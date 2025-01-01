NataliaLike sunlight, sunset, we appear, we disappear. We are so important to some, but we are just passing through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesseIf you want love, then this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect but it's real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesseI love the way you sing. I fucked up my whole life because of the way you sing. Alright? And if you put one-eighth of the amount of time that you put into bitching into playing scales, you'd be like Django Reinhardt.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesseI am giving you my whole life ok? I got nothing larger to give, I'm not giving it to anybody else. If you're looking for permission to disqualify me, I'm not gonna give it to you. Ok? I love you. And I'm not in conflict about it. Okay? But if what you want is like a laundry list of all the things that piss me off, I can give it to you.
JesseOkay well, number 1, you're fucking nuts! You are. Good luck! Find somebody else to put up with your shit for more than like 6 months okay? But I, accept the whole package, the crazy and the brilliant. I know you're not gonna change and I don't want you to. It's called accepting you for being you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesseYou're just like the little girls and everybody else. You wanna live inside some fairy tale. I'm just trying to make things better. I tell you that I love you unconditionally, I tell you that you're beautiful, I tell you that your ass looks great when you're 80. I try to make you laugh.
JesseAll right, I put up with plenty of your shit. And if you think I'm just some dog who's gonna keep coming back, then you're wrong. But if you want true love, then this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect, but it's real. And if you can't see it, then you're blind, all right, and I give up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CelineStill there. Still there. Still there. Gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
CelineWell, it must have been one hell of a night we're about to have.
NinaLike sunlight, sunset, we appear, we disappear. We are so important to some, but we are just passing through.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Celine...we don't have to spend our lives comparing ourselves to Martin Luther King, Gandhi, Tolstoy...
JesseWhat about Joan of Arc, right, she was a teenager and she saved France, so...
CelineWho wants to be Joan of Arc? Forget France, she was burnt at the stake and a virgin, okay. Nothing I aspired to. What a great achievement.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jesse[His dad texted him that his grandmother died]Anyway, so I called my dad, right, after I got the text, just, you know to tell him I was sorry but I think I got screwed up at some point said... Hey dad you're an orphan now. I don't think it was funny. Not funny at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JesseYou have to be a little deluded to stay motivated.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AchilleasI have a friend who's a nurse, and she works with coma patients. When a woman wakes up the first thing she does is ask how her friends and family are doing. With the men, they all look down to make sure their dick is still there.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CelineOkay, Jesse, can you stop this stupid game? We're not in one of your stories. Okay? Did you hear what I said to you back in the room? Did you hear me?
JesseYes, I heard you - that you don't love me anymore. I figured you didn't mean it but if you did, then fuck it. You know something? You're just like the little girls and everybody else - you want to live in some fairy tale. I'm just trying to make things better here. I tell you I love you unconditionally, I tell you that you're beautiful, I tell you that your ass looks great when you're 80. I'm trying to make you laugh. I put up with plenty of your shit, and if you think I'm just some dog who's gonna keep coming back then, you're wrong. But if you want true love - this is it. This is real life. It's not perfect, but it's real. And if you can't see it, then you're blind, alright? I give up.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
CelineIf I'm not around you'll find it easier to fuck your cousins, that's what you do in your Country, right?