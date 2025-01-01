Menu
Jane Got a Gun Movie Quotes

Jane Hammond [sarcastically to her wounded husband] If them bullets don't kill you, and this storm you somehow brought upon us don't kill you, goes without saying... I will kill you.
Cunny Charlie Maybe ten... maybe a hundred
Dan Frost [finishes him off with a point blank shot] Minus one
Dan Frost Them Bishop boys are coming for you? You don't need a gunslinger. You need a goddamn regiment.
[first lines]
Jane Hammond [whispering a bedtime story] Callie and Decca were two sisters. They were on a boat. They're in the water, and Callie said to Decca, "Decca, will you tell me the story about the upside-down tree again please?" And Decca said, "Once upon a time, there was an upside-down tree. And anyone who walked in through the door of its trunk would be immediately turned to good if they were bad." Callie said, "I would really like to see that tree sometime." They went on and on in the water. Can you make water?
[making hand-shadow motions on the wall]
Jane Hammond Yeah.
Jane Hammond And then all of a sudden, they hit land... And all the animals joined them, 'cause they wanted to see the upside-down tree, too. They had a bunny rabbit. Can you make a bunny rabbit?
[continues shadow-puppeting]
Jane Hammond Yeah, the bunny rabbits went, and there were... wolves. And there was a cheetah. And...
Jane Hammond [suddenly] No, don't eat my nose! I'm trying to tell a story. Are you a monster? Are you a monster eating my nose?
[boy begins giggling]
Jane Hammond I'm so scared of monsters... " I wish I could find the upside-down tree," and they ran and they found the upside-down tree, but outside was a lion.
Jane Hammond "Get away from my tree. This is my tree." And Callie said, "Well, if it's your tree, Lion, why don't you go inside it?" Lion said, "All right, I will." And he went inside his tree. And his claws went back in his paws. He started smiling. He started relaxing. He said, "You're my friends, and all my friends are welcome here." And so Callie and Decca went into the upside-down tree, and they all lived happily ever after.
Mary Do good people ever turn bad in the upside-down tree?
Jane Hammond No. Good people never turn bad. Sweet dreams, baby...
Dan Frost You kill the other guy. Otherwise, he'll kill you.
Jane Hammond [convulsing with fear]
Dan Frost You know, fear is good, Jane. Fear will keep you alive.
Jane Hammond We're gonna be outnumbered.
Dan Frost The hell with numbers. We had the Johnnies outnumbered well and truly. You know, it took us four years to do what we should've done in a few months, because they had will and purpose. If you got those two things, numbers ain't shit.
John Bishop She's where's she's always been where you left her, they miss you there Jane
[Jane fires point blank]
John Bishop No if I tell you I lose my only leverage
Jane Hammond That girl you rode so far to see... I ain't her anymore. Life stopped being something that you live after that day. Just something you endure.
Vic Owen I will...
[gets executed by a head shot]
[last lines]
Fitchum me and Jane got unfinished business...
[gets cut off by a gun shot]
Dan Frost You know, I've seen a lot of men carry that same look of death that you got right now. Yeah, you're fixin' to make the very big jump, my friend. Straight to perdition. And while you're burning... just know that Jane and I will be right up above you. And I want you to...
[pauses when Jane walks in]
Dan Frost I want you to think about that with the shank of time that you got left.
Bill Hammond Don't know what it is you ever see in that man, Jane.
Jane Hammond [remembering] Bishop was setting up a new town. What's a town without a cathouse? And then, of course, you need girls. Girls with no one to protect 'em.
Dan Frost Well, this is not how I pictured life turning out, Jane. How did you see it?
Jane Hammond Mostly from up high. I'd imagine... we just never came down that day. Just chose to live in the sky. It's hard to remember though... how things seemed when you know... how they actually turned out.
Dan Frost You have to go, Jane. You gotta get your girl and get clear of all this.
Jane Hammond I've been running my whole life. Doesn't end. They come to my house... I'm gonna protect it. Whatever happens, I gotta put my face to it.
[last lines]
Dan Frost [settling the family into their covered wagon] All right. Shall we?
Jane Hammond Let's go.
