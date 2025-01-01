Menu
Kinoafisha Films Poltergeist II: The Other Side Poltergeist II: The Other Side Movie Quotes

Kane You're all gonna die in there! All of you! You are gonna die!
Carol Ann They're back.
Taylor You feel like a leaf at the mercy of the wind, don't you?
Steve Freeling Yeah, that's right. That's me.
Taylor Since the day you were born one way or another, someone has been doing something to you.
Steve Freeling No I... I don't think that's true.
Taylor And they've been doing something to you against your will, and now you're feeling helpless, like a leaf in the wind.
Steve Freeling Taylor, it would help me out a lot if you just say what's on your mind so I can understand you.
Taylor You understand me. No matter how much you like to feel sorry for yourself, you have to change that. I'm a warrior. A warrior would rather be defeated and die, than act against his nature. That is the path you have chosen to take, whether you know it or not. You should assume full responsibility.
Steve Freeling Responsibility for what?
Taylor Responsibility for everything. Everything in your world.
Taylor Children have fought wars, have built nations. They are strong and have courage, don't treat them any less THAN that because they're young.
Steve Freeling [shouting] WHY THE HELL WON'T YOU LEAVE US ALONE?
[Steve is then thrown across the living-room from his armchair]
Kane [in spirit form] You can't keep her. I am not dead.
Diane [Steve, possessed by Kane, starts groping Diane] Honey, don't. Not now.
Steve Freeling [getting angry] Why? When?
Diane What do you mean?
Steve Freeling Diane, I have needs too.
Diane Well it seems to me your needs have been fulfilled by the bottle tonight.
[Steve comes up behind Diane and grabs her]
Diane Oh, Steven don't!
Steve Freeling Diane, are you accusing me of being drunk?
Diane I'm not accusing you of anything.
Steve Freeling Yes you are, but that's what you're thinking.
Diane No, I'm not.
Steve Freeling Yes, but that's what you're thinking. I know you and that's what you're thinking.
Diane Spare me, Steven.
Steve Freeling Diane! Do you remember just the other day, when you were seven and you were helping your Mommy, plant flowers in the garden? You saw it clearly.
Diane How the hell do you know that?
Steve Freeling Because I am smart.
[getting angrier]
Steve Freeling You think that all of our troubles are because of Carol-Anne! You wish Carol-Anne had never been given BIRTH TO! You never wanted
[shouting]
Steve Freeling CAROL-ANNE!
[Diane tries to shush Steve]
Steve Freeling But you thought it! You thought it! You thought it! You thought it!
Diane No!
Steve Freeling You thought it, baby! Shush! You thought about it! You thought that! You thought it, shush! You thought it! Diane has secrets!
Steve Freeling [Taylor is standing in the front door] Who the hell are you?
Taylor Name's Taylor.
Steve Freeling Great, good name!
[to his family]
Steve Freeling Come on, let's go!
Taylor Tangina Barrons sent me.
Steve Freeling Oh yeah? Well say hello to the magic munchkin for us, will you?
Taylor [talking about Robbie] He wants to be a man.
Diane Well, there are a lot of ways to be a man. I'm not sure wearing claw marks and warpaint is one of them.
Taylor How would you know?
Diane What?
Taylor You're not a man, are you?
Diane OK, I'm not a man. But you're not a mother. It is my job to do everything I can to make my children part of a normal world. A world of schools and friends and lovers and families of they're own someday.
Taylor Well, that's good.
Diane Right, I know. And I hope that they'll learn to forget all of this soon.
Taylor You can't learn by forgetting.
Diane Well, what would you have me do? I mean they're just children for God's sake.
Taylor Children have fought wars. They have built nations. They are strong and have courage. Don't treat them any less than that because they're young.
Kane [to Steve about Taylor] Please! Open your hearts and your minds to what I am saying. He is dangerous. I can see that he has a strong hold on this family. Who do your wife and children turn to with they're problems? They turn to him, now don't they? They don't trust you anymore, but what you fear, is that you're not man enough to hold this family together.
Steve Freeling [stunned] How do you know?
Kane Because, I'm smart. And I'm your friend. And I know... what you are thinking.
Steve Freeling How?
Kane Now, let me in, and let's talk about it. Let me in.
Steve Freeling [wavering] You are my friend.
Kane Let me in.
Carol Anne Freeling [from somewhere in the house] Daddy?
Kane Now! Before its too late!
Steve Freeling No!
Kane [furious] You're gonna die in there! All of you! YOU ARE GONNA DIE!
Steve Freeling Get the hell out of here!
Kane Sorry to see, you're still unconvinced. Pleasure visiting with you.
Carol Anne So, after Alice fell down the hole, why'd she drink from that bottle?
Diane Because it said, 'Drink me' on it.
Carol Anne Oh. Were they gonna capture her... and take her someplace bad?
Diane Yes, but Alice gets home alright, remember?
Carol Anne Did she know why they wanted to hurt her?
Diane I don't think so, honey.
Carol Anne 'Cause I know.
Diane You know what?
Carol Anne Why they're here.
Diane Why, baby? Why are they here?
Carol Anne (near tears) 'Cause they don't know where else to go!
Old Indian Car's still angry, eh?
Steve Freeling Angry? That car's pissed!
Steve Freeling Are you in cahoots with the lady in there?
Taylor I cahoot with no one.
Steve Freeling [to Taylor after discovering his house is haunted] You stay, we're gone!
Grandma Jess in another person's body Listen, children. You can't run from this thing. It has made contact and it will stop at nothing. You've got to fight it head-on. Stay together. Be loving. Be brave.
Diane Steven, we are almost broke.
Steve Freeling Okay, we're, we're broke, but we're not, we're not starving!
Diane Okay. But I don't happen to like having to live off my mother, and I think that we deserve a house of our own again someday.
Steve Freeling Aw, honey, geez... see, that's the difference between you and me, Diane, I am into downward mobility. I'm not settling for it, I'm *into* it, I - I like getting out there in the streets and meetin' those people; I like selling vacuums, I like carrying the pipes and the apparatus in my little demo case.
[snaps his fingers]
Steve Freeling Let's get the kids up and we'll, we'll paint the car different colors, kind of day-glo, like we used to do when were kind of *freaky,* you know - the *Freaky Freelings,* on the road again! The family whose house disappeared! Watch them find it, Diane! I'm not gonna get upset about this but I'll tell you something, I'm writing them back, and when I sign that letter I'm signing *Mr. President!*
Steve Freeling [Steve and Robbie are listening to a baseball game on the radio and one of the players just hit a home-run] Did you see that, Robbie?
Robbie Freeling No Dad, I didn't see it.
Taylor Your car?
Steve Freeling [sees smoke coming from the engine] Yeah?
Taylor Very angry.
Steve Freeling Uh huh.
Taylor I'll fix it.
Steve Freeling Make it happy?
Taylor Yes.
Steve Freeling OK.
Steve Freeling [to Taylor] You can stay in the house, OK. You can have my aura, my spirits, the ghosts, the whole deal, the whole casaba. But keep your hands off my car, OK. Hands off! Its worse than it was before.
Taylor Car's still angry, huh?
Steve Freeling Angry? That car is pissed!
Taylor He's still here. He feels she belongs to him.
Diane But why?
Taylor I'm not sure, but he's used to getting what he wants.
Steve Freeling Taylor, who is he? What is he?
Taylor He's a man filled with the demon, lost in a dimension that surrounds our world. This entity believes that his world and ours are the same.
Diane But why doesn't he know he's dead?
Taylor Because he isn't.
Steve Freeling But how can that be?
Taylor Nothing really dies, like when a caterpillar becomes a butterfly. Death only transforms us into another state of being. This man was evil, and his soul remains evil, because he chooses not to see the light, and pass on to another state of consciousness.
Steve Freeling How are we gonna beat this thing?
Taylor Until we learn how to defeat him, we do not let him win.
Steve Freeling [sarcastically] That's a hell of a plan! That's a lot of crap!
Diane I suppose you have a plan of your own?
Steve Freeling THAT'S A LOT OF CRAP!
Taylor Listen, don't come apart now. This spirit is very clever. He knows your strength is your love, and he hates you for that. He's been trying to pull this family apart, and he will continue to try. If he succeeds, he will possess Carol-Anne... and destroy your spirit.
[last lines]
Taylor Your car.
Steve Freeling Yeah, well its happy.
Taylor Not yet.
Steve Freeling How are we gonna make it happy?
Taylor It wants to come home with me.
Steve Freeling You asked it?
Taylor Yes.
Steve Freeling OK, its yours, take it.
Diane We thank you.
Steve Freeling It started right up.
Robbie Freeling Dad, you gave our car away?
Steve Freeling Yes.
Diane But Steven, we have no... we need a ride home.
Steve Freeling Taylor, whoa! That car needs me, Taylor.
Taylor This is an illusion. The Beast lies! Go through the flames, now!
Kane Are you lost, sweetheart? Are you 'fraid, honey? Well then, why don't you come with me?
Carol Anne Freeling No!
Kane Alright then! I'll sing you a song... until your mom comes back!
[sings]
Kane God is in His Holy Temple! Earthly thoughts be silent now!
Steve Freeling [sees Carol-Anne hiding in the car] Carol... open the door sweet pea. Come on honey, open the door. Lift up the knob, sweetheart. Come on honey, open the... oh sweetheart, that wasn't Daddy upstairs in the bathroom, you know that.
Carol Anne Freeling I've read about these rain dances, I know.
Robbie Freeling We don't need rain.
Steve Freeling Taylor said we go back together as a family, that's all of us.
Robbie Freeling Do you believe him, Dad?
Diane Honey, it was real smart of you to hide in the car like that.
Carol Anne Freeling It wasn't my idea. Taylor said it was the only safe place.
Robbie Freeling Dad, do you believe him?
Steve Freeling I... I do... I do believe him son... I do.
Steve Freeling [holding a tequila bottle] Tequila. Tekillya!
Diane [seeing the dead bodies buried beneath the remains of the Freeling house] Oh no, oh God, they're all... they're all dying here, oh God. They're all reaching out for him, that will never come, and all because they worshipped him.
Taylor Join together. The light of the family can defeat him. This is the moment you've been moving towards all your lives.
Gramma-Jess Diane, you've got to go on unafraid in this life. You don't want to instill fear into that child who's truly gifted, and filled with knowledge.
Diane I don't want her to be gifted!
Robbie Freeling Dad, are we gonna have to move again?
Steve Freeling I don't know Robbie. I'm gonna think about it.
Diane Where could we go?
Carol Anne Freeling Disneyland?
Robbie Freeling Oh puke, don't be such an infant!
Diane Shhh!
Carol Anne Freeling Ok, what about Dunkin' Donuts?
Robbie Freeling Shut up, jerko!
Steve Why the hell won't you LEAVE US ALONE!
Kane You can't keep her, I AM NOT DEAD!
Taylor [sees Steve laughing about something] Funny?
Steve Freeling Well, I love the health club I'm just wondering when I get the key to my locker.
Taylor Sense of humor, that's good. You're gonna need it.
Taylor [after breathing an enchanted smoke into Steve's mouth] Smoke, make him one with power and knowledge.
Robbie Freeling Why can't we get a TV, like everybody else.
Steve NO! No we can't get a TV.
Robbie Freeling GREAT! I'll just have to grow up retarded!
Steve COME ON ROB! Kids don't grow up RETARDO! because of lack of television.
Tangina Barrons [the Freelings have defeated Kane] Thank God, thank God!
Taylor [to Steve] Some battle, huh?
Carol Anne Hi, Grandma. Do you have wings now? My ballerina costume does. Grandma? Who are you? No, uh-ah. I don't remember. What?
Toy robot Hello, little one. I am your friend. We want the angel.
Robbie Freeling Carol Anne, what is going on? Carol Anne, what are you doing? Carol Anne, come on. What are you doing?
Kane [to his followers] Come with me!
Diane [seeing a vision of Kane and his followers] It is him, he's the preacher. They follow him in death as they did in life. They seal themselves into a cavern because Kane says the end of the world is coming.
Kane Come with me!
Diane The day for the end comes and goes, but Kane won't let them leave. No, no.
Tangina Barrons Oh, Diane. Yes, it all makes sense now. When you brought Carol-Anne back to this world, his followers became restless because they had tasted the light of her being, her lifeforce.
Diane And now he wants her back.
Tangina Barrons This person is no longer human. He is the Beast.
Steve Taylor! Taylor, where the hell were you? We're not safe here anymore. My son almost died and you just sit here.
Taylor I was protecting Carol Anne. It's her he's after, not Robbie, not you or Diane.
Diane They denied our claim again.
Steve Freeling What?
Diane I told you we never should have said the house vanished into thin air.
Taylor You must take your family back to Cuesta Verde.
Steve Freeling What?
Taylor The evil spirit that is stalking you. It knows who you are. Where you are. How to find you. What your weaknesses are. Your best bet would be to confront him, surprise him on his own ground.
Steve Freeling But Taylor, what about Diane and the kids?
Taylor They are your power, and you are they'res.
Steve Freeling Are things desperate Taylor?
Taylor What you see as desperate, I see as inevitable.
