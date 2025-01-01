Will CasterFor 130,000 years, our capacity to reason has remained unchanged. The combined intellect of the neuroscientists, mathematicians and... hackers... in this auditoirum pales in comparison to the most basic A.I. Once online, a sentient machine will quickly overcome the limits of biology. And in a short time, its analytic power will become greater than the collective intelligence of every person born in the history of the world. So imagine such an entity with a full range of human emotion. Even self-awareness. Some scientists refer to this as "the Singularity." I call it "Transcendence."
Audience MemberSo you want to create a god? Your own god?
WillThat's a very good question. Isn't that what man has always done?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max WatersI spent my life trying to reduce the brain to a series of electrical impulses. I failed. Human emotion, it can contain illogical conflict. Can love someone, and yet hate the things that they've done. Machine can't reconcile that.
Will CasterWe're not gonna fight them. We're gonna transcend them.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
WillLook at the sky. The clouds. We're healing the ecosystem. not harming it. Particles join the air, building themselves out of pollutant. Forests can be regrown. Water so pure, you can drink out of any river. This is your dream.
Will CasterMy wife has always been eager to change the world. But I'll just settle for understanding it first.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Max WatersThey say there's power in Boston. Some phone service in Denver. But things are far from what they were. Maybe it was all invevitable. An unavoidable collision between mankind and technology. The Internet was meant to make the world a smaller place. But it actually feels smaller without it. I knew Will and Evelyn Caster better than anyone. I knew their brillance. Their dedication to what they believed in. And to what they loved.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Max WatersHe created this garden for the same reason he did everything. So they could be together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max WatersThis thing is like any intelligence. It needs to grow, to advance. Right now it's settling somewhere it thinks it's safe from outside threats. Somewhere its massive appetite for power can be met. But it will want more than that. After a while survival won't be enough. It will expand, evolve, influence - perhaps the entire world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will CasterLook, I'll be long gone. And you, you will never be in the end of it if you don't try.
Max WatersI know. I'd like to think that I was smart enough to save you.
Will CasterDon't underestimate yourself. You're the third smartest person I know.
Joseph TaggerMy dear Evelyn... I don't know how to express the sadness I feel for your loss... for our loss. You must know that to Will... you were all that ever mattered. Your love and partnership was the kind the rest of us can only dream of. We lost a great mind, a great soul, but the spirit of this man will continue to inspire us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will Caster[to Evelyn Caster]Your heart is palpitating, perspiring. You're terrified of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Agent BuchananWe're all gonna need someone to blame when thing goes sideways.
Will CasterActually, it's still in its infancy. What you're seeing is just a small taste of what we'll achieve.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will CasterIt just doesn't make sense. They're afraid of technology because of it's threat to humanity. Yet, they don't flinch at taking a life. So, obviously, they're not big on logic; but, there's no shortage of irony.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Will CasterThe balance of oxytocin and serotonin in your system is unusual.