance, you'll follow me around like a little puppy dog and it'll be embarrassing for us both. So you have to stay here. For your own safety, trust me on that one.
MeganThis is a serious pattern, I am regressing. Last year I was in college and I was Chris's fiancee and I drank wine in restaurants. And now I am at home all day in my underwear, and I'm nobody's nothing and I can't even get into a bar. What is happening to me? I am going backwards! I am Benjamin Button-ing!
FaizaHe moved on, so what, so can you. I say take a cab home, get on that dating site, pick a cute guy. No drinks, no dinner, just a hook-up.
MeganYou can't order it. It's not Edible Arrangements!
FaizaUh, yeah, you can. You have tits and the internet.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
FaizaCedric's friend is having this birthday thing at this bar.
MeganWell, the answer is... I am less-then-employed at the moment. I don't do anything. See, last year I was able to say, "I'm a premed student, " which sounds kind of impressive, right? Uh, but then I graduated and I'm not allowed to say it anymore.
AlecUm... I think your profile said premed student.