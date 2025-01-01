TobyJunk the ancient rules of thought / by which our predecessors fought / Their clashing minds did throw a spark / that scorched the world and wreaked the dark / Let no science fix our path / if only numbers make its math / Our brains will run, we'll surely see, / on some sweeter philosophy / Until beneath a quiet sky / atop the rubble we will stand / and finally demystify / the message in fate's reprimand / Even an atomic blast / can't rub the future from the past / If with incinerated grace / we still become the human race.
ChipsIn the land of the blind, the one-eyed man is king.
PetraWe live... briefly, yes. Imperfectly? Of course. Stupidly? Sometimes. But we don't mind, because that's the way we're made. And when it's time to die, we don't resist death; we summon it.
Mr. ZimitDo you know what apocalypse actually means?
Utami[singing]Lenten ys come with love to toune / with blosmen ant with briddes roune / that al this blisse bryngeth;/ Dayes-eyes in this dales / notes suete of nyhtegales / uch foul song singeth./ The threstelcoc him threteth oo / away is huere wynter wo / when woderove springeth;/ This foules singeth ferly fele / ant wlyteth on huere wynne wele / that al the wode ryngeth.
Mr. ZimitSo here we are, at the end of it all. I've done what I can for you, now you have to go out and think on your own. Time to fly or die.
GeorginaStill defending Aristotle, Mr. Zimit? Up or down. Zero or one. True or false. Fly or die. You're a slave to binary logic, you know that?
Mr. ZimitThe good news is, although we're about to part ways: Not one of you leaves here lacking the credentials to thrive in the world. You're all well-equipped to push on to university and become happy energetic members of a post-industrial twenty-first century society. On the other hand: what if that society ceases to exist? What if your credentials don't mean what you expected, and your expectations mean nothing at all? I know it's hard to conceive of everything you've based your plans on being wiped away at a single stroke; but it's happened before and it can happen again... So let's say things do change. I propose one last "Gedankenexperiment", a final thought experiment, for our final session together. Something on a grand scale, something juicy. Let's envision... a global cataclysm. In the event of which: how do you survive?
JackUhmm... the last day of the year is, you know, traditionally sort of a chill experience for seniors. This is starting to feel not-so-chill.