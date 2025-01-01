Pat Gardner [after Bruce gets sucked into the window void outside the building, Carol Anne shows up to warn Pat off]

[shouts]

Pat Gardner Carol Anne!

Carol Anne [sadly] Go away, Pat! He doesn't want them, he only wants me! You don't love me, you don't want me here. My parents don't love me either. They sent me away. Kane loves me, Kane wants me!

[holds out her hand]

Carol Anne Give me Tangina's necklace and you can have Bruce and Donna back. They're your family. I'll go with Kane.

Pat Gardner [voice quivering] Your mom and dad do love you! They love you very much! And I love you too. It's hard for me to show it sometimes but I do love you!

Carol Anne [doesn't believe her] No, save your family! They're the ones who mean something to you, not me!

Pat Gardner [with tears in her eyes] That's not true! You are part of my family! You and Donna are like my children! I love you, Carol Anne and I'll do anything to prove that! You've got to believe me!

Carol Anne [angrily] No! Go away!

Pat Gardner [sobbing] Carol Anne!

Carol Anne [with Kane's voice and face] Go away!