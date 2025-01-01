Bob Hauk In 22 hours, the Hartford Summit Meeting will be over. China and the Soviet Union will go back home. Now, the President was on his way to the summit when his plane went down. He has a briefcase attached to his wrist. The tape recording inside has to reach Hartford in 22 hours.

Snake Plissken What's on it?

Bob Hauk You know anything about nuclear fusion?

Snake Plissken All right.

Bob Hauk The survival of the human race, Plissken. Something you don't give a shit about.

Cronenberg [Cronenberg approaches Snake with two injection guns] I'm going to inject you. It will sting for a second or two.

[Cronenberg places both guns on the side of Snake's neck and injects him, producing a loud bang]

Bob Hauk That's it, Plissken.

Cronenberg Tell him.

Snake Plissken Tell me what?

Bob Hauk That idea you had about turning the Gullfire around 180 degrees and flying off to Canada.

Snake Plissken What did you do to me, asshole?

Bob Hauk My idea, Plissken. Something we've been fooling around with. Two microscopic capsules lodged in your arteries. They're already starting to dissolve. In 22 hours, the cores will completely dissolve. Inside the cores are a heat-sensing charge. Not a large explosion, about the size of a pinhead, just big enough to open up both of your arteries. I'd say you'd be dead in 10-15 seconds...

Snake Plissken [chokes Hauk] Take them out, now!

Cronenberg They're protected by the cores. Fifteen minutes before the last hour is up, we can neutralize the charge with X-rays.

[Pushes Snake away from Hauk]

Bob Hauk We'll burn out the charges *if* you have the President.

Snake Plissken What if I'm a little late?

Bob Hauk No more Hartford Summit. And no more Snake Plissken.

Snake Plissken When I get back, I'm going to kill you.