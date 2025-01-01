Tangina
[offscreen upstairs]
Why is this door locked, Mr. Freeling?
[Steve Freeling closes his eyes, clasps his hands, and appears to be concentrating for several seconds]
Steve Freeling
[sotto voce]
I *am*.
Tangina
[steps out to the top of the stairs]
I am addressin' the living!
Steve Freeling
I'm sorry. Sorry. That's the room my son and daughter used to occupy.
Dr. Lesh
We believe it's the heart of the house.
Tangina
This house has many hearts.
[Tangina steps away from the stairtop. Diane approaches Steven]
Steve Freeling
[with laughter]
"What's the matter"?
Steve Freeling
[he composes himself, whispers]
I was trying to answer her with my mind and she couldn't hear me.
Steve Freeling
[to Dr. Lesh, whispering even softer]
Now, I thought you said this Tangina Barrons was an *extraordinary*...
Tangina
I *am*!
Steve Freeling
...clairvoy...
Tangina
[steps out again]
I just don't like trick answers.