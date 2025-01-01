Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Conception Conception Movie Quotes

Conception Movie Quotes

Tiffany I am pregnant! We are pregnant! Oh shit, how did this happen?
Will Maybe we should watch the tape and find out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tracey Before you order that, I would like to point out that cows are slaughtered. They are shocked with electric prods and herded off to the killing floor. Then they're hoisted up by one leg and hung on a processing tine, and then their necks are slit open, cutting the jugular vein as they slowly bleed to death.
Rollerskating Carhop Hello... can I take your order?
Tracey If, if they happen to somehow miraculously cheat death, then the animals are fully conscience as they reach the scalding tank as they mow for mercy while they're being boiled alive. So - tell me - you want to change your order?
[kisses his hand]
J.T. Definitely changing my order.
[kisses her hand]
J.T. Um, could you hold the mayo...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Lazy people are the most important people in the world.
Laurie Oh yeah?
Brad Yeah. Yeah, laziness breeds efficiency. It's because of the lazy people that we have remote control, automatic transmission, go-gurt. All the handiwork of the lazies.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Interview Girl First the baby is in the mommy's belly. Then she has to go to the bathroom. She poops the baby out. And that's why they always stink.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Could you be nice to me?
Gloria I have got a needle in my ass right now.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will What is this?
Tiffany Uh, a video camera.
Will VHS?
Tiffany You know what VHS is?
Will Yes, I once heard my forefathers speak of such a device.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Paul Reynolds Okay people, let's remember what Aristotle said. The aim of art is to represent, not the outward appearance of things, but their inward significance. Alright, does anybody have any questions?
[kids fidgeting, one raised hand]
Paul Reynolds Dylan?
Dylan Where do babies come from?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brad Okay, top or bottom...
Laurie [stares back]
Brad What? You wanna flip for it? Rock, paper, scissors?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brian Hey, could you do me a favor? Could you never use the phrase "cervical mucous flow" around me again?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more