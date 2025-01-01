Menu
Films
Films
Young & Beautiful
Young & Beautiful Movie Quotes
Young & Beautiful Movie Quotes
L'homme de la Mercedes
What's your name?
Isabelle
Isabelle.
L'homme de la Mercedes
Isabelle... What a lovely name. And you're 17. Have you ever done this before?
Isabelle
Yes, what do you want?
L'homme de la Mercedes
A blowjob but without condom.
Isabelle
Sure.
L'homme de la Mercedes
[after they have sex at the backseat of the car]
Wow. You're pretty good at this for a 17 year old girl. Do you know what they say?
Isabelle
What?
L'homme de la Mercedes
Once a whore, always a whore!
[laughs]
Isabelle
Yeah?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Patrick Bonnel
Marine Vacth
