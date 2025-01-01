Menu
Before Midnight Movie Quotes

Natalia Like sunlight, sunset, we appear, we disappear. We are so important to some, but we are just passing through.
Jesse If you want love, then this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect but it's real.
Jesse I love the way you sing. I fucked up my whole life because of the way you sing. Alright? And if you put one-eighth of the amount of time that you put into bitching into playing scales, you'd be like Django Reinhardt.
Jesse I am giving you my whole life ok? I got nothing larger to give, I'm not giving it to anybody else. If you're looking for permission to disqualify me, I'm not gonna give it to you. Ok? I love you. And I'm not in conflict about it. Okay? But if what you want is like a laundry list of all the things that piss me off, I can give it to you.
Celine Yeah, I want to hear.
Jesse Okay well, number 1, you're fucking nuts! You are. Good luck! Find somebody else to put up with your shit for more than like 6 months okay? But I, accept the whole package, the crazy and the brilliant. I know you're not gonna change and I don't want you to. It's called accepting you for being you.
Jesse You're just like the little girls and everybody else. You wanna live inside some fairy tale. I'm just trying to make things better. I tell you that I love you unconditionally, I tell you that you're beautiful, I tell you that your ass looks great when you're 80. I try to make you laugh.
Celine Ok.
Jesse All right, I put up with plenty of your shit. And if you think I'm just some dog who's gonna keep coming back, then you're wrong. But if you want true love, then this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect, but it's real. And if you can't see it, then you're blind, all right, and I give up.
Celine Still there. Still there. Still there. Gone.
[last lines]
Celine Well, it must have been one hell of a night we're about to have.
Celine I feel close to you.
Jesse Yeah?
Celine But sometimes, I don't know? I feel like you're breathing helium and I'm breathing oxygen.
Jesse [high pitched voice] What makes you say that?
Celine One of the perks of being over 35 is that you don't get raped as much.
Jesse You are the fucking mayor of Crazytown, do you know that? You are!
Celine You like to have sex, the exact same way, evvvvvvery time.
Jesse When you got it, you got it.
Celine Kissy kissy, titty titty, pussy
[snore]
Jesse I'm a man of simple pleasures.
Celine You know what? The only time I get to think now is when I take a shit at the office. I'm starting to associate thoughts with the smell of shit.
Jesse Ha ha. That is a good line. I gonna use that in a book some day.
Celine I'm sure you will. And that'll be the best line in the book.
Celine Now I know why Sylvia Plath put her head in a toaster!
Jesse It was an oven.
Celine ...we don't have to spend our lives comparing ourselves to Martin Luther King, Gandhi, Tolstoy...
Jesse What about Joan of Arc, right, she was a teenager and she saved France, so...
Celine Who wants to be Joan of Arc? Forget France, she was burnt at the stake and a virgin, okay. Nothing I aspired to. What a great achievement.
Jesse [His dad texted him that his grandmother died] Anyway, so I called my dad, right, after I got the text, just, you know to tell him I was sorry but I think I got screwed up at some point said... Hey dad you're an orphan now. I don't think it was funny. Not funny at all.
Jesse You have to be a little deluded to stay motivated.
Achilleas I have a friend who's a nurse, and she works with coma patients. When a woman wakes up the first thing she does is ask how her friends and family are doing. With the men, they all look down to make sure their dick is still there.
Celine Okay, Jesse, can you stop this stupid game? We're not in one of your stories. Okay? Did you hear what I said to you back in the room? Did you hear me?
Jesse Yes, I heard you - that you don't love me anymore. I figured you didn't mean it but if you did, then fuck it. You know something? You're just like the little girls and everybody else - you want to live in some fairy tale. I'm just trying to make things better here. I tell you I love you unconditionally, I tell you that you're beautiful, I tell you that your ass looks great when you're 80. I'm trying to make you laugh. I put up with plenty of your shit, and if you think I'm just some dog who's gonna keep coming back then, you're wrong. But if you want true love - this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect, but it's real. And if you can't see it, then you're blind, alright? I give up.
Celine If I'm not around you'll find it easier to fuck your cousins, that's what you do in your Country, right?
Celine It's true, I read it.
Celine So tell me about this Time Machine. How does it work?
Jesse You set me up to fail!
Jesse I was trying to make you laugh!
Celine [Dreaming] And then I have an Orgasm and wake up.
Jesse I know just how your French Ass works!
