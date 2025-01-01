CinderellaMr. Lizard, I'm scared. I'm only a girl, not a princess.
Lizard FootmanAnd I'm only a lizard, not a footman. Enjoy it while it lasts.
[last lines]
Fairy Godmother[narrating]And so Kit and Ella were married. And I can tell you, as her fairy godmother, that they were counted to be the fairest and kindest rulers the kingdom had known. And Ella continued to see the world not as it is, but as it could be, if only you believe in courage, and kindness, and occasionally, just a little bit...
CinderellaI am Cinderella. Your Majesty, I am no princess. I have no carriage, no parents, no dowry. I do not even know if that beautiful slipper will fit But, if it does--will you take me as I am? A good honest country girl who loves you?
Prince CharmingOf course, I would. But only if you'll take me as I am, an apprentice still learning his trade. Please...
[Prince Charming invites Ella to sit on a nearby chair as the Grand Duke watches in fear, the Captain looks on with a smile as he places the slipper on Ella's foot. It fits perfectly! He takes Ella by the hand and is just about to kiss her when Drizella and Anastasia burst into the room]
Drizella[apologetically]Cinderella! Ella! My dear sister! I'm sorry, so very sorry.
[the two curtsy to Cinderella and the prince]
Grand DukeI'm sure your father spoke to you about your behavior in the forest.
Grand DukeYour business is my business, Your Royal Highness. It would not do to let the stag go free.
Prince CharmingJust because it's what's done, doesn't mean it's what's should be done. Or something like that.
Fairy GodmotherI almost forgot. Remember, the magic will only last so long. With the last echo of the last bell, at the last stroke of midnight, the spell will be broken and all will return to what it was before.
KingYou needn't be alone. Take a bride. The Princess Chelina. What if I commanded you to do so?
Prince CharmingI love and respect you, but I will not. I believe that we need not look outside of our borders for strength or guidance. What we need is right before us, and we need only have courage and be kind to see it.
KingJust so. You've become your own man. Good. And perhaps, in the little time left to me, I can become the father you deserve. You must not marry for advantage. You must marry for love. Find that girl. Find her. The one they're all talking about. The forgetful one...
Cinderella[also smiles]It's beautiful! She'd love it!
Cinderella[crying after Lady Tremaine, Drizella, and Anastasia tear up her mother's dress and leave for the ball without her]I'm sorry, mother. I'm sorry. I know I said I'd have courage but I don't. Not anymore. I don't believe anymore!
Lady Tremaine[holding the glass slipper]Are you looking for this? There must be quite a story to go with it. Won't you tell me? Hm? Very well, I shall tell you a story. Once upon a time, there was a *beautiful* young girl who married for love. And she had two loving daughters. All was well. But, one day, her husband, the light of her life, died. The next time, she married for the sake of her daughters. But that man, too, was taken from her. And she was doomed to look every day upon his beloved child. She had hoped to marry off one of her beautiful, stupid daughters to the prince. But his head was turned by a girl with glass slippers. And so, I lived unhappily ever after. My story would appear to be ended.
Lady TremaineNow, here is how you will pay me, if you are to have what you desire. No one will believe you, a dirty servant girl without a family, if you lay claim to the Prince's heart. But with a respectable gentlewoman to put you forward, you will not be ignored. When you are married, you will make *me* the head of the royal household. Anastasia and Drizella we will pair off with wealthy lords, and *I* shall manage that boy.
Fairy Godmother[narrating as Ella and Kit leave Ella's house as Lady Tremaine watches them from the stairwell with a disapproving look on her face]Forgiven or not, Cinderella's stepmother and her daughters would soon leave with the Grand Duke, and never set foot in the kingdom again.
[Anastasia is struggling to put on the glass slipper, which is far too small for her foot]
Fairy Godmother[narrating]Ella's great comfort were the letters that Father would send from his travels. The weeks away lengthened to months, but every day would bring his thoughts from some distant part. Until late one afternoon...
Lady TremaineCan't you see? None of that matters. We're ruined. How will we live?
Cinderella[crying, turning back to Farmer John]Thank you. It must have been very difficult for you.
Fairy Godmother[narrating, after Ella's father dies]How indeed to live. Economies had to be taken. Ella's stepmother dismissed the household. Her stepmother and stepsisters ever misused her. And by and by they considered Ella less a sister than a servant. And so Ella was left to do all the work. This was a good thing, for it distracted her from her grief. At least that was what her stepmother said. And she and her two daughters were more than happy to provide Ella with lots and lots of distraction. In their defense, they did share with her the very food they ate, or rather, the scraps from their table. She had little in the way of friends. Well, her friends were very little.
Cinderella[seeing Gus-Gus and his fellow mice]There you are. Have dinner with me, won't you?
Fairy GodmotherBut those friends she had, she treated with an open heart and an open hand.
Cinderella[setting up a overturned teacup and mini-doily]Your table.
Fairy GodmotherSometimes, by the end of the day, the drafty attic was too cold to spend the night in, so she lay by the dying embers of the hearth to keep warm.
Lady Tremaine[Captain and Lady Tramaine walking into Cinderella's room]There, see? I told you there is no one of any importance.
CinderellaWell, you'll have to take it with you on your way and think of me when you look at it. And when you bring it back, it means that you'll be with it. And that's what I really want. For you to come back. No matter what.
Ella's FatherElla, while I'm away, I want you to be good to your stepmother and stepsisters, even though they may be... trying at times.
Ella's FatherThank you. I always leave a part of me behind, Ella. Remember that. A-And-And your... your mother's here, too, though-though you see her not. She's the very heart of this place. And that's why we must cherish this house, always, for her.
CinderellaMystery princess? My, what a charming notion.
Lady TremaineUgh, she was no princess. She was a preening interloper who made a spectacle of herself.
Fairy Godmother[narrating, as Drizella and Anastasia fight over, and break a tiara]Not for the first time, Ella actually felt pity for these two schemers, who could be every bit as ugly within as they were fair without.
Master PhineusMaster Phineus, master of the paintbrush, patiently awaits.
KingMake him look marriageable, Master Phineus. We must attract a suitable bride, even if he won't listen to a word I say.
Master PhineusI shall endeavor to please, Your Majesty. But I can't work miracles.
Lady Tremaine[after Ella hears the announcement of the ball]Having delivered your news, why are you still here? You must return to town right away and tell that seamstress to run us up three fine ballgowns.
Lady Tremaine[Ella responds in French]Good. Right. That's settled, then. Now go! Every girl in the kingdom will be chasing the prince. You must get there first before the seamstress is drowning in work!
Anastasia[following behind]Tell me what she said, Drizella.
CinderellaWhat do you think you're up to, Lucifer? Jacqueline is my guest and the eating of guests is not allowed.
Prince CharmingIf I must marry, could I not wed, say, a good, honest country girl?
Grand DukeHow many Divisions will this "good, honest country girl" provide us? How will she make the kingdom stronger? We are a small kingdom amongst great states, Your Royal Highness. And it's a dangerous world.