Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Cinderella Cinderella Movie Quotes

Cinderella Movie Quotes

Ella's Mother I have to tell you a secret that will see you through all the trials that life can offer. Have courage and be kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Goose Coachman I can't drive, I'm a goose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ella's Mother When there is kindness, there is goodness. When there is goodness, there is magic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother I'm your Hairy Dogfather... Oh! I mean, your Fairy Godmother.
[after Cinderella finds her outside and asks who she is]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [from trailer] Wouldn't you prefer to eat when all the work is done, Ella?
Cinderella Yes, stepmother.
Lady Tremaine You needn't call me that; Madam will do.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from TV spot and deleted scene]
Lady Tremaine What on earth have you been doing?
Cinderella Nothing, dreaming, that's all.
Lady Tremaine Well then, *wake up*!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming I have to see her again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Please.
Cinderella No, I shouldn't.
Prince Charming You should.
Cinderella I shouldn't.
Prince Charming You should.
Cinderella I shouldn't.
Prince Charming You should.
Cinderella I will!
Prince Charming May I?
Cinderella Please.
[giggles]
Cinderella Oh!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Mr. Lizard, I'm scared. I'm only a girl, not a princess.
Lizard Footman And I'm only a lizard, not a footman. Enjoy it while it lasts.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Fairy Godmother [narrating] And so Kit and Ella were married. And I can tell you, as her fairy godmother, that they were counted to be the fairest and kindest rulers the kingdom had known. And Ella continued to see the world not as it is, but as it could be, if only you believe in courage, and kindness, and occasionally, just a little bit...
[whispers]
Fairy Godmother of magic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain [to Cinderella] Miss. You are requested and required to present yourself to your king.
Lady Tremaine I forbid you to do this!
Captain And I forbid you to forbid her! Who are you to stop an officer of the king? Are you an empress? A saint? A deity?
Lady Tremaine I am her mother.
Cinderella [curtly] You have never been... and you never will be my mother.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [from trailer] It was my mother's old dress.
Lady Tremaine It would be an insult to take you to the palace dressed in these old rags.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain Madam, there is no other maiden in your house?
Lady Tremaine No!
Captain Then has your cat learned to sing?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [while she and Kit are dancing at the ball] They're all looking at you.
Prince Charming Believe me - they're all looking at you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [to Cinderella, after she, Drisella, and Anastasia tear Cinderella's mother's dress] Mark my words: you shall *not* go to the ball!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ella's Mother Do you still believe that they understand you?
Ella Don't they, Mother?
Ella's Mother Oh yes. I believe that animals listen and speak to us if we only have the ear for it. That's how we learn to look after them.
Ella Who looks after us?
Ella's Mother Fairy godmothers, of course.
Ella And do you believe in them?
Ella's Mother I believe in everything.
Ella Then I believe in everything, too!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [as they're heading to the palace balcony to greet their kingdom's people during their wedding] Are you ready?
Prince Charming For anything, so long as it's with you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [points at Ella's breakfast plate] Who's this for? Is there someone we've forgotten?
Cinderella [smiles] It's my place.
Lady Tremaine Oh, it seems too much to expect you to prepare breakfast, serve it and to sit with us. Wouldn't you prefer to eat when all the work is done, Ella? Or should I say, *Cinder*-Ella? Hmm?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Who are you?
Cinderella I am Cinderella. Your Majesty, I am no princess. I have no carriage, no parents, no dowry. I do not even know if that beautiful slipper will fit But, if it does--will you take me as I am? A good honest country girl who loves you?
Prince Charming Of course, I would. But only if you'll take me as I am, an apprentice still learning his trade. Please...
[Prince Charming invites Ella to sit on a nearby chair as the Grand Duke watches in fear, the Captain looks on with a smile as he places the slipper on Ella's foot. It fits perfectly! He takes Ella by the hand and is just about to kiss her when Drizella and Anastasia burst into the room]
Drizella [apologetically] Cinderella! Ella! My dear sister! I'm sorry, so very sorry.
[the two curtsy to Cinderella and the prince]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grand Duke I'm sure your father spoke to you about your behavior in the forest.
Prince Charming Is that any business of yours, Grand Duke?
Grand Duke Your business is my business, Your Royal Highness. It would not do to let the stag go free.
Prince Charming Just because it's what's done, doesn't mean it's what's should be done. Or something like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother I almost forgot. Remember, the magic will only last so long. With the last echo of the last bell, at the last stroke of midnight, the spell will be broken and all will return to what it was before.
Cinderella Midnight?
Fairy Godmother Midnight.
Cinderella That's more than enough time!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [sighs as she and Kit look at portraits of their parents in the gallery before going onto the balcony to greet their kingdom's people] They would have loved each other.
Prince Charming We must have a portrait of you painted.
Cinderella [giggles] Oh no, I do *hate* myself in paintings.
Prince Charming Be kind.
Cinderella [giggles again] And have courage.
Prince Charming And all will be well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [to Lady Tremaine] I forgive you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine I daresay no one in the kingdom will outshine my daughters.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [after Lady Tremaine shatters her glass slipper on the wall; horrified and angry] Why? Why are you so *cruel*? I don't understand it. I've tried to be kind to you.
Lady Tremaine You? Kind to me?
Cinderella Yes. And though *no one* deserves to be treated as you have treated me. Why do you do it? WHY?
Lady Tremaine Why? Because YOU are *young*, and *innocent*, and *good*, and I...
[she furiously turns to leave, locking Cinderella in her room]
Cinderella No! No!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Now off you go... for you *shall* go to the ball.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the King is dying]
Prince Charming Father, don't go.
King I must.
[pause]
King You needn't be alone. Take a bride. The Princess Chelina. What if I commanded you to do so?
Prince Charming I love and respect you, but I will not. I believe that we need not look outside of our borders for strength or guidance. What we need is right before us, and we need only have courage and be kind to see it.
King Just so. You've become your own man. Good. And perhaps, in the little time left to me, I can become the father you deserve. You must not marry for advantage. You must marry for love. Find that girl. Find her. The one they're all talking about. The forgetful one...
Prince Charming Who loses her shoes.
King [laughs] Loses her shoes...
[the Prince laughs, and cries too]
King Be cheerful, boy.
Prince Charming Thank you, Father.
King I love you, Kit.
Prince Charming I love you, Father.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Fairy godmother?
Fairy Godmother Yes, what?
Cinderella My dress, I can't go in this dress. Can you mend it?
Fairy Godmother Mend it? No-no, I'll turn it into something new.
Cinderella Oh no, please, don't. This was my mother's, and... and I'd like to wear it when I go to the palace. It's almost like - taking her with me.
Fairy Godmother I understand. But I don't think she'd mind if I - gee it up a bit? Wouldn't mind a nice blue?
Cinderella [whispering] No.
[Using her magic wand, the Fairy Godmother turns Cinderella's torn pink dress into a dazzling blue ballgown]
Fairy Godmother [smiles in satisfaction] There!
Cinderella [also smiles] It's beautiful! She'd love it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [crying after Lady Tremaine, Drizella, and Anastasia tear up her mother's dress and leave for the ball without her] I'm sorry, mother. I'm sorry. I know I said I'd have courage but I don't. Not anymore. I don't believe anymore!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [holding the glass slipper] Are you looking for this? There must be quite a story to go with it. Won't you tell me? Hm? Very well, I shall tell you a story. Once upon a time, there was a *beautiful* young girl who married for love. And she had two loving daughters. All was well. But, one day, her husband, the light of her life, died. The next time, she married for the sake of her daughters. But that man, too, was taken from her. And she was doomed to look every day upon his beloved child. She had hoped to marry off one of her beautiful, stupid daughters to the prince. But his head was turned by a girl with glass slippers. And so, I lived unhappily ever after. My story would appear to be ended.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine Now, here is how you will pay me, if you are to have what you desire. No one will believe you, a dirty servant girl without a family, if you lay claim to the Prince's heart. But with a respectable gentlewoman to put you forward, you will not be ignored. When you are married, you will make *me* the head of the royal household. Anastasia and Drizella we will pair off with wealthy lords, and *I* shall manage that boy.
Cinderella But he's not a boy.
Lady Tremaine And who are you? How would *you* rule a kingdom? Best to leave it to me; that way we all get what we want.
Cinderella No.
Lady Tremaine No?
Cinderella I was not able to protect my father from you, but I will protect the prince *and* the kingdom, no matter what becomes of me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine How charming, how perfectly charming.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [narrating as Ella and Kit leave Ella's house as Lady Tremaine watches them from the stairwell with a disapproving look on her face] Forgiven or not, Cinderella's stepmother and her daughters would soon leave with the Grand Duke, and never set foot in the kingdom again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Anastasia is struggling to put on the glass slipper, which is far too small for her foot]
Anastasia [prolonged, unlady-like grunt] *IT FITS ME!*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella But... *All* the ladies in the land are invited, by order of the king.
Lady Tremaine It is the *king* I'm thinking of. It would be an insult to the royal personage to take you to the palace dressed in these old rags.
Cinderella [appalled] Rags? This was my mother's.
Lady Tremaine [Tremaine inches closer to Ella] Oh... Sorry to have to tell you, but your mother's taste was questionable. This *thing* is so old-fashioned, it's practically falling to pieces.
[Tremaine tugs harshly the sleeve of Ella's dress causing the sleeve to rip completely]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Princess Chelina of Zaragosa You're as handsome as your picture, and your little kingdom is charming.
Prince Charming I hope you don't find our kingdom too confining.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Please don't let them hurt him.
Prince Charming But we're hunting, you see. It's what's done.
Cinderella Just because it's what's done doesn't mean it's what should be done!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Why are you crying?
Cinderella Oh, it's nothing.
Fairy Godmother Nothing? Nothing. What is a bowl of milk? Nothing. But kindness makes it everything.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [after the greenhouse and pumpkin finish transforming into a golden carriage] There! One carriage!
Cinderella [with a transfixed smile] You really *are* my fairy godmother!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [making her entrance at the ball] Mr. Kit.
Prince Charming It's you, isn't it?
Cinderella Just so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [narrating] Ella's great comfort were the letters that Father would send from his travels. The weeks away lengthened to months, but every day would bring his thoughts from some distant part. Until late one afternoon...
Cinderella [answering the front door] Farmer John?
Farmer Miss Ella. It's your father, miss. He took ill on the road. He's passed on, miss. He's gone. To the end, he spoke only of you, miss. And your mother. I was to give you this.
[he gives her a thin tree branch]
Anastasia But what about my lace?
Drizella My parasol?
Lady Tremaine Can't you see? None of that matters. We're ruined. How will we live?
Cinderella [crying, turning back to Farmer John] Thank you. It must have been very difficult for you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [narrating, after Ella's father dies] How indeed to live. Economies had to be taken. Ella's stepmother dismissed the household. Her stepmother and stepsisters ever misused her. And by and by they considered Ella less a sister than a servant. And so Ella was left to do all the work. This was a good thing, for it distracted her from her grief. At least that was what her stepmother said. And she and her two daughters were more than happy to provide Ella with lots and lots of distraction. In their defense, they did share with her the very food they ate, or rather, the scraps from their table. She had little in the way of friends. Well, her friends were very little.
Cinderella [seeing Gus-Gus and his fellow mice] There you are. Have dinner with me, won't you?
Fairy Godmother But those friends she had, she treated with an open heart and an open hand.
Cinderella [setting up a overturned teacup and mini-doily] Your table.
Fairy Godmother Sometimes, by the end of the day, the drafty attic was too cold to spend the night in, so she lay by the dying embers of the hearth to keep warm.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [Captain and Lady Tramaine walking into Cinderella's room] There, see? I told you there is no one of any importance.
Captain [to Lady Tremaine] We'll see about that.
[to Cinderella]
Captain Miss, you are requested and required to present yourself to your king.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [skeptical of the Fairy Godmother's claim of her identity] You can't be.
Fairy Godmother Why not?
Cinderella They don't exist. They're just made up for children.
Fairy Godmother Didn't your own mother believe in them? Don't say no, 'cause I heard her.
Cinderella You heard her?
Fairy Godmother Oh, fiddle-faddle, fiddle-faddle. Right! First things first. Let me slip into something more comfortable.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain [getting the best of Kit while fencing] Wake up, Your Royal Highness. You're in a daze.
Prince Charming Oh, sorry.
Captain You've been off since the hunt.
Prince Charming It's that wonderful girl. I can't stop thinking about her.
Captain Well, there are plenty of girls.
Prince Charming But her spirit, her goodness...
Captain You don't suppose she has a sister, do you?
Prince Charming I don't know. I don't know anything about her.
Captain Perhaps your mystery girl may come to the ball. That is why you threw the doors open, is it not?
Prince Charming Captain. It was for the benefit of the people.
Captain Of course. How shall of me.
Prince Charming And if she comes, then what?
Captain Then you will tell her you're a prince. And a prince may take whichever bride he wishes.
Prince Charming Ha!
Captain Ha?
Prince Charming Yes, "ha". You know my father and the Grand Duke will only have me marry a princess.
Captain Well, if this girl from the forest is as charming as you say, they may change their minds.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella What's wrong?
Prince Charming When I go back, they will try to pair me off with a lady of their choosing. I'm expected to marry for advantage.
Cinderella Oh. Well, whose advantage?
Prince Charming That is a good question.
Cinderella Well, surely you have a right to your own heart.
Prince Charming And I must weigh that against the king's wishes. He's a wise ruler and a loving father.
Cinderella Well, perhaps he'll change his mind.
Prince Charming I fear he hasn't much time to do so.
Cinderella Poor Kit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [listening to Drizella play the piano and sing off-key] Do shut up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ella's Father What would you like me to bring you home from abroad? You know, your sisters... uh, stepsisters, have asked for parasols and lace. What... what will you have?
Cinderella Bring me the first branch your shoulder brushes on your journey.
Ella's Father That's a curious request.
Cinderella Well, you'll have to take it with you on your way and think of me when you look at it. And when you bring it back, it means that you'll be with it. And that's what I really want. For you to come back. No matter what.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ella's Father Ella, while I'm away, I want you to be good to your stepmother and stepsisters, even though they may be... trying at times.
Cinderella I promise.
Ella's Father Thank you. I always leave a part of me behind, Ella. Remember that. A-And-And your... your mother's here, too, though-though you see her not. She's the very heart of this place. And that's why we must cherish this house, always, for her.
Cinderella I miss her. Do you?
Ella's Father Very much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Miss, what do they call you?
Cinderella Never mind what they call me.
Prince Charming You shouldn't be this deep in the forest alone.
Cinderella I'm not alone. I'm with you, Mr... what do they call you?
Prince Charming You don't know who I am? That is... they call me Kit. Well, my father does, when he's in a good mood.
Cinderella And... where do you live, Mr. Kit?
Prince Charming At the palace. My father's teaching me his trade.
Cinderella You're an apprentice?
Prince Charming Of a sort.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [narrating] Perhaps it was just as well that Ella's stepsisters were cruel. For had she not run to the forest, she might never have met the prince.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Well, how is he?
King's Doctor Your Majesty...
King Never mind. If it takes that long to work out a way to say it, I already know.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Would you like a tour of the house?
Drizella What did she say?
Anastasia She wants to show us around her farmhouse. She's proud of it, I think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [to Ella, after she finally stood up to her] Just remember who you are, you wretch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Grand Duke [holding the heel of the broken glass slipper] May I ask where you got this?
Lady Tremaine From a ragged servant girl in my household.
Grand Duke The mystery princess is a commoner.
Lady Tremaine You could imagine when I discovered her subterfuge how horrified I was.
Grand Duke You told no one else?
Lady Tremaine Not even my own daughters. No one need ever know the truth.
Grand Duke You've spared the kingdom a great deal of embarrassment.
Lady Tremaine And I should like to keep it that way.
Grand Duke Are you threatening me?
Lady Tremaine Yes.
Grand Duke So, what do you want?
Lady Tremaine I should like to be a countess. And I require advantageous marriages for my two daughters.
Grand Duke Done. And the girl?
Lady Tremaine Oh. Do with her what you will. She's nothing to me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella You've nearly frightened the life out of him.
Prince Charming Who?
Cinderella The stag. What's he ever done to you that you should chase him about?
Prince Charming I must confess I've never meet him before. He is a friend of yours?
Cinderella An acquaintance. We met just now. I looked into his eyes, and he looked into mine, and i just felt he had a great deal left to do with his life. That's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella So, you're the prince.
Prince Charming Well, not "the prince", exactly. There are plenty of princes in the world. I'm only *a* prince.
Cinderella But your name's not really Kit.
Prince Charming Oh, certainly it is, and my father still calls me that, when he's especially un-peeved at me.
Cinderella But you're no apprentice.
Prince Charming I am. An apprentice monarch. Still learning my trade.
Cinderella Oh, gosh!
Prince Charming Look, please forgive me. I thought you might treat me differently if you knew. I mistook you for a good, honest country girl, and now I see you didn't want to overawe a plain soldier.
Cinderella Little chance of that.
Prince Charming No more surprises?
Cinderella No more surprises.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother What we need is something that sort of says "coach".
Cinderella Um... oh, that trough?
Fairy Godmother Doesn't really say "coach." No. No, no, I'm liking fruit and veg. Do you grow watermelons?
Cinderella No.
Fairy Godmother Cantaloupe?
Cinderella I don't even know what that is.
Fairy Godmother Artichoke? Kumquat? Beef tomato?
Cinderella But we do have pumpkins.
Fairy Godmother Ah. Pumpkins? This'll be a first for me. Always interesting. I don't usually work with squashes, too mushy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Won't you tell me who you really are?
Cinderella If I do, I think everything might be different.
Prince Charming I don't understand. Can you at least tell me your name?
Cinderella My name is...
[clock bells chime]
Cinderella I have to leave. It's hard to explain. Lizards and pumpkins, and things.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anastasia You look cheerful.
Drizella And wet.
Cinderella Uh, I took a walk in the rain to cheer myself up.
Drizella Typical.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Now, I don't mean to hurry you, but you really haven't got long, Ella.
Cinderella How do you know me? Who are you?
Fairy Godmother Who am I? I should think you'd have worked that one out.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Is that you?
Prince Charming I hate myself in paintings. Don't you?
Cinderella No one's ever painted my portrait.
Prince Charming No? Well, they should.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drizella We did not communicate through mere words. Our souls met.
Anastasia Precisely. My soul and the prince's soul. Your soul was over by the banquet tables.
Drizella You didn't see him dance with me.
Lady Tremaine Dance with you? He didn't even speak to you.
Anastasia It was not our fault, Mother. It was that girl.
Drizella The mystery princess.
Cinderella Mystery princess? My, what a charming notion.
Lady Tremaine Ugh, she was no princess. She was a preening interloper who made a spectacle of herself.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother [narrating, as Drizella and Anastasia fight over, and break a tiara] Not for the first time, Ella actually felt pity for these two schemers, who could be every bit as ugly within as they were fair without.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Phineus Master Phineus, master of the paintbrush, patiently awaits.
King Make him look marriageable, Master Phineus. We must attract a suitable bride, even if he won't listen to a word I say.
Master Phineus I shall endeavor to please, Your Majesty. But I can't work miracles.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine [after Ella hears the announcement of the ball] Having delivered your news, why are you still here? You must return to town right away and tell that seamstress to run us up three fine ballgowns.
Cinderella Three? That's very thoughtful of you.
Lady Tremaine What do you mean?
Cinderella To think of me.
Lady Tremaine Think of you?
Drizella Mummy, she believes the other dress is for her. Poor slow, little Cinders. How embarrassing.
Lady Tremaine [laughing] You're too ambitious for your own good.
Cinderella Oh, no. I only want to see my friend.
Lady Tremaine Let me be very clear. One gown for Anastasia, one for Drizella, and one for me!
[she says something in French]
Anastasia She doesn't know what that means.
Lady Tremaine [Ella responds in French] Good. Right. That's settled, then. Now go! Every girl in the kingdom will be chasing the prince. You must get there first before the seamstress is drowning in work!
Anastasia [following behind] Tell me what she said, Drizella.
Drizella I speak French, not Italian!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain People are saying she's a princess. Our prince seems quite taken with her.
Grand Duke She went straight for him. You have to appreciate her efficiency.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine A vulgar, young hussy marched into the ball, unaccompanied, if you will, and to the horror of everyone, threw herself at the prince.
Anastasia And he actually danced with the ugly thing.
Cinderella Yes?
Drizella Yes. It was pity. He was too polite to send her packing in front of everyone, you see. But not wanting to expose us to the presumptuous wench any further, he took he apart.
Anastasia And told her off. But she refused to leave and the palace guards chased her from the party! I pity the prince. Such bad taste.
Drizella They belong with each other.
Lady Tremaine Well, it's no matter, girls. The ball was a mere diversion. The prince is not free to marry for love. He's promised to the Princess Chelina of Zaragoza. The Grand Duke told me himself.
Drizella It's so very unfair.
Lady Tremaine Yes. The way of the world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anastasia A vision, sister.
Drizella Likewise.
Anastasia We must compete for the prince's hand. But let it not mean we harbor dark thoughts against each other.
Drizella Of course not, dear sister. I wouldn't dream of poisoning you before we leave for the ball.
Anastasia Oh, nor I of pushing you from a moving carriage on the way there.
Drizella Or I of dashing your brains out on the palace steps as we arrive. We are sisters, after all.
Anastasia And blood is so much thicker than water.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King You sound as if you're the first fellow ever to meet a pretty girl.
Prince Charming She wasn't a "pretty girl." Well, she was a pretty girl, but there was so much more to her.
King How much more? You've only met her once. How could you know anything about her?
Prince Charming You told me you knew right away when you met Mother.
King Yeah, that's different. Your mother was a princess.
Prince Charming You would have loved her anyway.
King I would never have seen her, because it wouldn't have been appropriate. And my father would have told me what I'm telling you, and I would have listened.
Prince Charming No, you wouldn't.
King Yes, I would.
Prince Charming No, you wouldn't.
King I would.
Prince Charming You wouldn't.
King You're right.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Anastasia Prince Charming, you're so naughty!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Slipper Lady Well, I'll give it a go. Right. I say. Where do you want me? Oh! Up! Up I go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella I was not able to protect my father from you, but I will protect the prince and the kingdom - no matter what becomes of me.
Lady Tremaine Well, *that* is a mistake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Time passed, and pain turned to memory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming My Queen
Cinderella My Kit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella [singing] When I am king, dilly, dilly, You shall be queen, Lavender's green, dilly, dilly, Lavender's blue, If you love me, dilly, dilly, I will love you, Let the birds sing, dilly, dilly...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Goosey, go!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Fairy Godmother Once upon a time, there was a girl called Ella. And she saw the world not always as it was, but as perhaps it could be, with just a little bit of magic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine You did not say your daughter was so beautiful.
Ella's Father Oh, she takes after her...
[hesitates]
Lady Tremaine Her mother. Just so.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella You're worried about telling me. But you mustn't be. Not if it will lead to your happiness.
Ella's Father Yes. Happiness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine Ella, dear. Now, now. Mustn't blub.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella I do love a happy ending, don't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella What do you think you're up to, Lucifer? Jacqueline is my guest and the eating of guests is not allowed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming If I must marry, could I not wed, say, a good, honest country girl?
Grand Duke How many Divisions will this "good, honest country girl" provide us? How will she make the kingdom stronger? We are a small kingdom amongst great states, Your Royal Highness. And it's a dangerous world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Way of all flesh, boy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Is that what you meant to do?
Fairy Godmother Do you think that's what I meant to do?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Stop that blooming coach!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella I just - I just thought, if it - If it does get much bigger...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine Ella, what's that on your face?
Cinderella Madam?
Anastasia It's ash from the fireplace.
Lady Tremaine Do clean yourself up.
Anastasia You'll get cinders in our tea.
Drizella I've got a new name for her! Cinderwench.
Anastasia I couldn't bear to look so dirty. Oh, Dirty Ella.
Drizella Cinder-ella! That's what we'll call you.
Lady Tremaine Oh, girls, you're too clever.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King Come. We shall be late. And punctuality is the...
King King, Prince Charming: Politeness of princes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine Wouldn't you prefer to eat when all the work is done, Ella? Or should I say, *Cinder*ella?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella What will he be like, I wonder?
Anastasia What does it matter what he's like? He's rich beyond reason.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drizella I shall trick him into loving me. See if I don't!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Captain I wouldn't mind a bit of a jolly.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Master Phineus I'm so sorry. Naughty paint, naughty brush.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming Ha!
Captain Ha?
Prince Charming Yes, "ha"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Drizella All men are fools, that's what Mama says. The sooner you learn that, the better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Oh, for heaven's sake. Let's just go for it. Ah. Well, something's definitely happening.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ella's Mother You have more kindness in your little finger than most people possess in their whole body. And it has power, more than you know. And magic.
Ella Magic?
Ella's Mother Truly. Have courage and be kind, my darling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother You see, the trick is... Actually, I've forgotten what the trick is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Let's do it here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Charming If I may, that is, it would give me the greatest pleasure, if you would do me the honor of letting me lead you through this - the first...
Cinderella Dance?
Prince Charming Yes, dance. That's it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
King A princess. It's a princess or nothing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella It really was like a dream. Better than a dream.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Sorrow can come to any kingdom, no matter how happy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Hurry! Hurry, please, Mr. Goose!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lady Tremaine Concentrate! You must turn the prince's head, you fools! Now, get out there!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella Hurry, Mr. Goose!
Goose Coachman Come on!
Cinderella Be careful, Mr. Goose! Oh, my goodness!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cinderella It was given to me.
Lady Tremaine Given to you? Given to you? Nothing is ever given. For everything, we must pay and pay.
Cinderella No, that's not true. Kindness is free. Love is free.
Lady Tremaine Love is not free.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother Hello, lovely Mr. Lizard. Bibbidi-bobbidi-boo!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fairy Godmother This is perhaps the greatest risk that any of us will take. To be seen as we truly are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
Doktor Dinozavrov
Doktor Dinozavrov
2025, Russia, Animation
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
The Exit 8
The Exit 8
2025, Japan, Adventure, Horror, Detective
Semeynyy prizrak
Semeynyy prizrak
2025, Russia, Comedy, Sci-Fi
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Identifikaciya
Identifikaciya
2025, Russia, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes
2023, USA, Action, Adventure, Drama
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more