House of Last Things Movie Quotes

Tim [disdain] But it's only fucking sitting out there
Jesse [possessed/brainwashed] You really need to work on your vocablary
Kelly [about Adam] I think his dad's a preacher or something
Jesse Good he can try to forgive us our sins
Adam You know about the apple right?
Kelly I love apples
[nervous laugh]
Adam The one you have to pick to know god's secrets... from the garden?
Jesse Sir nobody calls me sir
Adam What do you want me to call you then?
Jesse Dad... you can call me dad
Tim Look at all this... we can toilet paper the neighbors
Jesse Are you thirteen?
Kelly [being sincere] What's your name... mine's Mary
[first lines]
Adam [abruptly] No... It's Not
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
RJ Mitte
RJ Mitte
Blake Berris
Lindsey Haun
Mika Nelson
