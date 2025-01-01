[Eli stays silent]

I was sorry to hear about your brother. I really was. I didn't know him, but I hear he was well liked. I know what's it's like to lose a sibling. I lost my sister to cancer five years ago. What is it between you and those others? They're very frightened. You know, these pictures depict some very violent things. You know, sometimes we use art to express the pain we're feeling inside. Some people eat too much. That's what I do. Obviously. Just tell me what's bothering you. Cause, Brandon was saying that he was worried that you were going to do something to hurt them and he was protecting himself. Eli, if this is it, then I need to send those kids home. There's no reason to keep them here.