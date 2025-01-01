Taylor You feel like a leaf at the mercy of the wind, don't you?

Steve Freeling Yeah, that's right. That's me.

Taylor Since the day you were born one way or another, someone has been doing something to you.

Steve Freeling No I... I don't think that's true.

Taylor And they've been doing something to you against your will, and now you're feeling helpless, like a leaf in the wind.

Steve Freeling Taylor, it would help me out a lot if you just say what's on your mind so I can understand you.

Taylor You understand me. No matter how much you like to feel sorry for yourself, you have to change that. I'm a warrior. A warrior would rather be defeated and die, than act against his nature. That is the path you have chosen to take, whether you know it or not. You should assume full responsibility.

Steve Freeling Responsibility for what?