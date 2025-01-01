Menu
Julie [wishing on a captured butterfly] I wish for a brother
William [hands over his ears] I wasn't supposed to hear it... Don't say it out loud or it won't come true
Julie [confused] Will it now work?
William [shrugs] I don't know let's find out
Julie [William presents his foster sister with her birthday cake] You did this?
William [nods] Yeah Sure
[last lines]
Dorothy [fussing over his hair style as they pose for a family photo] I liked it when your hair was longer
[last lines]
William [fixing his hair complaining] Stop it will you I like it this way
[Dorothy realizes she's behaving just like Ann with her horrified reaction caught on camera]
[last lines]
Dorothy's Husband [to his adopted daughter Julie] Let your brother help blow
[the birthday candles]
Dorothy's Husband them out
Claudia How dare you... how dare you... how dare you turn my child/daughter against me
