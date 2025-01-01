Menu
Kinoafisha Films Poltergeist Poltergeist Movie Quotes

Poltergeist Movie Quotes

Carol Anne Freeling They're here.
Steve Freeling [shouting in Teague's face] You son of a bitch! You moved the cemetery, but you left the bodies, didn't you? You son of a bitch, you left the bodies and you only moved the headstones! You only moved the headstones! Why? Why?
Tangina There is no death. There is only a transition to a different sphere of consciousness. Carol Anne is not like those she's with. She is a living presence in their spiritual earthbound plane. They are attracted to the one thing about her that is different from themselves - her life force. It is very strong. It gives off its own illumination. It is a light that implies life and memory of love and home and earthly pleasures, something they desperately desire but can't have anymore. Right now, she's the closest thing to that, and that is a terrible distraction from the *real* light that has finally come for them. You understand me?
[Diane shakes her head]
Tangina These souls, who for whatever reason are not at rest, are also not aware that they have passed on. They're not part of consciousness as we know it. They linger in a perpetual dream state, a nightmare from which they cannot awake. Inside the spectral light is salvation, a window to the next plane. They must pass through this membrane where friends are waiting to guide them to new destinies. Carol Anne must help them cross over, and she will only hear her mother's voice. Now... hold on to yourselves.
[brief pause]
Tangina There's one more thing. A terrible presence is in there with her. So much rage, so much betrayal. I've never sensed anything like it. I don't know what hovers over this house, but it was strong enough to punch a hole into this world and take your daughter away from you. It keeps Carol Anne very close to it and away from the spectral light. It *lies* to her, it tells her things only a child could understand. It has been using her to restrain the others. To her, it simply *is* another child. To us, it is the Beast.
[long pause]
Tangina Now, let's go get your daughter.
Tangina This house is clean.
Tangina Help me tie this around my waist.
Diane Freeling What do you think you're doing?
Tangina I'm going in after her.
Diane Freeling She won't come to you. Let me go.
Tangina You've never done this before.
Diane Freeling Neither have you.
[pause]
Tangina You're right. You go.
Tangina Now clear your minds. It knows what scares you. It has from the very beginning. Don't give it any help, it knows too much already. Now, open the door.
Carol Anne Freeling [burying the canary, Carol Anne says a prayer] Now I lay me down to sleep, I pray the Lord my soul to keep.
Dana Freeling [sarcastically] Oh brother!
Diane Freeling [to Dana] Stifle it.
Carol Anne Freeling If I shall die before I wake...
Dana Freeling [whispers to Diane] It did.
Carol Anne Freeling ...I pray the Lord my soul to take.
Carol Anne Freeling [puts a twizzler in the Tweety's coffin] For when he's hungry.
Carol Anne Freeling [puts a picture in Tweety's coffin] For when he's lonely.
Carol Anne Freeling [puts a piece of cloth in Tweety's coffin] For when it's bedtime.
[breaks down in tears in Mom's arms]
Dana Freeling Are you gonna do something about this?
Diane Freeling About what?
Dana Freeling Your new gray!
Diane Freeling Oh! You don't like it? You don't think it's kinda punk?
[first lines]
Carol Anne Freeling Hello? What do you look like? Talk louder, I can't hear you! Hey, hello! Hello, I can't hear you! Five. Yes. Yes. I don't know. I don't know.
Dana Freeling [screaming] What's happening?
Dr. Lesh Would your family welcome a serious investigation of these disturbances by someone who can make firsthand observations?
Steve Freeling Look, Dr. Lesh. We don't care about the disturbances, the pounding and the flashing, the screaming, the music. We just want you to find our little girl.
Tangina Cross over, children. All are welcome. All welcome. Go into the light.
Steve Freeling No! No, you said no!
Tangina There is peace and serenity in the light.
Steve Freeling You said don't go into the light!
Tangina [offscreen upstairs] Why is this door locked, Mr. Freeling?
[Steve Freeling closes his eyes, clasps his hands, and appears to be concentrating for several seconds]
Diane Freeling [quietly] Answer her, Steven!
Steve Freeling [sotto voce] I *am*.
Tangina [steps out to the top of the stairs] I am addressin' the living!
Steve Freeling I'm sorry. Sorry. That's the room my son and daughter used to occupy.
Dr. Lesh We believe it's the heart of the house.
Tangina This house has many hearts.
[Tangina steps away from the stairtop. Diane approaches Steven]
Diane Freeling [quietly] What is the matter?
Steve Freeling [with laughter] "What's the matter"?
Steve Freeling [he composes himself, whispers] I was trying to answer her with my mind and she couldn't hear me.
Steve Freeling [to Dr. Lesh, whispering even softer] Now, I thought you said this Tangina Barrons was an *extraordinary*...
Tangina I *am*!
Steve Freeling ...clairvoy...
Tangina [steps out again] I just don't like trick answers.
Tangina Y'all mind hanging back? You're jamming my frequency.
Diane Freeling Carol Anne - listen to me. Do *not* go into the light. Stop where you are. Turn away from it. Don't even look at it.
Steve Freeling You know Teague, he won't take "Go to Hell" for an answer.
Diane Freeling What are you going to do?
Steve Freeling I'm gonna give him directions.
Diane Freeling She just moved through me. My God. I felt her. I can smell her. It's her. It's her. Smell my clothes. It's her. She's all over me. It's her. She's on me. It's her. I felt her. It's her. It is. It's... it is... it's my baby. It's my baby. She went through my soul.
Dr. Lesh Some people believe that when you die there is a wonderful light. As bright as the sun but it doesn't hurt to look into it. All the answers to all the questions you want to know are inside that light. And when you walk to it... you become a part of it forever. Now, some people die, but they don't know they're gone.
Diane Freeling TV people?
Carol Anne Freeling Uh-huh.
Diane Freeling Do you see them?
Carol Anne Freeling Uh-uh. Do you?
Diane Freeling Uh-uh.
Diane Freeling So you better get Brian to bring you home right after dinner because Dad wants us to stay at the Holiday Inn on I-74.
Dana Freeling Oh, yeah. I remember that place.
Diane Freeling Sweetheart, last night, when you said "They're here'...
Carol Anne Freeling Can I take my goldfish to school?
Diane Freeling Sweetheart, do you remember last night when you woke up, and you said "They're here'?
Carol Anne Freeling Uh huh.
Diane Freeling Well, who did you mean?
Carol Anne Freeling The TV People.
Robbie Freeling She's stoned.
Dana Freeling Oh yeah? What do you know about it?
Robbie Freeling More than you. Ask Dad.
Steve Freeling Tomorrow I'm going to call someone.
Diane Freeling Like who? I looked in the Yellow Pages. "Furniture Movers" we've got; "Strange Phenomenon", there's no listing.
Diane Freeling Ahhh... this is probably going to be seem a little strange. We hear better on this channel. Don't ask me why. Well... ah... I guess I will call her. Carol Anne. Ah... it's mommy, sweetheart. Ah, we want to talk to you. Please answer me, baby. Please answer me. Please talk to me, bunny.
Marty Look at the dog.
Diane Freeling Are you with us now? Can you... can you say hello to daddy?
Carol Anne Freeling Hello, daddy.
Steve Freeling Hello, sweet pea.
Diane Freeling It's mommy, sweetheart.
Carol Anne Freeling Hello, mommy.
Diane Freeling Hello, baby. Can you see me? Can you see mommy?
Carol Anne Freeling Mommy? Where are you? Where are you?
Diane Freeling We're home, baby. We're home. Can you find me? Can you find a way to us, baby?
Carol Anne Freeling Mommy, where are you? I can't find you. I can't. I'm afraid of the light, mommy. I'm afraid of the light.
[Steve opens the window next to the neighbor's house]
Steve Freeling We've got a good game going on here.
Ben Tuthill My kids wanna watch Mr. Rogers.
Steve Freeling I don't care what you're watching, Ben, just show a little mercy with that thing!
Ben Tuthill Move your set.
[Ben flicks remote]
Steve Freeling Move yours, Ben.
[Steve flicks his remote]
Steve Freeling [Steve and Ben flick each other off]
Tangina You can't choose between life and death when we're dealing with what is in between. Now tell her before it's too late.
Diane Freeling Run to the light, baby. Mommy is in the light.
Tangina Tell her you're waiting for her.
Diane Freeling Mommy's waiting for you in the light.
[under her breath to Tangina]
Diane Freeling I hate you for that.
Tangina No, no, no... Go down stairs and wait by Ryan and pull. Only when I say so. Only When I say.
Robbie Freeling I got beat up once by three kids. They took my lunch money. Maybe they got hit by a truck, and they're upstairs right now.
Dr. Lesh Some people believe that when people die, there's a wonderful light, As bright as the sun. But it doesn't hurt to look into it. All the answers to all the questions that you ever want to know are inside that light. And when you walk to it, you become a part of it forever. And then, some people die but they don't know that they've gone.
Robbie Freeling They think they're still alive?
Dr. Lesh Yes. Maybe they didn't want to die. Maybe they weren't ready. Maybe they hadn't lived fully yet or they'd lived a long, long time and they still wanted more life. They resist going into that light, however hard the light wants them. They just... hang around. Watch TV, watch their friends grow up feeling unhappy and jealous and those feelings are bad. They hurt. And then, some people just get lost on the way to the light, and they need someone to guide them to it.
Robbie Freeling So some people get angry and throw things around - like in my bedroom?
Dr. Lesh Yes. Just like in school. Like some kids are nice to you, some kids are mean.
Robbie Freeling I got beat up once by three kids. They took my lunch money. Maybe they got hit by a truck and they're upstairs right now!
Carol Anne Freeling [her first words after being rescued] Hi, Daddy.
Diane Freeling You were saying about poltergeists.
Dr. Lesh Poltergeists are usually associated with an individual. Hauntings seem to be connected with an area. A house usually.
Marty Poltergeist disturbances are of a fairly short duration. Perhaps a couple of months. Hauntings can go on for years.
Diane Freeling Are you telling me that all of this could just suddenly end at any time?
Dr. Lesh Yes, it could. Unless it's a haunting. But hauntings don't usually revolve around living people.
Diane Freeling Then we don't have much time, Dr. Lesh, because my daughter is alive somewhere inside this house.
Diane Freeling [the canary has died] Oh... Oh shit, Tweety, couldn't you have waited until a school day?
Robbie Freeling Hey Mom! When it rots can we dig up the bones?
Diane Freeling Look, I'm the one who has had to live with this freaky thing all day. It's like another side of nature, that you and I aren't qualified to understand. When you overreact, it makes what happened much too important.
Steve Freeling No one is going into the kitchen until I know what's happening.
Carol Anne Freeling Mommy didn't cook any dinner.
Diane Freeling We'll go to Pizza Hut, all right?
Dr. Lesh The determination as to whether your home is haunted is - is not very easy. I - what I meant to say was it might very well be a poltergeist intrusion instead of a classic haunting.
Steve Freeling There's a difference?
Mr. Teague [while tapping the supernaturally glaring porch light] You afraid of burglars or you trying to attract every insect in Cuesta Verde?
Steve Freeling I was trying to answer her with my mind and she couldn't hear me. Now I thought you said this Tangina Barens was an extraordinary...
Tangina [offscreen] I *am*.
Steve Freeling ...clairvoy...
Tangina [steps out again at the top of the stairs] I just don't like trick answers.
Steve Freeling Not much room for a pool is there?
Mr. Teague We own all the land. We have already made arrangements for relocating the cemetery.
Steve Freeling Oh, you're kidding. Oh, come on. I mean, that's sacrilegious, isn't it?
Mr. Teague Oh, don't worry about it. After all, it's not ancient tribal burial ground. It's just... people. Besides, we have done it before.
Dr. Lesh Well, I'm off. I'm taking these back to the lab along with the tapes. I'm going to have to display these, you know.
Steve Freeling Please, not on "60 Minutes".
Diane Freeling Or "That's Incredible!".
Diane Freeling Don't touch my baby!
Diane Freeling You bastard. She's just a baby. Help her. Help her. Can you hear what's happening? Help her.
Diane Freeling We were wondering if you had experienced any... disturbances?
Ben Tuthill What kind of disturbances?
Diane Freeling Oh, you know... dishes or furniture, moving around by themselves.
Dana Freeling I'll go check the kitchen!
Steve Freeling No! No, I'll do it! I'll check the kitchen, you check your room!
Steve Freeling Carol Anne!
Dana Freeling Carol Snne!
Diane Freeling Carol Anne! Sweetheart!
Steve Freeling Diane!
Diane Freeling Did you find her?
Steve Freeling No, I looked everywhere! This is crazy!
Diane Freeling Oh my! My God! She is in the swimming pool, the swimming pool, the swimming pool!
Robbie Freeling [destroying the clown] I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, I hate you, I hate you!
Marty There's been some ionization flux. I'd like to make sure it's not caused by humidity coming from structural leakage, but I'm not goin' up there to find out.
Ryan We have got much more than the paranormal episode taking place here.
Marty There's measurable physical science in this house that goes far beyond any of the creaking doors or cold spots I've ever experienced.
Dr. Lesh The voice source on television, where is it coming from?
Ryan The absence of a signal on the channel that is not receiving a broadcast means that it is free to receive a lot of noise from all sorts of things, like short waves.
Marty Solar disturbances, car ignition sparkings...
Ryan Outer space... or inner space. Yes, what if these people had an area of bi-location in their own living room? No, I mean: if that is the way out then maybe somewhere in this house, there's a way in.
Diane Freeling How is it?
Pool Worker #1 Great, Mrs. Freeling!
Diane Freeling Okay Bluto, give me my cup.
Pool Worker #1 You sure make good coffee!
Dana Freeling Mom! I'm going to dinner with Janice and Brian.
Diane Freeling Is your room all packed up?
Dana Freeling Everything but the bed!
Robbie Freeling The house is coming!
Diane Freeling Jesus, don't do that. You wanna see your mommy lying in a cigar box covered in licorice?
Mr. Teague How's that spot for a bay window?
Dr. Lesh Well, I'm off. I'm taking these back to the lab along with the tapes. I'm going to have to display these, you know.
Steve Freeling Please, not on "60 Minutes".
Diane Freeling Or "That's Incredible!"
Dr. Lesh I'm leaving Ryan here with you. Marty won't be coming back. I... I'm coming back. And I'll bring some help. Try not to worry.
Diane Freeling Mmmmm... smell that mimosa.
Steve Freeling Well you better cut a bouquet and take it with you, because we're not staying.
Carol Anne Freeling No more!
Steve Freeling Whoever might complain?
Mr. Teague Nobody's complained until now.
Steve Freeling You know we have a saying around here; "The grass grows greener on every side."
Carol Anne Freeling I want pepperoni pizza!
Carol Anne Freeling That burned!
Diane Freeling Sorry, baby, floor needed more wax.
Steve Freeling [skeleton hits the windshield] Oh, shit!
Dr. Lesh Hmm! Think we'll spend the night downstairs.
Dr. Lesh I feel like the proto-human coming out of the forest primeval and seeing the moon for the first time and throwing rocks at it.
Diane Freeling God, *help me!*
Robbie Freeling The storm is getting closer.
Steve Freeling I'm outta here! See ya early.
Robbie Freeling I'm outta here!
Diane Freeling You I can handle.
Robbie Freeling I got school!
Diane Freeling Breakfast first.
Robbie Freeling All right, I'll just flunk.
Diane Freeling The TV people?
Carol Anne Freeling Up there.
Diane Freeling Do you see them?
Carol Anne Freeling Uh uh... do you?
Diane Freeling Uh uh.
Jeff Shaw Open up! Ahh shit!
Diane Freeling Get away from my baby.
Carol Anne Freeling You promised pizza.
Steve Freeling No. I'll do it. Let me go.
Diane Freeling You can't go. You're the only one strong enough to hold the rope.
[last lines]
Robbie Freeling Faster! Faster!
Steve Freeling Don't look back!
Steve Freeling Listen to me, Jeff! No, I'm not kidding! I know, right? How can anybody sleep through a 6.5?
Ben Tuthill Mosquito ever suck on you, son?
Tuthills's Son I don't know, Dad.
Steve Freeling Get in the car, Dana.
Steve Freeling I hate Pizza Hut! Where's supper? I don't understand, Diane. What the hell's going on around here?
Diane Freeling Carol Anne? Listen to me! Do not go into the light! Stop where you are! Turn away from it! Don't even look at it!
Tangina Tell her to go to the light!
Diane Freeling No!
Neighbor Who the hell is this guy?
Steve Freeling So, what side of the rainbow are we working tonight, Dr. Lesh? Is this your Knott's Berry Farm solution?
Steve Freeling Honey, honey, honey. Honey, a three-meter board, it's like an air pocket, sweetheart. When you dive off, it's like free-falling, okay? You got to get your position now. These feet are positioning.
Diane Freeling Honey?
Steve Freeling Three meters!
Diane Freeling Honey, your diving days are over.
Steve Freeling We're talking Olympics, Diane. Okay?
Diane Freeling Oh, God, I love it when you talk dirty!
Diane Freeling You know, once I slept-walked four blocks. And I fell asleep in the back of this guy's car. He drove all the way to work before discovering me. Oh, God, I woke up, I started screaming. People came running from everywhere. They called the cops. The cops came. They took this poor dude downtown. My father...
Steve Freeling Big...
Diane Freeling Ed. Big Ed has me examined for like bruises and hickeys, you know, you name it. God, I was so embarrassed.
Steve Freeling Come on. Come on. Hop up. I'm the wind and you're the feather.
Robbie Freeling I don't like the tree, Dad.
Steve Freeling It's an old tree. It's been around here a long time. It was here before my company built the neighborhood.
Robbie Freeling I don't like its arms. It knows I live here, doesn't it?
Steve Freeling It knows everything about us. That's why I built the house next to it. So it could protect us. You and Carol Anne and Dana and your mom and me. It's a very wise old tree.
Robbie Freeling It looks at me. It knows I live here.
Steve Freeling Diane and I were just wondering... . This will sound strange coming from me... .
Ben Tuthill Doubt that.
Diane Freeling Now just stand, okay? Now, just be calm. Okay. Now reach back into our past when you used to have an open mind. Remember that? Okay. Just try to use that for the next couple of minutes. Okay?
Diane Freeling It's like there's this tickling, you know, right in here. And it starts to pull you. The tickling pulls you. All of a sudden it's like there's no air, except that you can breathe. And - and you're getting pulled along...
Steve Freeling I just read "Popular Mechanics". I got hobbies.
Diane Freeling Look at all of them.
Robbie Freeling Is that our house? Who are all those people?
Dr. Lesh They're so lonely. So alone.
Steve Freeling Good night, angel. Happy dreams, okay?
Steve Freeling Baby. Sweetheart. Sweetpea, it's Daddy. Come on, honey. Come on, pumpkin.
Robbie Freeling Good night, Mom.
Diane Freeling Good night, sweetie.
Robbie Freeling Good night, lady. Good night, Dad.
Steve Freeling Good night, Rob. I love you.
Robbie Freeling [looks at the TV] Good night, Carol Anne.
Tangina Tell her if she doesn't answer you, she's gonna get a spanking.
Steve Freeling Come on, I've never spanked the children.
Diane Freeling Honey, please, just tell her.
Steve Freeling Carol Anne? Answer your parents or you'll get a real spanking from both of us!
