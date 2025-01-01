Rose HathawayGod, the female - especially one who lives off of blood and magic - is going to have her mood swings. It is never the girl's fault, even when it is the girl's fault. No one ever explained that to you?
Christian OzeraYou know, if you weren't so psychotic, you'd be fun to hang out with.
Rose HathawayMy best friend Lissa Dragomir is a royal member of a magical, ancient race: the Moroi. The Moroi don't wear black capes, turn into bats or sleep in coffins. Daylight annoys but doesn't kill them, and they don't sparkle, either. But, yes, like most creatures with fangs, the the Moroi live off blood, but they don't live forever. That's why they need us. My name is Rose Hathaway and, like these other guys, I'm a Dhampir. We're the protectors, the guardians. Only half-Moroi, I can eat a bacon cheeseburger or whatever else I want. Dhampir lives are dedicated to protecting the Moroi. We live by one simple expression: they come first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rose HathawayYou should know by now, with us, "weird" doesn't begin to cover it.
Rose HathawayMoroi and Dhampir students come from all over the world to study history, science, math and all the other boring stuff, but around fourth period, we Dhampir go off and learn fun new ways to maim and kill, while for the Moroi, it's magic time - water, earth, fire, air.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dimitri BelikovMy father was a Moroi. He visited Russia once a year. He liked to hit my mother. When I was old enough, I liked to hit him. He stopped visiting.