Vampire Academy Movie Quotes

Vampire Academy Movie Quotes

[Dimitri points out Rose' special gift]
Kirova This doesn't take away from the fact that Rose Hathaway is wild, dangerous...
Dimitri Belikov Insubordinate, vulgar...
Rose Hathaway [waves hands in front of her] Right here, folks. Right here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway [after punching Mia in the face] Everyone saw that I tried to take the high road there... sort of.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway I don't know what's gonna happen tonight. At this point, I can't remember who loves us and who hates us... but I do know that we are gonna own this dance. Let's make tonight our bitch.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lissa Dragomir That's your dress. That's the dress you were born to wear.
Rose Hathaway Lissa, we have more important things to do than sh...
[looks at the dress]
Rose Hathaway That is my dress.
Lissa Dragomir And that is your necklace.
Rose Hathaway That IS my necklace.
Lissa Dragomir [sees the price] Oh, that... that's not your necklace.
Rose Hathaway So not my necklace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway I lied. Lissa doesn't think that you're a creepy stalker. She actually likes you.
Christian Ozera Then why did you...?
Rose Hathaway Because I think that you're a creepy stalker and I actually don't like you, but... I like the way that Lissa feels when she's around you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Novice Punk Nick Dimitri's a god. I hear he tracked them down to Oregon and, when Rose tried to put up a fight, he handed her her ass.
Mason And what was left of that ass got chewed up by Headmistress Kirova...
Rose Hathaway [arriving to the conversation and interrupting Mason] Oh, surely you have something more interesting to discuss than my ass.
Mason Your boobies?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway It's funny. Your reasons for not loving me just... make me love you more.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rose Hathaway I don't know about you, but my school can get a little insane. Most of us stay up all night. And all of us think that we'll live forever... if we survive graduation, that is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lissa Dragomir Blood is family, blood is pain, and blood... is death, be it the fang of the Strigoi or a drunk driver on the wrong side of the road.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway My seventeen-year-old silliness, that was the past.
Dimitri Belikov That was an hour ago. Are you trying to tell me you're suddenly mature and responsible?
Rose Hathaway I'm trying to tell you that I want to be. I have to be. Teach me something more than doing laps. I know enough about running away. The next time we meet, teach me how to fight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway [tries to tackle Dimitri but fails] What did I do wrong? I had you.
Dimitri Belikov Hm. The battle cry was your first mistake.
Rose Hathaway I like your laugh. Singular, not plural. It's the first time I've heard it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[wakes up and finds herself handcuffed inside a car]
Rose Hathaway [to Dimitri] Handcuffs? There's gotta be a compliment there somewhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Comrade Belikov, they ran me ragged. What do you say we go easy today? Perhaps discuss a bit of theory?
Dimitri Belikov Of course, Rose. I understand.
[flips Rose onto the mat]
Rose Hathaway [grunts] How do you say "what a dick" in Russian?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Rose Hathaway How's that 'under the radar' plan working out, Highness?
Lissa Dragomir Not so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Guardian Gabriela Have you cleared this with Kirova?
Dimitri Belikov Better to beg forgiveness than ask permission.
Rose Hathaway Yeah, and I put a sedative in her ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway God, the female - especially one who lives off of blood and magic - is going to have her mood swings. It is never the girl's fault, even when it is the girl's fault. No one ever explained that to you?
Christian Ozera You know, if you weren't so psychotic, you'd be fun to hang out with.
Rose Hathaway Same to you, creep.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Mia Rinaldi Back off, blood whore! He's mine now!
Lissa Dragomir God, I hate high school.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Natalie are you nuts? What are you thinking? Trust me, you do not want to have to get a nose job in Montana!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lissa Dragomir [after feeding from Rose] Thanks.
Rose Hathaway What are friends for?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Dashkov Don't take this the wrong way, Rose, but... I probably should have killed you.
Rose Hathaway There's a compliment in there somewhere.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway My best friend Lissa Dragomir is a royal member of a magical, ancient race: the Moroi. The Moroi don't wear black capes, turn into bats or sleep in coffins. Daylight annoys but doesn't kill them, and they don't sparkle, either. But, yes, like most creatures with fangs, the the Moroi live off blood, but they don't live forever. That's why they need us. My name is Rose Hathaway and, like these other guys, I'm a Dhampir. We're the protectors, the guardians. Only half-Moroi, I can eat a bacon cheeseburger or whatever else I want. Dhampir lives are dedicated to protecting the Moroi. We live by one simple expression: they come first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway You should know by now, with us, "weird" doesn't begin to cover it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Is that Jesse? The hot get hotter.
Natalie Yeah, Jesse's still the academy's number one wet dreamboat.
Lissa Dragomir [scoffs] He HAS a terrible personality.
Rose Hathaway Jesse has a personality? I didn't know. Don't judge a book by its content.
Lissa Dragomir You know this is a church, right?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Aaron Drozdov [to Lissa] It's good to see you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Damn, back to Vampire Academy.
Lissa Dragomir Please don't say Vampire Academy. You know how I feel about the "V" word.
Rose Hathaway Sorry. It's not like the drinking of blood is your main source of sustenance. No, wait, that's exactly what it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse [clears throat] We're sorry.
Rose Hathaway Hm.
Ray We didn't do anything with you that we said we did.
Rose Hathaway You're telling me something that never happened actually never happened? Thanks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway [flips Dimitri onto ground] "ARE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED?"
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway I want to see the day six footage. I've had a rough night. Don't make me crawl through a ventilator shaft and lower myself down into the security center on a wire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway When's the last time you...?
Lissa Dragomir I'm not hungry.
Rose Hathaway ...Is exactly what you say every time you're hungry. Come to the kitchen. I'll make your favorite.
Lissa Dragomir Are you... are you sure about this?
Rose Hathaway [pulls down sleeve to reveal neck] Bon appetit.
[Lissa bares fangs and bites]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Why can't you be like a normal teenage girl and dream about hot naked guys on unicorns?
Lissa Dragomir Does it have to be unicorns?
Rose Hathaway Of course not. It could be jet skis, mechanical bulls, or... Why do you have a scary poster of an American ex-president?
Lissa Dragomir Well, you told me I needed to blend more into a regular society.
Rose Hathaway We're in Oregon. You know you're completely hopeless as a human being, right?
Lissa Dragomir I'm still adjusting, Rose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Moroi and Dhampir students come from all over the world to study history, science, math and all the other boring stuff, but around fourth period, we Dhampir go off and learn fun new ways to maim and kill, while for the Moroi, it's magic time - water, earth, fire, air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri Belikov My father was a Moroi. He visited Russia once a year. He liked to hit my mother. When I was old enough, I liked to hit him. He stopped visiting.
Rose Hathaway How old is old enough?
Dimitri Belikov Ten.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri Belikov Forty-five minutes of silence. It has to be a Rose Hathaway record.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri Belikov Enough. Your training of late has been quite... fine.
Rose Hathaway Fine? That's it?
Dimitri Belikov What do you want me to say? That you are a remarkable quick study? That you bring originality to classic moves?
Rose Hathaway Yeah. I want you to say all of those things.
Dimitri Belikov Good night, Rose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lissa Dragomir Mr. Meisner, you're being used as a tool to broadcast Mia's vile propaganda.
Mr. Meisner Are you calling me a tool?
Rose Hathaway If she's not, I will.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Do you really think beating me up is going to help me face a live Strigoi?
Dimitri Belikov After your performance last night, if you see a Strigoi I recommend running.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mason You do understand, Rose, that even the walls of a church can't protect a true sinner from a good lightning bolt?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie Don't be absurd.
Rose Hathaway Said the girl licking the wall.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri Belikov Roza, calm down. I'll protect you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Lissa Dragomir [about a song on the radio] Oh, Father, turn it up.
Rose Hathaway Please, Mr. Dragomir, I love this song.
Andre This song is sick... the traditional "vomit" definition of the word.
Lissa Dragomir Shut up, Andre. Me and Rose want to hear it.
Lissa's Mom "Rose and I," Lissa, "Rose and I."
Lissa's Dad I think the tune is rather catchy.
[reaches for the radio just as an oncoming car crosses the center line]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway I hate mysteries. Honestly, I would prefer a good Strigoi attack at this point, because at least I'd know what those homicidal bloodsuckers want.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor Dashkov Karp has always been a few corpuscles shy of a full artery.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri Belikov I love your dress. Let's burn it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ray Hurting animals, that's... disgusting.
Rose Hathaway Said the creepy blood-splasher.
Ray Please, Rose, don't kick my ass.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lissa Dragomir Magic should be used for something more than warm and fuzzy classroom exercises.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose Hathaway Let's roll, Fire Magic. I need a seeing eye dog.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kirova [considering how to punish Rose] "Blood whore" is such an ugly term, but I'm sure Moroi men on business trips would pay a lot for the especially sweet taste.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
