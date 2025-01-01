Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Butterfly Room
The Butterfly Room Movie Quotes
Julie
[wishing on a captured butterfly]
I wish for a brother
William
[hands over his ears]
I wasn't supposed to hear it... Don't say it out loud or it won't come true
Julie
[confused]
Will it now work?
William
[shrugs]
I don't know let's find out
Julie
[William presents his foster sister with her birthday cake]
You did this?
William
[nods]
Yeah Sure
[last lines]
Dorothy
[fussing over his hair style as they pose for a family photo]
I liked it when your hair was longer
[last lines]
William
[fixing his hair complaining]
Stop it will you I like it this way
[Dorothy realizes she's behaving just like Ann with her horrified reaction caught on camera]
[last lines]
Dorothy's Husband
[to his adopted daughter Julie]
Let your brother help blow
[the birthday candles]
Dorothy's Husband
them out
Claudia
How dare you... how dare you... how dare you turn my child/daughter against me
