Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
House of Last Things
House of Last Things Movie Quotes
House of Last Things Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Tim
[disdain]
But it's only fucking sitting out there
Jesse
[possessed/brainwashed]
You really need to work on your vocablary
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kelly
[about Adam]
I think his dad's a preacher or something
Jesse
Good he can try to forgive us our sins
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Adam
You know about the apple right?
Kelly
I love apples
[nervous laugh]
Adam
The one you have to pick to know god's secrets... from the garden?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse
Sir nobody calls me sir
Adam
What do you want me to call you then?
Jesse
Dad... you can call me dad
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tim
Look at all this... we can toilet paper the neighbors
Jesse
Are you thirteen?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kelly
[being sincere]
What's your name... mine's Mary
[first lines]
Adam
[abruptly]
No... It's Not
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
RJ Mitte
Blake Berris
Lindsey Haun
Mika Nelson
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree