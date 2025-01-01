Menu
Jessie Nothing will bring him back! Nothing! Eli!
Travis Hey! Let her go, asshole.
Jessie You're an amazing artist, Eli. Are you self-taught?
[Eli stays silent]
Jessie I was sorry to hear about your brother. I really was. I didn't know him, but I hear he was well liked. I know what's it's like to lose a sibling. I lost my sister to cancer five years ago. What is it between you and those others? They're very frightened. You know, these pictures depict some very violent things. You know, sometimes we use art to express the pain we're feeling inside. Some people eat too much. That's what I do. Obviously. Just tell me what's bothering you. Cause, Brandon was saying that he was worried that you were going to do something to hurt them and he was protecting himself. Eli, if this is it, then I need to send those kids home. There's no reason to keep them here.
[he doesn't say anything]
Jessie Then wait outside. I'll have your mother pick you up. Eli.
Eli Driggers They killed my brother.
Jessie Who?
Eli Driggers All of them.
Jessie Eli, that's a very strong thing to say. Listen, if, if, you haven't been taking your medications...
Eli Driggers [yelling] I'm taking my meds!
Jessie I don't know why he would ask you to talk to me.
Jessie You don't know anything?
[Nick nods his head 'no']
Jessie He has fresh bodywork done to his truck.
Nick I - I - I - I think he may have hit a deer or something.
Addison How long ago?
Nick One? No, er - two weeks ago?
Jessie Nick, someone you know was killed by a hit and run driver. That boy, no matter how screwed up you think he is, lost a brother. If you know something, you have a duty, a duty to say something.
Nick I don't know anything.
