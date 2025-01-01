My best friend Lissa Dragomir is a royal member of a magical, ancient race: the Moroi. The Moroi don't wear black capes, turn into bats or sleep in coffins. Daylight annoys but doesn't kill them, and they don't sparkle, either. But, yes, like most creatures with fangs, the the Moroi live off blood, but they don't live forever. That's why they need us. My name is Rose Hathaway and, like these other guys, I'm a Dhampir. We're the protectors, the guardians. Only half-Moroi, I can eat a bacon cheeseburger or whatever else I want. Dhampir lives are dedicated to protecting the Moroi. We live by one simple expression: they come first.