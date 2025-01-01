Taylor
He's still here. He feels she belongs to him.
Taylor
I'm not sure, but he's used to getting what he wants.
Steve Freeling
Taylor, who is he? What is he?
Taylor
He's a man filled with the demon, lost in a dimension that surrounds our world. This entity believes that his world and ours are the same.
Diane
But why doesn't he know he's dead?
Taylor
Because he isn't.
Steve Freeling
But how can that be?
Taylor
Nothing really dies, like when a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. Death only transforms us into another state of being. This man was evil, and his soul remains evil, because he chooses not to see the light, and pass on to another state of consciousness.
Steve Freeling
How are we gonna beat this thing?
Taylor
Until we learn how to defeat him, we do not let him win.
Steve Freeling
[sarcastically]
That's a hell of a plan! That's a lot of crap!
Diane
I suppose you have a plan of your own?
Steve Freeling
THAT'S A LOT OF CRAP!
Taylor
Listen, don't come apart now. This spirit is very clever. He knows your strength is your love, and he hates you for that. He's been trying to pull this family apart, and he will continue to try. If he succeeds, he will possess Carol-Anne... and destroy your spirit.