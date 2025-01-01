Prince Charming Who are you?

Cinderella I am Cinderella. Your Majesty, I am no princess. I have no carriage, no parents, no dowry. I do not even know if that beautiful slipper will fit But, if it does--will you take me as I am? A good honest country girl who loves you?

Prince Charming Of course, I would. But only if you'll take me as I am, an apprentice still learning his trade. Please...

[Prince Charming invites Ella to sit on a nearby chair as the Grand Duke watches in fear, the Captain looks on with a smile as he places the slipper on Ella's foot. It fits perfectly! He takes Ella by the hand and is just about to kiss her when Drizella and Anastasia burst into the room]

Drizella [apologetically] Cinderella! Ella! My dear sister! I'm sorry, so very sorry.